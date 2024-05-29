American Airlines Stock Dives on Guidance Cut, CCO Exit

American Airlines lowered its Q2 outlook and announced that Vasu Raja, its chief commercial officer, is leaving the company. Here's what you need to know.

An American Airlines plane seen at the Miami International Airport in May 2024
(Image credit: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Joey Solitro
By
published

American Airlines (AAL) stock is down around 14% Wednesday after the air carrier cut its outlook for the second quarter and announced the departure of its chief commercial officer.

According to an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, American Airlines now expects total revenue per available seat mile to decline 5% to 6% in Q2, compared with its previous outlook for a drop of 1% to 3%. The company anticipates earnings per share (EPS) for the three-month period to be in the range of $1 to $1.15, compared with its prior forecast for EPS of $1.15 to $1.45.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Joey Solitro
Joey Solitro
Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8