ConocoPhillips To Buy Marathon Oil: What To Know

If ConocoPhillips' bid for Marathon Oil goes through, it will bring together two of the world's largest exploration and production companies.

Another big M&A announcement in the oil patch is making news after ConocoPhillips (COP) said it will buy Marathon Oil (MRO) for $17.1 billion in stock. The deal includes $5.4 billion in debt, bringing the enterprise value of the transaction to approximately $22.5 billion. 

The purchase price represents a roughly 15% premium to Marathon stock's May 28 close at $26.45, sending its share price up by more than 9% Wednesday. COP stock, meanwhile, is down about 3%.

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

