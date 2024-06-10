CrowdStrike, KKR and GoDaddy Pop on S&P 500 Inclusion
What do analysts make of CRWD, KKR and GDDY stocks' prospects after being tapped for the S&P 500?
If you needed more evidence that being added to the S&P 500 is what Wall Street likes to call a positive catalyst, witness what happened to shares in CrowdStrike (CRWD), KKR (KKR) and GoDaddy (GDDY) at the start of trading this week.
Shares in all three companies popped on the news that they will be added to the main benchmark for U.S. equity performance. KKR, CrowdStrike and GoDaddy will replace Robert Half (RHI), Comerica (CMA) and Illumina (ILMN) in the S&P 500 on June 24, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement Monday.
Stocks tend to get a lift from inclusion in the S&P 500 because many trillions of passive dollars are held in products that track the index. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), the largest exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the world, has more than half-a-trillion dollars in assets under management all by itself. The bottom line is that loads and loads of passive funds and ETFs now have to pick up shares in CRWD, KKR and GDDY.
As for the reason for the shakeup, S&P said that the changes "ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The companies being added to the S&P 500 are more representative of the large-cap market space."
Analysts' takes on CRWD, KKR and GDDY
As a reminder, being tapped for the S&P 500 is not an endorsement by the editors of the index to buy the stock. Rather, the stocks in question have merely met the criteria and are deemed better fits than the ones moved down into the mid- and small-cap indexes.
As for CrowdStrike, shares gained nearly 50% for the year to date through early June, pushing the cybersecurity company's market cap up to $93 billion, or roughly the same size as current S&P 500 stock Starbucks (SBUX). Meanwhile, the Street likes CRWD's prospects going forward. Of the 51 analysts issuing opinions on CrowdStrike stock surveyed by S&P Global Market Intelligence, 34 call it a Strong Buy, 13 say Buy and four have it at Hold. That works out to a consensus recommendation of Strong Buy.
Analysts are bullish on KKR, too, although with slightly less conviction than they have for CRWD. Shares in the private equity firm added more than 30% for the year to date through early June, giving it a market cap of nearly $97 billion. That's a sum roughly equivalent to current S&P 500 constituent Palo Alto Networks (PANW). Analysts give KKR a consensus recommendation of Buy.
Web hosting company GoDaddy is another stock having a terrific 2024. Shares gained more than a third for the year to date through early June, pushing GDDY's market cap up to $20 billion. That's bigger than S&P 500 member Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE), which happens to be one of analysts' top S&P 500 stocks to buy now. The Street is bullish on GDDY, too, mind you, assigning it a consensus recommendation of Buy with strong conviction.
