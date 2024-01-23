Stock Market Today: Dow Drops After Mixed Blue Chip Earnings
While the S&P 500 notched another record close Tuesday, the blue-chip average was pressured by 3M's disappointing outlook.
Stocks were choppy Tuesday as market participants took in a number of blue chip earnings reports and looked ahead to the release of key economic reports before the next Fed meeting at month's end.
Both the S&P 500 (+0.3% at 4,864) and the Nasdaq Composite (+0.4% at 15,425) managed modest gains today, with the latter notching a third straight record close. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.3% to 37,905.
Post-It maker 3M (MMM) was the biggest drag on the Dow, sinking 10.9% after its fourth-quarter earnings report. While 3M disclosed higher-than-expected earnings of $2.42 per share on $8.0 billion in revenue, it gave lower-than-anticipated guidance for Q1 earnings.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"As we start 2024, the macro environment remains muted, similar to what we saw in the fourth quarter," said CEO Mike Roman in the company's earnings call. Roman added that 3M will give a full strategic update following the spinoff of its healthcare unit, which is "on track to be completed in the first half of this year."
3M's outlook "implies muted growth across its businesses, weighed down by expected weakness in consumer discretionary spending and softness from industrial end markets," says CFRA Research analyst Jonathan Sakraida. "Macro-related headwinds coupled with idiosyncratic challenges (lawsuits) inform our Hold opinion, despite the relatively discounted valuation."
Verizon stock jumps nearly 7% after earnings
At the other end of the spectrum was Verizon Communications (VZ), which was the best Dow Jones stock today. VZ jumped 6.7% after the telecommunications firm said it had 318,000 consumer wireless retail postpaid net additions in the final three months of 2023 vs 41,000 in the year-ago period. Verizon also reported in-line Q4 earnings of $1.08 per share on higher-than-anticipated revenue of $35.1 billion.
The blue chip stock has been a long-term laggard. In 2023, for instance, it generated a total return (price change plus dividends) of 2.8% vs the S&P 500's total return of 26.3% – making it one of the Dogs of the Dow for 2024. However, it's now up nearly 11% for the year-to-date.
Q4 GDP, inflation data on deck
Looking ahead, there's plenty more action on this week's earnings calendar, starting with tonight's results from streaming giant Netflix (NFLX, +1.3%) and chipmaker Texas Instruments (TXN, -0.3%).
Meanwhile, this week's key economic reports include Thursday's initial look at fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP). And Friday, we'll get the December personal consumption and expenditures (PCE) index – the Fed's preferred measure of inflation that measures consumer spending.
These reports are all the more anticipated after recent economic data came in hotter than expected. As a result, CME Group's FedWatch tool indicates futures traders are currently pricing in a 42% chance for a quarter-point rate cut in March, down from 76% one month ago. Meanwhile, the odds for a rate cut at the May meeting have jumped to 53% from 12% over that same time frame.
Related content
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
Analysts' Top S&P 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Analysts' top-rated dividend stocks in the S&P 500 yielding at least 3% include blue-chip stalwarts such as Coca-Cola, CVS Health and Chevron.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
CVS Pharmacy Revamps Loyalty Program
CVS loyalty program members will now have two tiers of 'ExtraCare' benefits to choose from.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Netflix Earnings: What to Expect
Netflix earnings are due out after Tuesday's close and analysts are expecting another strong quarter of growth for the streaming giant.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Build on Broad-Based Gains
A heavy week of earnings and data ahead couldn't spoil the market's record-setting Monday mood.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Hit Record Highs
Strong gains for blue chips such as JPMorgan Chase and Travelers pushed the S&P 500 and Dow to new heights.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Outperforms as Chip Stocks Pop
Well-received earnings from Taiwan Semiconductor generated a halo effect on other semiconductor stocks.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Drop as Strong Retail Sales Lower Rate-Cut Hopes
Consumer spending remained surprisingly strong in December, data from the Census Bureau showed.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall After Fed Official Says There's No Need to Rush Rate Cuts
Markets didn't like Fedspeak that downplayed the need for speedy rate cuts.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Smart Ways to Invest Your Money This Year
Following a red-hot run for the equities market, folks are looking for smart ways to invest this year. Stocks, bonds and CDs all have something to offer in 2024.
By Jeff Reeves Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Mixed as Q4 Earnings Season Kicks Off
Delta Air Lines and UnitedHealth Group sold off sharply after earnings.
By Karee Venema Published