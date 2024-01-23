Analysts' Top S&P 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Analysts' top-rated dividend stocks in the S&P 500 yielding at least 3% include blue-chip stalwarts such as Coca-Cola, CVS Health and Chevron.
It's easy to forget about the importance of dividends when the market is notching new all-time highs. And while no old saw is a substitute for a comprehensive wealth management plan, there really is something to the cliche about high-quality dividend stocks never going out of style.
Dividends really do matter. Although such regular payouts to shareholders have become much less popular over the decades, dividends still account for a critical share of the market's total return (price change plus dividends).
Since 1960, 69% of the total return of the S&P 500 can be attributed to reinvested dividends and compounding, according to a study by Hartford Funds. And while companies may not pay dividends like they used to, dividends have still fueled nearly a quarter of the S&P 500's annualized total returns so far this decade.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Interestingly, the case for dividends actually gets more compelling when the market is making new highs and valuations are getting stretched.
"Dividends have historically played a significant role in total return," the Hartford Funds report notes, "particularly when average annual equity returns were lower than 10% during a decade."
Sadly, average annual equity returns are indeed looking to be pretty poor over the next 10 years, at least by one highly regarded measure. The S&P 500 Shiller cyclically adjusted price/earnings ratio (CAPE) has a solid track record of forecasting long-term annualized returns. At its current level, Shiller CAPE gives the broader market an implied annualized total return of 3.9% over the next 10 years.
That's pretty crummy considering the S&P 500 delivered an annualized total return of more than 12% over the past decade. It also suggests that dividend stocks as an asset class could be very helpful to buy and hold these days.
Wall Street's top S&P 500 dividend stocks
In order to find Wall Street's top dividend stocks to buy now, we used S&P Global Market Intelligence to screen the S&P 500 index for analysts' highest rated names yielding at least 3% as of January 19.
A note on the ratings system: S&P Global Market Intelligence surveys analysts' stock recommendations and scores them on a five-point scale, where 1.0 equals Strong Buy and 5.0 means Strong Sell. Any score of 2.5 or lower means that analysts, on average, rate the stock a Buy. The closer the score gets to 1.0, the stronger the Buy call. In other words, lower scores are better than higher scores.
We used a 3% yield as our lower bound because that's essentially twice the S&P 500's yield of 1.49%.
If you're looking to add Buy-rated dividend stocks to your portfolio, the names listed below are the best the S&P 500 has to offer, according to industry analysts.
Related Content
Dan Burrows is Kiplinger's senior investing writer, having joined the august publication full time in 2016.
A long-time financial journalist, Dan is a veteran of SmartMoney, MarketWatch, CBS MoneyWatch, InvestorPlace and DailyFinance. He has written for The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Consumer Reports, Senior Executive and Boston magazine, and his stories have appeared in the New York Daily News, the San Jose Mercury News and Investor's Business Daily, among other publications. As a senior writer at AOL's DailyFinance, Dan reported market news from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and hosted a weekly video segment on equities.
Once upon a time – before his days as a financial reporter and assistant financial editor at legendary fashion trade paper Women's Wear Daily – Dan worked for Spy magazine, scribbled away at Time Inc. and contributed to Maxim magazine back when lad mags were a thing. He's also written for Esquire magazine's Dubious Achievements Awards.
In his current role at Kiplinger, Dan writes about equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities, funds, macroeconomics, demographics, real estate, cost of living indexes and more.
Dan holds a bachelor's degree from Oberlin College and a master's degree from Columbia University.
Disclosure: Dan does not trade stocks or other securities. Rather, he dollar-cost averages into cheap funds and index funds and holds them forever in tax-advantaged accounts.
-
-
CVS Pharmacy Revamps Loyalty Program
CVS loyalty program members will now have two tiers of 'ExtraCare' benefits to choose from.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Costco Cracks Down on Membership Card Sharing
Costco is testing a new system that will require members to scan their cards before entering the stores, according to reports.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Best Blue Chip Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2024 and Beyond
Wall Street's top-rated blue chip dividend stocks are well-positioned to generate income and deliver outperformance.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Stock Market Today: Merger Monday Helps Give Markets a Lift
M&A news gives equities a boost ahead of some key economic events.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
How to Buy Stocks
Not everyone knows how to buy stocks, even as investing in the stock market becomes more and more popular. This four-step plan can help.
By Will Ashworth Published
-
Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Joins Nasdaq in Correction Territory
The Nasdaq managed to hold higher into the close thanks to a strong earnings reaction for mega-cap stock Amazon.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Earnings Boost Stocks, Bitcoin Price Hits New High
Bitcoin rallied to its highest level since May 2022 amid signs that a spot bitcoin ETF could hit the market sooner rather than later.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Mixed as Treasury Yields Stabilize
Stocks started the day in the red as the 10-year Treasury yield topped 5%, but finished well off their session lows.
By Karee Venema Published
-
What Is Arbitrage?
Arbitrage involves the simultaneous buying and selling of an asset in hopes of turning a risk-free profit.
By Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Soars as Bond Yields Retreat
The main indexes closed higher as a big miss in the ADP payrolls report had Treasury yields pulling back from recent highs.
By Karee Venema Published