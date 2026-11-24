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At the close, the Nasdaq Composite was down 1.5% at 23,733 and the S&P 500 was 0.5% lower at 7,201. But the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average found its way into positive territory by lunchtime, and finished the day up 0.9% at 50,018.
"A renewal of AI safety worries and tariff concerns" had tech stocks giving back a portion of Monday's big gains, says José Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers. "Anecdotal evidence suggests that Anthropic and OpenAI employees believe some of the newest technologies are too potent for humanity, heightening angst about a slowdown in the adoption, integration and capital expenditures that would support the buildout of the most advanced models."
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Torres also points to reports that the Trump administration is preparing to raise tariffs on China, the European Union and several other trading partners, "which is further hurting the corporate earnings outlook, as 2027 profit growth projections have been trimmed in the past few weeks."
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Retail stocks rise ahead of Black Friday
On the positive side of the ledger, retailers were some of the biggest gainers ahead of the annual Black Friday shopping event. Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) jumped 19.7% after the specialty clothing retailer reported better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter results and raised its full-year forecast.
Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) soared 14.6% after its own beat-and-raise quarter. The sporting goods retailer disclosed a surprise return to same-store-sales growth in its Foot Locker segment, "despite a continued challenging athletic footwear marketplace," said Executive Chairman Ed Stack.
This gave a halo lift to Nike (NKE), which jumped 5.9%, making it the best Dow Jones stock on Tuesday. The athletic apparel and footwear maker will report its fiscal 2027 second-quarter results after the close on Thursday, December 17.
Elsewhere on the earnings calendar, Hewlett PackardEnterprise (HPE) plunged 16.3% even after the enterprise technology company reported a 50% year-over-year rise in revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter.
The company also said earnings per share jumped 68%, and it hiked its full-year forecast on strong cloud and AI demand.
So why is the tech stock selling off? The company's fiscal 2027 first-quarter outlook for revenue of $14.3 billion and earnings of 90 cents per share at the midpoint is lower than Wall Street expects.
Additionally, there are "small cracks in the margin outlook as well as an increasing risk that enterprise customers could right-size spending on categories like servers," says UBS Global Research analyst David Vogt, who has a Neutral (Buy) rating on HPE.
Consumer confidence improves
In economic news, The Conference Board said its Consumer Confidence Index rose by 11.4 points in November to 103.3 — its highest point since January 2025.
The survey ran from November 1 through November 17, and the improvement in consumer sentiment likely reflects reduced uncertainty following the midterm elections and lower gas prices, says Jeffrey Roach, chief economist for LPL Financial.
"Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the U.S. economy, should continue to power economic growth this quarter," Roach adds. "As long as the labor market holds up, we expect GDP growth of 2.1% in 2027, following another year of solid economic expansion."
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With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at a local investment research firm. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.