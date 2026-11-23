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To help you understand the trends surrounding business and technology and what we expect to happen in the future, our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts. (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe.) You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here's the latest…
SpaceX provides homes and RVs with fixed internet and satellite service to cellphones for web surfing in remote areas. Now it wants to build a full-fledged mobile network. But the rocket giant’s recent actions make clear that it won’t rely on Starlink satellites alone. Its efforts will focus here on Earth.
One of the clearest signs is SpaceX’s recent deal with Qualcomm to use tens of thousands of the chip firm’s Dragonwing cellular radio units to build out land-based 5G service, with nationwide deployment starting in 2027.
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Reports have also indicated that SpaceX wants to lease 80,000 cell sites across the country from Crown Castle or other cell tower firms to boost coverage and be able to beam signals indoors, where its satellite-based service can’t reach. Meanwhile, SpaceX has reportedly expressed interest in acquiring the rest of Echostar, which owns DISH Network, giving it more spectrum and Boost Mobile’s 7 million wireless customers. That’s on top of other spectrum purchases it has made. The company says it will also leverage millions of Starlink satellite terminals to broaden its cell service.
SpaceX Mobile: A massively expensive project
The effort is expected to cost SpaceX tens of billions of dollars and take years. "Welcome to the party," said Tim Höttges, the CEO of Deutsche Telekom (parent company of T-Mobile), in a November earnings call. Höttges estimated that building a competitive wireless network will cost SpaceX more than $200 billion. But he takes the effort as "super serious" and notes that SpaceX could create a new category of competitor — one which controls its own satellites, chipsets, data centers, AI and social media platform.
In late October, Verizon CEO Daniel Schulman put the price tag of SpaceX building a network at up to $500 billion, taking seven or eight years.
In addition to a "tremendous amount of spectrum," SpaceX will need access to 60,000 to 85,000 cell towers, said Schulman. "There’s no secret sauce. There’s no shortcut. There’s no radically lower cost advantage." SpaceX will also need retail outlets, customer service teams, back-office systems and more.
"And all of that gets them basically the same network and saving capabilities and same cost structure as what we have today," said Schulman. "We will be ferociously competitive," he added, by continuing to upgrade Verizon’s network and develop emerging 6G applications.
SpaceX will have a hard time competing with AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile for most mobile customers, even with its huge spending and thousands of satellites. It would need to offer a service that is dramatically better or far cheaper to make a big dent in the market, a huge challenge.
It’s likely that CEO Elon Musk also envisions using Starlink Mobile to connect its emerging fleet of driverless cars, humanoid robots and other company assets. Musk has said that potential revenue could add up to hundreds of billions of dollars per year, a lofty target that seems improbable.
A thorn in the side of wireless carriers
SpaceX will continue to cause headaches for mobile wireless providers. That includes not just the Big Three mobile carriers, but also the cable companies that offer mobile service, such as Comcast and Charter. Competition among cellular providers has been fierce in recent years, though it has cooled off a bit lately.
SpaceX’s spending plans will be tested next year. The Federal Communications Commission is auctioning off 160 megahertz of spectrum for commercial use by 2030 or so. SpaceX’s participation will be closely watched to see if prices are pushed higher for airwaves that can improve network speeds and capacity.
The Big Three wireless carriers now clearly see SpaceX as a threat, and there’s little chance they’ll help SpaceX by leasing capacity on their networks. "I see absolutely no benefit whatsoever to extending" such a deal to any satellite provider, said Schulman in the earnings call. "I don't buy into the idea of this prisoner's dilemma."
Morningstar gives AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile high uncertainty ratings for its company value estimates. That reflects "the possibility that SpaceX continues to assemble wireless assets, drives up spectrum prices, or, less likely, enters the traditional wireless business," according to a recent research note by Michael Hodel, a Morningstar analyst.
Some analysts wonder if SpaceX simply prefers to buy a carrier outright, with its aggressive early efforts as part of a larger strategy: The threat of competition pushes wireless company valuations lower, making a deal cheaper. The likely candidate would be T-Mobile, which SpaceX already works with for direct-to-device satellite data service. T-Mobile currently has no interest, making any purchase very unlikely.
This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter, which has been running since 1923 and is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, as well as what to expect from Washington, to help you understand what’s coming up to make the most of your investments and your money.Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter.
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John Miley is a Senior Associate Editor at The Kiplinger Letter. He mainly covers AI, technology, telecom and education, but will jump on other business topics as needed. In his role, he provides timely forecasts about emerging technologies, business trends and government regulations. He also edits stories for the weekly publication and has written and edited email newsletters.
He holds a BA from Bates College and a master’s degree in magazine journalism from Northwestern University, where he specialized in business reporting. An avid runner and a former decathlete, he has written about fitness and competed in triathlons.