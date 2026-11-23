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Stocks jumped out of the gate Monday as Wall Street cheered reports that Jensen Huang has been reinstated as Nvidia (NVDA) CEO. Tech stocks have been tumbling since Huang stepped down earlier this month after it was revealed he had several extramarital affairs — at least one with a direct report and one with a woman believed to be a Chinese spy.
The recent tech-sector sell-off pulled the main market indexes into a correction last week — a drop of 10% from the most recent closing high — and had the Nasdaq Composite nearing a bear market.
But the Dow Jones Industrial Average (+3.0% at 49,595) and the S&P 500 (+4.7% at 7,237) exited correction territory Monday, while the Nasdaq (+6.5% to 24,089) has about 750 points left to go based on today's close.
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Nvidia stock has best day in 23 years as Jensen Huang returns
Nvidia stock soared 31.5% Monday — its biggest one-day percentage gain since May 9, 2003 — after the artificial intelligence (AI) bellwether's board of directors said Huang has been brought back as CEO. What's more, NVDA regained nearly $1 trillion ($954 billion to be exact) in market cap today — a record for any publicly traded U.S. company.
The call came following "a series of discussions and meetings with Mr. Huang," Nvidia said in a press release. "In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk."
President Donald Trump was quick to take credit for Huang returning to Nvidia. "I spoke to them, let me put it that way," Trump told CNBC earlier today. "And I convinced them. I made the deal."
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"Jensen Huang's return is an enormous positive for Nvidia and the broader AI trade, removing a major source of uncertainty and restoring the visionary leadership that helped build the entire AI infrastructure ecosystem," says David Miller, CIO and senior portfolio manager at Catalyst Funds. Miller adds that the stock market's reaction "reflects just how critical Huang is to investor confidence" and that his return could lead to a rebound for AI stocks.
Indeed, several AI-related stocks were in rally mode today, including Advanced Micro Devices (AMD, +6.9%), Broadcom (AVGO, +3.0%) and Marvell Technology (MRVL, +18.4%).
But Mark Hackett, chief market strategist at Nationwide, warns against reading too much into NVDA's surge. "Nvidia lost $2.7 trillion in market value over six weeks, only to see shares surge roughly 30% on news of Jensen Huang's reinstatement," he says. "Nvidia wasn't worth that much less on Friday, and it isn't suddenly worth 30% more today. These are trillions of dollars moving on emotion, not fundamentals."
The market's shift from "panic" to "never mind" is "a reminder that emotional markets are incredibly difficult to predict, and reacting to every swing can be more dangerous than the volatility itself," Hackett adds.
CrowdStrike to buy cybersecurity rival Zscaler in $44 billion deal
Zscaler (ZS) was another big tech stock gainer Monday, surging 17.7% after CrowdStrike (CRWD) agreed to buy its cybersecurity rival in an all-stock deal valued at roughly $43.9 billion.
"We like the deal as it brings CrowdStrike into the largest cybersecurity category — Network Security; expanding CrowdStrike's total addressable market by over $185 billion in calendar year 2029," says Needham analyst Mike Cikos.
And by purchasing Zscaler, CrowdStrike is "building cybersecurity's operating system: a single control plane to deploy AI, control AI, and enable any agentic application to run safely. We see a path to become the largest AI safety and security company the world has ever seen," says founder and CEO George Kurtz.
Investors don't seem too enthused about the news, though. CRWD tumbled 8.9% today.
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With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at a local investment research firm. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.