Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine is celebrating its 80th birthday. In honor of that, we're sharing articles from the 80th-anniversary print edition, including this collection of advice from our 80-year-old peers.
Eight decades of living yields a lot of wisdom. We asked financial experts and cultural icons who are in their eighties or will turn 80 in 2027 to share their insights and advice about money for their peers and younger generations.
Here's what they had to say.
From just $107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Become a smarter, better informed investor. Subscribe from just $107.88 $24.99, plus get up to 4 Special Issues
"Save! More! Money! You're lucky if your employer offers retirement investment accounts. If you're on your own, set one up at a low-cost mutual fund. Have, say, 10% swept out of every paycheck and then forget that money is there. Don't raid the funds if you need money, at least not until you have only two carrots left for dinner and the lights are out. If you're young and broke, you can recover, but not if you're old and broke."
"I'm a big believer in public markets — not because I'm an optimist but because I'm a realist. Stocks have returned an average of about 10% per year over the past century. And investors can benefit through a diversified, low-cost stock portfolio.
Once young people really understand this all the way to their tippy toes, it can help them for the rest of their lives. You don't have to be a Wall Street insider to succeed. You don't have to find the new big trend. By trusting markets, and saving a little bit of your paycheck every month, you can reach your financial goals. I think that's pretty cool."
"I had an Aunt Norma. She was a big believer in municipal bonds. When I left the family court and joined the TV court, I started to make enough money to invest. I listened to Aunt Norma and bought municipal bonds. I decided that I would only buy real estate and personal property that I could pay for in cash and maintain them from the bond income. It took a while, but ultimately I was able to live on the income and have zero financial stress. My children and grandchildren have been indoctrinated and all are muni investors. It's not sexy. It's not exciting. My life is sexy and exciting. My finances? Boring, but not stressful."
— Judy Sheindlin, 84, attorney, judge and recently retired star of the courtroom reality shows Judge Judy and Judy Justice
Prioritize paying off debt.
"I never wanted to be in debt, so I paid everything off as fast as I could. If I took out a loan, I paid it back way before it was due. It took me three tries to get a Visa card in my own name, and once I had it, I always paid it off. I used the same thinking on our mortgage. After the first year, I looked at the statement and saw that hardly anything had come off the principal. I said, This is not acceptable. So we started paying extra every month, and that's how we paid our house off early."
— Joan MacDonald, 80, "granfluencer" and founder of Train with Joan, a fitness brand
Take the free lunch.
"When I was younger, saving for the future was difficult because we had four children and a mortgage. Fortunately, our company had a thrift plan that ultimately became the first 401(k) savings plan. The company matched the first 6% of pay with a contribution ranging from 25 cents to 50 cents per dollar, depending on years of service. It was difficult for me to save enough to get the full matching contribution. I did it anyway because it would have been foolish to pass up the opportunity."
—Ted Benna, 84, a benefits consultant commonly regarded as the father of the 401(k) for his role in creating employer retirement savings plans
Consider future taxes.
"Almost all of the money my husband and I saved for retirement was in traditional 401(k)s. In retrospect, I wish we'd put more in Roth accounts because when you work as long as we did, and you have to start taking distributions, you can end up having to take a lot of money out, which could put you in a high tax bracket. We'd have been better off saving with Roths earlier."
— Alicia Munnell, 84, economist and former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury; founder of the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College
Advice for older people
Find your purpose.
"I like to say: My parents were rich — they just didn't have a lot of money. What they did have was a sense of purpose that made their lives meaningful, like a strong community and a loving family. That's true wealth. As you get older, you can enjoy the compounding returns of thousands of small decisions that led you to where you are now. What moves me now is playing with my grandchildren, watching our 45-year-old firm keep innovating like the start-up it once was, and enjoying the simple pleasures of evenings at home. In these moments, I find gratitude that no balance sheet could ever capture."
— David Booth
Relish your freedom.
The best thing about this time of life is that I don't have to ask permission from anybody for anything. Most people in their lives have a boss that tells them what to do. Well, I don't. At this age, you can do your own thing, contribute how you want to contribute. You have the freedom to do so and the wisdom of age."
— Dick Power, 85, a certified financial planner and founder of Power Plans in Walpole, Mass.
Plan for a very long life.
"Longevity with decent health is a significantly different variable today, and you want to plan for that. I use age 100 as the target in my financial plans for people in their eighties, and when you're in your nineties, we make it 105 or, in some cases, even 110."
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
An award-winning financial journalist and editorial leader, Diane Harris is currently deputy editor of Kiplinger Personal Finance, where she helps direct the magazine’s coverage of retirement, savings, taxes, credit, financial planning, family finance and other core personal finance topics.
With more than three decades of magazine and digital journalism experience, Harris is the former deputy editor of Newsweek, as well as the former editor-in-chief of Time Inc.’s Money magazine. Her work has also appeared in The New York Times, TIME magazine, AARP the Magazine and AARP.com among other publications.