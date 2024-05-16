Cisco Stock Struggles Despite Earnings Beat, Strong Outlook

Cisco stock is lower Thursday even after the tech giant's beat-and-raise quarter. Here's what you need to know.

Cisco Systems logo in white with black backdrop on display at the Mobile World Congress in Spain
(Image credit: Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Joey Solitro
By
published

Cisco Systems (CSCO) stock traded lower Thursday even after the networking equipment specialist's beat-and-raise quarter. 

In the three months ended April 27, Cisco's revenue decreased 13% year-over-year to $12.7 billion and its earnings per share (EPS) slumped 12% to 88 cents. The company closed its acquisition of Splunk during the quarter, helping its total annualized recurring revenue increase 22% year-over-year to $29.2 billion.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Joey Solitro
Joey Solitro
Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8