Walmart Stock Surges on Q1 Earnings Beat, Strong Outlook

Walmart sign on carts in parking lot
(Image credit: Joe Buglewicz/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Walmart (WMT) stock jumped more than 6% out of the gate Thursday after the retail giant beat top- and bottom-line expectations for its first quarter and issued strong guidance.

In the three months ended April 30, Walmart's revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $161.5 billion, driven by a 21% increase in global e-commerce sales. Its earnings per share (EPS) surged 22.4% to 60 cents. At Walmart U.S. and Sam's Club, same-store sales increased 3.8% and 4.4%, respectively, excluding fuel.

