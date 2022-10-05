​11 Best Foreclosure Sites for Finding Properties

Twelve years past the foreclosure flood unleashed by the Great Recession, we’re moving from a COVID-driven real estate boom to a period of rising interest rates, persistent inflation and signs of a weakening economy. Will that lead to rising foreclosures, short sales and lender-owned properties (REO, or real estate owned) as lenders take back properties whose mortgages buyers could no longer service?

That of course could mean hardship for some, but, as before, an opportunity for investors to flip homes for profit as many American workers continue to work remotely full-time, often seeking out less-expensive cities and towns.

Foreclosures on the Rise

Some statics about where we stand now: According to ATTOM Data Solutions , a property database provider, there were more than 34,500 U.S. properties in foreclosure – default notices, bank repossessions or scheduled auctions – in August 2022 (the most recent data), up 14% from July and 118 percent from August 2021. The counties with the highest foreclosure rates in August were in Illinois, Kansas, New York, Michigan, Alabama, Pennsylvania and Louisiana, according to ATTOM.

Buying and flipping foreclosed homes might be a path to consider for those who are building a home-selling business. It follows the maxim of buy low, sell high: buy a foreclosed home on the cheap, make the needed improvements, and sell at or above the market value.

Seeking foreclosure homes near you ? Foreclosure laws vary by state . Check with your county, town or city. They may have foreclosure websites or other means of listing local foreclosures and REO properties. But there is a wide range of online resources for finding foreclosures, including most larger banks (we’ve listed a few):

Foreclosure Listings – Free Sites

Equator.com . Equator offers free listings of homes in foreclosure – under “buy,” click on “foreclosure homes” – alongside short sales, open-market listings, and properties available through the Hubzu auction process.

HomePath.com . Owned by the Federal National Mortgage Association, known as Fannie Mae, HomePath.com offers free listings of thousands of homes in foreclosure being sold by Fannie Mae.

HomeSteps.com . This site is owned by the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, also called Freddie Mac. It lists homes in foreclosure that Freddie Mac is selling to investors or potential home buyers.

Zillow Foreclosure Center . The popular website used by home sellers and buyers alike has its own search site for foreclosure listings. You can fashion your own method of searching, filtering by cost or location.

Realtor.com Foreclosures . Similarly, Realtor.com, also used by new-home seekers or sellers, can help you find foreclosures. You can focus your search using a zip code and/or city. And, while we're on the subject of Realtors, you can also check with local real estate companies and their agents directly to search for foreclosed homes.

Bank of America-owned properties and foreclosures . This site allows users to search for real estate owned or bank owned foreclosed properties, by zip code or other methods.

Foreclosure Listings – Subscription Sites

RealtyTrac . There’s a free 7-day trial; after that, it’s $49.95 a month, with discounts on multi-month packages. Members get access to RealtyTrac’s proprietary information, including auctions dates and locations, pre-foreclosure addresses, owner information, bank loan amounts and more.

Foreclosure.com . After the free 7-day trial, it’s $39.80 per month. Subscribers receive detailed information on the listed properties, tax roll data, files provided by the lender, local school districts and other listing details.

Foreclosure Listings – Government Sites

HUD.gov . Potential investors and other home buyers can find one- to four-unit residential properties that the Department of Housing and Urban Development acquired from foreclosure actions on FHA-insured mortgages.

USDA-RD/FSA Properties . The United State Department of Agriculture-Rural Development and the USDA-Farm Service Agency list properties on this website. Here, you’ll find a small number of single- and multi-family homes, farms, and ranches. Buyers should contact the local USDA-RD office for more information on the property and how to buy it.