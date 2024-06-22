Taking Social Security? Six Questions to Ask Before You Act

Thinking about taking Social Security benefits soon? Here's what to consider.

An older man concentrates while looking at his laptop screen and holding paperwork.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Coryanne Hicks
By
published

Before taking Social Security benefits, consider your timing. Start too early and you could miss out on additional benefits. But wait too late and you could end up draining other assets that would have been better left to grow. 

There's a lot to know about Social Security in order to get it just right, and many people don’t know the ins and outs. In fact, 44% of Gen Z respondents said they didn’t know what Social Security is or what it does at all in a recent survey by Atticus

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Coryanne Hicks
Coryanne Hicks
Contributing Writer, Kiplinger.com

Coryanne Hicks is an investing and personal finance journalist specializing in women and millennial investors. Previously, she was a fully licensed financial professional at Fidelity Investments where she helped clients make more informed financial decisions every day. She has ghostwritten financial guidebooks for industry professionals and even a personal memoir. She is passionate about improving financial literacy and believes a little education can go a long way. You can connect with her on Twitter, Instagram or her website, CoryanneHicks.com.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8