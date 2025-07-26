Retire in Ireland for Lush, Green Landscapes and Bustling Cities
Want to retire in Ireland? From visas and residency requirements to health care and taxes, here's what you need to know.
Editor’s note: "How to Retire in Ireland" is part of an ongoing series on retiring abroad. To see all the articles in the series, jump to the end.
Are you dreaming of retiring in Ireland? Can you picture yourself exploring the rugged landscapes of Connemara, strolling along a quiet beach in Donegal, or enjoying a pint of Guinness in your local pub?
Who could blame you? With so much to offer retirees, Ireland is an excellent choice for your golden years.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
But before you can start soaking it all in, there are a few practicalities that you need to take care of first. From visa requirements to health care and taxes, careful preparation will help make your retirement as stress-free and enjoyable as possible.
Retire in Ireland: Visa and residency requirements
As a U.S. citizen thinking about retirement in Ireland, it’s important to understand the visa and residency rules that will affect your legal right to live in Ireland, access health care and more.
Since the U.S. isn’t part of the European Union (EU) or European Economic Area (EEA), U.S. retirees must apply for a specific type of permission to live in Ireland: Stamp 0 (sometimes called an Irish retirement visa).
Regulations for Stamp 0
- Steady income: You need an income of at least €50,000 ($58,733) a year after expenses, coming from reliable sources, such as a pension, investments, or rental income
- Lump sum savings: You should have access to a lump sum of money for unexpected big expenses (the amount of savings required may vary)
- Dependents: Stamp 0 usually does not allow dependents (spouse or children) to join you. They’ll need their own visa to live in Ireland
- No work allowed: You cannot work or run a business while on Stamp 0
- Continuous residence: You should live in Ireland most of the time (short holidays away are generally okay)
What you need to do to get Stamp 0
- Financial verification: Ask an Irish accountant to check your financial documents (such as bank statements and pension papers) and convert the amounts to euros so Irish authorities can understand them
- Private health insurance: Get private health insurance that fully covers your medical care and hospital stays in Ireland
- Police clearance: Provide police clearance certificates from your home country and any other countries where you’ve lived for a long time
- Health certificate: Get a certificate from your doctor that confirms you’re generally healthy
- Valid passport: Make sure your passport is current and has clear copies of all its pages
- Proof of accommodation: Show evidence of where you’ll live in Ireland, such as a rental agreement or proof that you own a property
Applying for Stamp 0 (Irish retirement visa)
The application process for Stamp 0 takes place through the Irish embassy or consulate in your home country. It’s a good idea to start this process well in advance of when you want to move, as gathering all the required documents (and getting approval) takes time.
Once approved, Stamp 0 is granted for one year. If you want to continue living in Ireland, you’ll need to renew it every year.
Your financial options when retiring in Ireland
One of the biggest questions you’re likely to have about your retirement in Ireland is: How will I access my retirement income here? Whether your income comes from Ireland, your home country, or a mix of both, you’ll want to avoid any issues in receiving your payments.
Irish state pension
This pension isn’t limited to Irish citizens. If you’ve worked in Ireland and paid social insurance (PRSI), you may qualify for this pension once you reach retirement age (currently 66, but this can change).
How much you receive depends on how many years you contributed and the type of contribution rate (or Class) made. Even if you don’t have enough years for the full pension, you might still be entitled to a partial payment.
Apart from the pension itself, qualifying for the Irish state pension also gives you access to benefits, including a monthly bus pass and other support that can help with everyday living costs.
Income from the U.S.
You might have Social Security benefits or a private pension from a previous employer. It’s important to check with the Social Security Administration and your pension provider about how living abroad, specifically in Ireland, might affect your payments. Luckily, the U.S. and Ireland have a tax treaty that helps avoid double taxation on your retirement income.
401(k)s, IRAs, and workplace pensions
401(k)s, IRAs, and other retirement savings have specific rules about when and how you can access the funds, so be sure you understand the requirements before you start withdrawing money.
How retirement income is taxed
Understanding how taxes work in Ireland is an important part of your retirement planning — especially if your income comes from abroad.
Tax residency in Ireland
You may become an Irish tax resident depending on how long you stay in the country. You are considered a tax resident if you:
- Spend 183 days or more in Ireland in a single calendar year, or
- Spend 280 days over two consecutive years, with at least 30 days in the second year
If you're living in Ireland on a Stamp 0, you may still become a tax resident based on how many days you spend in the country — even though Stamp 0 itself doesn't automatically make you one under non-tax residency conditions.
Domicile and the remittance basis of taxation
On top of your residency status, your domicile also affects how you're taxed in Ireland. Domicile is a bit different from residency — it's where you consider your true, long-term home to be. And once you have a domicile (usually the country you were born in), it's not easy to change.
Why is this important? If you’re living in Ireland and count as a tax resident, but your domicile is still in the U.S., you might qualify for what’s called the remittance basis of taxation. In simple terms, this means:
- You’re taxed on all income from Irish sources
- You’re only taxed on foreign income, such as pensions, investments, or rental income, if you bring that money into Ireland (this is called remittance)
- If you leave your foreign income outside Ireland and don’t use it here, it’s not subject to Irish tax
This can offer major tax planning opportunities — especially if you have substantial foreign income or assets that you don’t need to access right away in Ireland.
Tax on foreign income
If you live in Ireland and are considered a tax resident, Ireland will tax your income from all over the world. This means Ireland could tax your U.S. retirement savings, Social Security, investments, or rental income.
However, Ireland and the U.S. have a special agreement to make sure you don’t pay tax twice on the same money. The Ireland-U.S. double taxation agreement decides which country has the right to tax different types of income, such as retirement savings withdrawals, pensions, Social Security benefits, investments, and rental income.
Because tax rules can be tricky depending on your situation, it’s a good idea to talk to a tax expert who knows both U.S. and Irish tax laws to make sure you’re covered.
Health care costs and accessibility
Health care is a big part of your retirement planning in Ireland. Especially as you get older, it’s even more important to make sure you have the right coverage and access to care.
U.S. retirees don’t automatically qualify for Ireland’s public health-care system. This means you won’t have the same easy access to free or low-cost care that Irish residents or EU citizens might get.
For U.S. retirees on Stamp 0 permission — or anyone coming from outside the EU/EEA — private health insurance is essential. Comprehensive private medical insurance that covers full private care in any hospital is a mandatory requirement for your Stamp 0 permission to be granted and renewed.
Important to know
- Your private health insurance should cover hospital stays, visits to specialists, and emergencies to help avoid big bills
- It’s a good idea to get your private insurance established before you move to Ireland, so you don’t have to wait to access certain health services
- Even if you don’t have Stamp 0 but plan to live in Ireland long-term, private insurance is still a smart choice, as public health care access can be limited
- Some private health plans also cover extras like dental and eye care, depending on what you need
Where to live if you retire in Ireland
Finding the right location for your lifestyle can shape your entire retirement experience. Thankfully, Ireland offers something for everyone:
Cities: Dublin and other cities, such as Cork and Galway, are great for those who want cultural activities, a variety of shopping and dining options, convenient public transport, and easy access to hospitals and other services.
Smaller towns and rural areas: If you like a slower pace of living with beautiful natural surroundings, a location like Killarney, Westport, Waterford, or coastal Donegal might be right for you.
Climate and lifestyle: Keep in mind the West Coast is scenic but wet and windy a lot of the year. The East Coast tends to be milder and drier.
Cost of living
The cost of living varies across Ireland. Cities — especially Dublin — tend to be expensive, with higher housing prices and everyday costs. Rural areas and smaller towns usually offer more affordable housing and lower daily expenses.
Health care access
Because you’ll have private health insurance as a U.S. retiree, it’s important to think about how close you’ll be to doctors and hospitals. In cities, you’ll find more hospitals and specialist clinics. But if you choose to live in a rural area, there might be fewer health care options, meaning you may have to travel farther for regular check-ups or ongoing care.
The takeaway on retiring in Ireland
Retiring in Ireland is a great chance to enjoy nature, rich history, and a relaxed lifestyle. But before you make the move, it’s important to plan ahead, including visas, health care, pensions and taxes.
Take the time to understand your options, get your paperwork in order and ask for expert help if you need it. Before long, you could be enjoying retired life in Ireland.
Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute tax, legal, or immigration advice. While the author is an Irish expatriate tax adviser with Expat Taxes, the content is not a substitute for professional guidance tailored to your circumstances.
More on where to retire abroad
- Retire in Japan: It Ain’t Easy, Unless You’re Special
- Retire in Spain for Culture, Cuisine and Coastal Bliss
- Retire in Malaysia for Affordable Luxury
- Retire in Finland and Live the Nordic Dream
- Retire in Ecuador for an Affordable, Rich Life
- Retire in Costa Rica for Expat Heaven
- Retire in Belize for Stunning Natural Beauty and Culture
- Retire in Malta for Quiet Coastal Perfection
- Retire in New Zealand for Lush Landscapes and a Relaxed Vibe
- Retire in the UK for Culture, History and Location
- Retire in Italy for Culture and Beauty
- Retire in Greece for Relaxed Living With a Cinematic Backdrop
- Retire in Thailand Where 'The White Lotus' Was Filmed
- Retire in Mexico: Get a Lower Cost of Living Near the US
- Where to Retire: Living in Portugal as a US Retiree
- Where to Retire: Living in the Dominican Republic
- Where to Retire: Living in Panama Offers Stability and Charm
- Where to Retire: Living in Brazil Is More Than Carnival, Coffee and Copacabana
- Where to Retire 2025: Puerto Rico
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Known for her ability to simplify even the most complex tax matters, Stephanie has worked extensively across income tax, corporate taxes, capital gains, and inheritance taxes, with a deep understanding of cross-border tax implications and double tax treaties. Having experienced life as an expatriate herself, Stephanie understands the stress that can come with international moves — and how daunting tax compliance can feel. Her philosophy is simple: tax advice should be straightforward, clear, and tailored to each individual. She joined Kiplinger as a contributor in 2025.
-
-
Google Smart Home Devices Are Glitching and Users Are Frustrated
From missed alarms to unresponsive commands, Google’s smart home tech is leaving users in the lurch.
-
My First $1 Million: Director of Engineering Technology, 62, Rhode Island
Ever wonder how someone who's made a million dollars or more did it? Kiplinger's My First $1 Million series uncovers the answers.
-
Retirement Tax Bombs: How Roth Conversions May Cut the Blue Wire
If you have a significant amount in tax-deferred retirement accounts, you could be sitting on a tax time bomb. Luckily, there's a way to defuse the situation.
-
A Financial Planner's Guide to Planning for Retirement Health Care Expenses
Whether you're eligible for Medicare or getting coverage through the Affordable Care Act, make sure you plan for premiums, deductibles and other out-of-pocket costs.
-
I'm a Financial Adviser Who's Been Through Divorce: This Is How I Break It Down for Clients
Dividing a divorce into three stages — decision, negotiation and finalization — makes it more manageable. These are the key steps to take in stage one.
-
Four Surprising Signs You’ll Never Retire (and How to Fix Them)
Gearing up to retire? If any of these four signs ring true, you may want to make some changes before you do.
-
The 10 Places Where Social Security Covers the Most (and Least) Of Your Expenses
On average, Social Security covers 30.11% of retirees’ spending. Fortunately, there are places where those dollars will stretch further and cover more of your spending.
-
Social Security Administration Will Continue Sending Paper Checks, Reversing Course
The Social Security Administration has backed off from plans to eliminate paper checks. However, it will only send checks in the mail as a matter of last resort.
-
The Rule of Retirement Inversion
The rule of retirement inversion says that to have a great retirement, you must ask yourself what would ruin a great retirement — and then plan to avoid it.
-
The Five Best Side Hustles for Retirees
More older people are working in retirement to boost income and stave off boredom. These gigs and hustles make the most sense for the golden years crowd.