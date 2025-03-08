Where to Retire: Living in Brazil Is More Than Carnival, Coffee and Copacabana

Editor’s note: "Living in Brazil" is part of an ongoing series, "Where to Retire," on retiring abroad. To see all the articles in the series, jump to the end.

There’s much to like about Brazil, the fifth largest country in the world and home to the mighty Amazon River, Iguaçu Falls, the point where Brazil, Paraguay, and Argentina meet. And of course, Brazil boasts Rio de Janeiro, home to the world-famous Copacabana Beach and the 100-foot-tall Christ the Redeemer statue.

Few would argue the wonder of this great South American country, but while 85,000 U.S. Americans already live in the country, can US retirees make Brazil a great home? The short answer is “yes,” but that’s a more complex question that requires a closer look — so here’s what the experts say about retiring in Brazil.

Living in Brazil means embracing a more relaxed culture

Like most South American countries, life moves at a chill pace.

“For U.S. retirees, Brazil really has a lot to offer,” says Cindy Scott, a global traveler and founder of Cinders Travels, a travel guide platform. “Whether you're all about the beach or enjoy the buzz of city life, you'll find a place that feels just right.”

One of the first things US retirees will notice in Brazil is the relaxing vibe.

“The pace, the customs — even simple things like how people shop or deal with everyday stuff — can feel a bit off at first,” Scott says. “And learning Portuguese is a must unless you plan to stick to tourist areas.”

On the downside, Brazil is infamous for its documentation obligations, which also will take some getting used to. “Figuring out visas, buying property, and understanding the legal stuff can get confusing if you don't have someone to guide you,” Scott notes.

Retirees will also need to grow accustomed to the not-always-reliable infrastructure in Brazil. “Public transportation and roads can be hit or miss depending on where you are, which can be frustrating if you're used to things running like clockwork back home,” Scott adds.

Brazil has a significantly lower cost of living

One big plus in retiring to Brazil is seeing how far a fixed income can go.

“Living costs are much lower than in the U.S.,” says Elaine Warren, a travel veteran and founder of The Family Cruise Companion, a cruise travel blog geared to families with kids. “A two-bedroom home in smaller cities like João Pessoa or Fortaleza might cost $100,000. Rent in those areas could be $500–$800 monthly.”

Retirees can get similar deals in larger cities, but you’ll have to look around first.

In Rio de Janeiro, for example, a one-bedroom apartment in the city center costs around $390 monthly. “If you need more space, a three-bedroom apartment will cost you about $780,” says Andrew Gosselin, a certified public accountant and an analyst at Coupon Mister, an online shopping discount platform. “Move outside the city center, and the numbers drop even more — around $250 for a one-bedroom and $580 for a three-bedroom.”

As for day-to-day expenses, eating out is affordable. “You can grab a decent meal at a mid-range restaurant for about $15,” Gosselin says.

Groceries are also way cheaper than back home. “A gallon of milk is about $1.50, a loaf of bread around $1, and you can get a pound of chicken for about $2,” Gosselin adds. “Utilities like electricity, heating, and water will cost you roughly $80 to $100 a month, depending on your usage and the size of your place.”

Brazil's retirement visa is a must

To even consider retiring in Brazil, you’ll need to qualify for a retirement visa.

“That means you’ve got to be at least 60 and show that you’ve got a steady income of $2,000 per month from a pension or retirement savings,” Gosselin says. “Additionally, that money has to be funneled into a Brazilian bank account. Consequently, if your retirement funds are shaky or you’re just relying on Social Security, you might need to rethink things or find additional income sources.”

Banking in Brazil can be a hurdle, too.

“Get your CPF (Cadastro de Pessoas Físicas), essentially the Brazilian social security number, and set up a local bank account,” says Lyle Solomon, principal attorney at Oak View Law Group in Rocklin, Cal. “The visa process isn't quick- expect it to take 3-6 months, and you will need to work with a Brazilian consulate back in the States to expedite paperwork.”

Go the private route for healthcare

US retirees can get quality healthcare, especially in major Brazilian cities, but cast a wide net and choose wisely.

“I definitely recommend getting private healthcare insurance,” Solomon says. “It usually costs between $200-400 monthly for good coverage. Many hospitals in bigger cities have staff who speak English and special services for international patients.

Brazil’s public healthcare system, SUS, can significantly help ex-pat retirees. Introduced in 1990, it’s the most extensive government-operated public health care system on earth. The program covers 100% of the Brazilian population and offers access to over 50,000 affiliated medical clinics across Brazil.

“SUS is available to retirees living there legally,” Gosselin says. “It covers primary care, hospital stays, even prescription drugs.”

Yet the system has its issues. “The quality of care isn’t what you’d expect in the U.S., and wait times can be long,” Gosselin adds. “The World Health Organization ranks Brazil’s healthcare system at 125 out of 191 countries. So, most expats opt for private healthcare, which is still cheaper than in the U.S. Private insurance costs up to $250 a month per person and covers doctor visits, meds, and hospital stays.”

“If you’ve got ongoing health issues, you’ll want to factor in those extra costs,” Gosselin adds.

Taxes can be tricky

The US and Brazil have an agreement that stops you from being taxed on income twice, “but you’ll still need to file US taxes,” Solomon notes. “Brazil will tax your worldwide income if you are a resident, with 0-27.5% rates.

Additionally, Brazil can tax U.S. Social Security payments, but Americans living in Brazil won’t have to pay Social Security taxes to both countries. Moreover, Americans living in Brazil can withdraw cash from post-tax retirement plans like a Roth IRA and do so tax-free.

Sales taxes are high, up to 17%, compared to around 7.25% in the U.S. “The bureaucracy can be a headache too — navigating local tax codes and financial systems isn’t always straightforward, and you’ll probably need local financial expertise to avoid mistakes,” Gosselin says.

Where to live in Brazil

Picking the right place to retire depends on your lifestyle.

“Florianópolis, or "Floripa," is a big hit with expats because of its gorgeous beaches and chill vibe,” Scott says. “Fortaleza has sunshine pretty much all year and is easier on the budget. If you like the energy of big cities, São Paulo is where it's at — tons of culture, amazing food, and great healthcare options.”

Smaller cities in Brazil’s Northeast, like Natal and João Pessoa, “provide an affordable beach lifestyle with warm weather year-round,” Warren adds.

Safety should be considered before deciding where to live in Brazil.

“Some cities, like Florianópolis and Curitiba, have lower crime rates and a high quality of life,” Warren adds. “Rio and São Paulo have safe areas, but you must be selective about neighborhoods. The key is learning to move around smartly and avoid risky situations.”

Traveling to and from Brazil

Getting to Brazil isn't a hassle. You can catch direct flights from Miami, New York, and Houston to big cities like Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. “That makes it pretty easy to have a family visit or head back to the States when you need to,” Warren says.

Azul Brazilian Airlines, LATAM, American Airlines, Gol Transportes Aereos, and United Airlines offer non-stop flights from the US to Brazil.

For instance, several nonstop, roundtrip flights from the U.S. to Brazil are available in early April for under $700.

So, should you retire in Brazil?

Scott says her time spent in Brazil was unforgettable. “I've camped along some of the most beautiful coastlines, found hidden waterfalls deep in the forests, and met locals who couldn't have been friendlier,” she says.

Other globe-trotting travel experts agree.

“During my travels, I’ve met a few people who ended up staying longer than planned simply because life in Brazil suited them so well,” says Fiona Spinks, travel expert and solo adventurer at the global travel guide platform Following Fiona. “The pace, the sense of community, and the affordability all contribute to a more relaxed lifestyle.”

For any U.S. retiree considering Brazil, Spinks says it’s worth spending time in the country first, exploring different places to see which region feels right.

“Taking that extra step to understand local customs, learning some phrases in Portuguese, and getting to know the everyday rhythm can help you settle in more smoothly,” she says. “It’s a decision that can lead to a fulfilling chapter in life, especially if you’re ready for something fresh and invigorating in your later years.”