Retirees: Make Your Money Last with Stable Income Strategies

To avoid running out of money in retirement, you need to be able to generate reliable income — without relying on Social Security. Passive income is the key.

An older man smiles as he walks at a park.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joel V. Russo, LUTCF
By
published

Creating steady income streams is the key to financial stability in retirement. A recent report from the National Institute on Retirement Security found that 55% of Americans fear they can’t achieve financial security in retirement. Historically, retirees have been able to rely on pensions and Social Security for income, but times are changing. According to this year's annual Social Security and Medicare trustees report, it’s estimated that retirees will receive only 83% of their benefits beginning in 2035. With the fate of these programs unclear, it’s becoming increasingly important to generate multiple income streams of your own in retirement.

As you’re planning for retirement, it’s important to understand the difference between active income and passive income. Think of active income as an exchange. It’s the money you’ve earned in exchange for your time and services. Passive income is the opposite. It’s earned from income-generating assets, such as dividends and interest income, rental income and capital gains on stock investments or real estate.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Joel V. Russo, LUTCF
Joel V. Russo, LUTCF
Author and Founder/Principal, NJ Retirement Planning, LLC

Joel Russo is a New Jersey native and has been in the financial services industry for more than 35 years. He is dedicated to helping his clients reap the rewards of a well-planned retirement. Unlike many financial professionals, Joel specializes in the retirement market, "the over-50 crowd” and has dedicated his practice to educating this community with workshops on topics relating to income from the right sources, taxes in retirement, RMD pitfalls and legacy planning.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8