Taming Risk: Offensive vs Defensive Investing Strategies

As you plan for retirement, it's important to know what level of financial risk you're taking with your investments and how to manage that risk.

A businessman's foot is about to step on a banana peel.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joel V. Russo, LUTCF
By
published

In life, there are no guarantees, absolutes or certainties. Every decision you make comes with some level of risk. Unfortunately, the same remains true in the world of finance. It may seem grim and out of your control, but fortunately, there are strategies in place to help you minimize the level of financial risk you are taking as you build your portfolio and plan for retirement.

But before you can learn how to effectively manage it, you need to understand what financial risk really means.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Joel V. Russo, LUTCF
Joel V. Russo, LUTCF
Author and Founder/Principal, NJ Retirement Planning, LLC

Joel Russo is a New Jersey native and has been in the financial services industry for more than 35 years. He is dedicated to helping his clients reap the rewards of a well-planned retirement. Unlike many financial professionals, Joel specializes in the retirement market, "the over-50 crowd” and has dedicated his practice to educating this community with workshops on topics relating to income from the right sources, taxes in retirement, RMD pitfalls and legacy planning.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8