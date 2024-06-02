Key to a Happy Retirement? Finding Yourself

Embracing your identity and purpose in retirement can help you avoid negative behaviors that thwart your happiness, joy and well-being.

A hiker stands at the base of a waterfall and looks up at it.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Richard P. Himmer, PhD
By
published

Retirement is a significant milestone that can bring a mix of emotions. For some, it's a long-awaited freedom to pursue passions and dreams. However, for others, it can be a daunting transition marked by uncertainty and a loss of identity tied to a career. In this article, we will explore the importance of identity, particularly during the retirement phase, and how discovering a deeper, more authentic you could make a significant difference during the retirement years.

Retirement is not just a change in routine; it is a transition in identity. Many individuals have built their sense of self around their careers, job titles and achievements. Some folks delay their retirement date for fear of not knowing who they are or what they will do.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Richard P. Himmer, PhD
Richard P. Himmer, PhD
Managing Director, Madrona Financial & CPAs

Dr. Richard Himmer is a seasoned professional with expertise in Emotional Intelligence (EI), Clinical Hypnotherapy and Workplace Bullying prevention. He holds an MBA, a master’s degree in psychology and a PhD in Industrial and Organizational Psychology. He combines academic knowledge with practical experience. His doctoral dissertation focused on the Impact of Emotional Intelligence on Workplace Bullying, showcasing his commitment to understanding and addressing complex workplace dynamics. Dr. Himmer leverages the subconscious (EI) to facilitate internal healing, fostering healthy interpersonal relationships built on trust and respect.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8