The Ultimate Cruise Packing List for Retirees
Ready to set sail on your dream cruise? Here’s a no-fuss packing list tailored for older travelers to keep your trip stress-free.
At last, you're setting sail on the cruise of your dreams. And now you’re counting the days until you can soak up the sun, sip cocktails, and maybe even try a little dancing into the wee hours of the night. As an older traveler, you want to pack smart — everything you need for comfort and fun, without lugging around a suitcase the size of a small car.
If you’ve never been on a cruise, packing can be both exciting and intimidating. Even if you’re a seasoned traveler, packing for a cruise to Alaska is much different from packing for a cruise to the Caribbean. The same can be said for individual cruises. Some lines may have strict policies about what you can (and can’t) bring on board. Not every cruise ship caters to every traveler, so before you set sail, double-check your cruise line’s packing guidelines and restrictions.
For instance, some cruises are more formal than others. Lines like Cunard and Celebrity Cruises typically have stricter dress codes for formal nights, while lines like Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line are generally more casual. This can vary significantly between different cruise lines and even between ships within the same line.
With that in mind, this list assumes a typical 7- to 14-day cruise with mixed climates and activities. Be sure to make adjustments based on your cruise’s duration, destinations, and personal needs, such as health or mobility aids.
Cruise packing list
Travel documents and essentials
- Passport or VISA (if required)
- Printed or digital cruise tickets and boarding passes
- Photo ID, driver’s license, or government-issued ID
- Travel insurance documents
- A credit card and cash for souvenirs, food, tips, and taxi fares when you’re in ports of call. Leave the checkbook at home.
- Emergency contact list and list of prescriptions
- Copies of itinerary and reservations
Shoes and clothing
George and Darla, a retired couple, were excited for their first Mediterranean cruise. For weeks, they were glued to the weather, checking forecasts for every port on their itinerary. George tossed in a pile of heavy sweaters for those chilly evenings, but somehow forgot his swimsuit. Darla packed a raincoat, four sweaters, an umbrella and a rain hat — enough for a monsoon. Sunscreen? Neither thought of it. Their suitcases were so stuffed, they had to sit on them to close.
Don’t pack like George and Darla — keep it light and suited to your destination.
- Comfy clothes for lounging, including a cozy sweater for chilly evenings on the deck.
- Casual outfits, lightweight shirts, pants and shorts for daytime
- Sleepwear
- Formal attire, dresses and suits for dining nights. Some lines, like the Cunard, have formal nights — think fancy dresses and dinner jackets, a tuxedo or formal dark suit for men.
- Rain gear for rainy days
- A lightweight jacket or sweater for cooler evenings
- Swimwear and cover-ups
- Sturdy walking shoes for shore excursions, dressy shoes, and flip-flops for the pool.
- Underwear and socks
- Sun hat or cap
- Workout clothes and shoes if you plan to use the ship’s gym
Personal care and health items
- Very important: Pack enough prescription medications in original bottles for the whole trip, plus a few extra days, in your carry-on for easy access.
- Over-the-counter medications, like pain relievers, motion sickness pills or antacids
- Sunglasses and sunscreen. Keep in mind that some destinations, like the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, require you to use biodegradable sunscreen.
- Glasses, contact lenses and solution
- Hearing aid batteries, if applicable
- Antiseptic wipes or hand sanitizer and face masks. These are optional and based on your preferences.
- Deodorant, shampoo, conditioner and body wash
- Razor and shaving cream
- Makeup and makeup remover
- Hairbrush or comb
Electronics and accessories
- Smartphone, e-reader, computer or tablet, and chargers
- Travel adapter if you’re visiting international ports
- Camera (optional, as your cellphone camera is just fine for most photos)
- Earbuds or headphones
- Small waterproof bag for electronics in case of rain or for water-based excursions
Cruise-specific items
- Reusable water bottle for poolside or while visiting ports of call
- Daypack or small bag for souvenirs or beach days
- Small binoculars for “spotting dolphins” from the ship’s deck
- Lanyard for cruise card, room key and ID (if preferred)
- Travel journal or notebook for writing down the dozens of memories you’ll take back home
- A good book, if you prefer it to an e-reader, for downtime
- Snacks, especially if you have dietary needs
Tips to avoid overpacking
- Check cruise line dress codes before you pack and plan accordingly.
- Confirm port weather to avoid bringing unnecessary items
- Pack mix-and-match clothing to maximize versatility and keep things simple
- Leave room for souvenirs — don’t start with an overly stuffed suitcase.
Before setting sail
Remember. You’re retired and going on the cruise you’ve always dreamed of. Overpacking, forgetting your toothbrush, medications, or travel documents can weigh you down, literally and figuratively. Stick to versatile clothing that suits your destinations and only pack must-have gadgets, leaving space for souvenirs for the grandkids. Your cruise destination almost entirely determines what you need, so pack smart, travel light and enjoy the journey. Bon voyage!
