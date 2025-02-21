Uber’s 1.5% Currency Conversion Fee Rolls Out Next Week – Here’s How to Avoid Paying It

Uber users in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and the E.U. could start seeing a price hike on rides as early as next week, thanks to a coming change to the rideshare app’s features. Starting February 27, Uber will charge customers from those regions a 1.5% currency conversion fee if they pay for rides in their preferred currency rather than the local currency while traveling.

While customers are able to adjust the setting in the rideshare app, Uber states that it might make your home currency your preferred currency by default. So, if you aren’t careful, you could see the extra charges show up during your next international vacation. If you’ve already made sure to get a credit card boasting no foreign transaction fees, this new default Uber setting could sneak some extra fees into your otherwise fee-free vacation budget.

If you want to avoid a surprise fee hike on your next trip, there is a way to turn off the setting in your app. Here’s what you need to know to skip the extra Uber fees rolling out next week.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

How to opt out of paying the currency conversion fee on Uber

To make sure you don’t get hit with extra charges, go to your wallet inside the Uber app. Once there, scroll down to currency preferences. It should be just under your list of saved payment methods. Toggle this setting to “no preferred currency” and make sure to tap “confirm” to save the new settings.

If the app has saved your preferences properly, you should see prices listed in the local currency used in the country where you’re traveling. If you search for a ride and the prices are still showing up in your home currency, don’t book your trip yet. Go back to the settings and adjust your currency preferences again.

According to Uber, once a trip is booked, you won’t be able to change your preferred currency. So, you’ll still get hit with the 1.5% fee, even if you successfully changed your preferences after booking. That means it’s worth paying close attention to the currency prices are displayed in every time you use Uber abroad, so you can adjust them again as needed to avoid the added fee.

Should you just pay Uber’s new 1.5% fee?

One scenario in which Uber’s 1.5% currency conversion fee could make sense for you is if you don’t have a credit card that waives foreign transaction fees. Many cards charge as much as 3% per transaction when you pay for things abroad. So, double check the fees your preferred credit card charges. If it’s more than 1.5%, opting in to Uber’s preferred currency feature could save you a bit of money.

However, your best bet for international travel is to get a travel rewards credit card that offers zero foreign transaction fees as a perk. There are plenty of budget-friendly travel credit cards that have no annual fee, yet still offer fee-free foreign transactions as a perk. But if you travel abroad regularly, it may be worth splurging on a premium travel card like the Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express or the Capital One Venture Rewards Card. These do carry annual fees, but in addition to no foreign transaction fees, they also offer other cool travel perks like built-in travel insurance, discounted travel, and airport lounge access.

More ways to save on Uber

Opting out of the new currency conversion fee isn’t the only way to keep costs down when booking rides on the popular rideshare app. Travelers can save even more when they take advantage of the $75 Uber Credits offer when signing up for Clear. The expedited airport security clearance membership saves you time at the airport and that extra $75 Uber Credit can help cover some of those rides you book abroad.

Costco members can also save on Uber. For a limited time, the retailer is offering a member’s-only deal to get $100 worth of Uber eGift cards for just $75. That’s $25 in savings. Not a member yet? You can save up to $40 on a Costco membership when you join now.

If you’re still hungry for more savings, there are a few credit cards that offer discounts or monthly statement credits for using Uber. The Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express, for example, gives you up to $10 in statement credits every month when you use the card to pay for rides or delivery in the app.

The bottom line

Uber’s new 1.5% currency conversion fee is an unnecessary add-on expense for most travelers, especially if you already have a travel credit card that offers no foreign transaction fees. While the rideshare app might set your preferred currency to your home currency by default to charge you this fee, it’s easy enough to turn off the setting in your app. Just make sure you do it before calling an Uber next time you’re traveling abroad.