Earn $75 in Uber Credits When You Sign Up For Clear

Clear expedites airport travel by allowing you to bypass standard security. Depending on what airport you're in, a Clear membership can save you precious minutes if you're cutting it close to boarding time. Or, it can shave enough time off for you to enjoy a relaxing airport lounge while you wait.

And for a limited time, Clear offers new subscribers $75 in Uber credits. These credits are good for six months after date of issue. If you plan on traveling soon, this is a great deal to consider as you pack your bags.

How to get $75 in Uber credits

The promotion is easy to take advantage of. You'll need to visit Clear's website to sign up for a new account or reactivate your old one.

Upon doing so, enter the code "VDAY25" to earn the offer. This offer applies to new Clear customers and ones that have let their memberships lapse.

How does Clear work?

Clear allows you to bypass standard security lines at airports. How it works is once you sign up for an account, the next time you're at the airport, you'll visit the Clear line when going through security. There will be a Clear employee there to guide you.

They'll lead you over to a kiosk where they'll input your information. You'll need to supply a physical ID proving you're a U.S. citizen, such as a driver's license or passport and take a picture of your eyes, face or fingerprints. The whole process only takes a few minutes.

After set up, you're good to go. Just visit the Clear line at participating airports to go through the process again. While it does allow you to bypass standard security lines, you still have to go through security. You also won't receive special privileges like TSA PreCheck, where you won't have to remove electronics from bags.

How much is a Clear membership?

A Clear membership costs $199 per year. However, there are several credit cards that offset this fee with statement credits, such as:

The bottom line

Clear provides a quicker way to move through airport security lines. And if you're a new customer or one that has an inactive account, signing up now earns you $75 in Uber credits. Make sure to use the code "VDAY25" to qualify.