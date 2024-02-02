How To Use Kayak’s Boeing 737-9 Max Filter
Online travel site Kayak offers an enhanced filter that allows you to exclude the Max 8 and 9 planes from your search.
Online travel booking website Kayak says it has seen a massive uptick on one of its flight search features: A filter that allows users to include or exclude certain aircraft models — including Boeing 737-9 Max planes — from their search.
The travel search engine, where customers can also book hotels and rental cars, saw a 15% spike in usage of the filter for 737 Max planes, following a January 5 incident involving an Alaska Airlines flight in which the plug door detached during flight. The government's investigation of Boeing following the Alaska flight is ongoing.
Here's how it works: When booking flights through Kayak, input your desired destination and travel dates into the search page, then scroll to the bottom left corner and look for the “Model” category filter (under the Aircraft category filter).
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
From there, you can pick and choose which aircraft you'd like to include or exclude from the search.
Kayak has offered the filter since 2019, but following an uptick in usage, it moved the filter up so that it's more prominent for travelers when they search for a flight, a spokesperson told Kiplinger in an email. The company also added the ability to filter specifically by the 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft models.
Steve Hafner, Kayak’s CEO, said in a statement that customers should still be diligent when scheduling travel.
“Kayak makes it easy for concerned travelers to avoid 737 Max flights,” he said. “We've increased the prominence of the MAX filter on site. Airlines do often substitute equipment — so travelers should double check before departure.”
Alaska, United resume some Max flights
It’s a good time to be aware of this feature, as Alaska and United airlines have now begun to return some of its Max 9s to service, following a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-approved inspection and maintenance process.
The incident caused extensive delays and groundings, which lasted for much of January. This included weeks of updates, inspections and reassurance from the airlines that they were taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the planes, as recommended by the FAA.
In other travel news, anxious flyers may want to take note of another site: Turbli. As Kiplinger recently reported, the site provides forecasts of turbulence for flights along with wind, thunderstorms, takeoff and landing crosswinds,
And if you're looking for accessible travel, AccessibleGo travel website has launched a major expansion. The site, which bills itself as a “one-stop shop for all your disability travel needs,” can now be used to book equipment rentals, flights, rental cars with hand controls, wheelchair van rentals and more.
RELATED CONTENT
Jamie Feldman is a journalist, essayist and content creator. After building a byline as a lifestyle editor for HuffPost, her articles and editorials have since appeared in Cosmopolitan, Betches, Nylon, Bustle, Parade, and Well+Good. Her journey out of credit card debt, which she chronicles on TikTok, has amassed a loyal social media following. Her story has been featured in Fortune, Business Insider and on The Today Show, NBC Nightly News, CBS News, and NPR. She is currently producing a podcast on the same topic and living in Brooklyn, New York.
-
-
Luxury Home Prices at All-Time Highs as Rich Buyers Pay Cash
A new Redfin report shows soaring luxury home prices, with a record number of wealthy buyers paying cash.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
January Jobs Growth Comes In Hot: What the Experts Are Saying
Jobs Report Stronger-than-expected jobs growth and rising wage pressure all but eliminate the possibility of a March rate cut.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
January Jobs Growth Comes In Hot: What the Experts Are Saying
Jobs Report Stronger-than-expected jobs growth and rising wage pressure all but eliminate the possibility of a March rate cut.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
More Americans Are Seeing Wages Grow Faster Than Prices
Roughly 6 in 10 Americans earned higher wages last year than the year before, study shows.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Have A Return? Retail Fraudsters Are Making That More Difficult
A new twist in shopping — return fraud — has some retailers clamping down on policies.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Toyota Issues Urgent ‘Do Not Drive’ Advisory for 50,000 Vehicles
The safety recall involves certain Toyota Corollas and RAV4s equipped with air bags that could cause serious injury or death if deployed.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Medicare Advantage: CMS Wants Your Feedback. Here's What To Know
CMS seeks data-related input on the Medicare Advantage program in a push to improve transparency among the myriad of plans offered.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
T-Mobile Eyes Price Hikes As AT&T, Verizon Set to Raise Rates in March
T-Mobile is 'looking at our rate plans and looking at our policies and procedures,' exec says.
By Esther D’Amico Published
-
Tesla Recalls Nearly 200,000 Cars Over Camera Issue
The Tesla recall involves the rearview camera on certain models.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Manhattan DA Urges Payment Apps To Improve Security Features
Incidents of payment app fraud and theft are on the rise and extend beyond NYC, Manhattan DA says.
By Jamie Feldman Published