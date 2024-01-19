Accessible Travel Website Launches Major Expansion

Travel is one of the great joys in life, but the industry is staggeringly behind when it comes to accessibility and inclusivity. It can be a notoriously treacherous experience for people with disabilities, with no shortage of horror stories circulating about broken wheelchairs and inaccessibility at airports, hotels, public transportation and more.

AccessibleGO , which bills itself as a “one-stop shop for all your disability travel needs,” is working to improve the experience in a major way. The company announced a host of new offerings for users this week.

In addition to hotel bookings , you can now use the website to book equipment rentals, flights, rental cars with hand controls, wheelchair van rentals, mobility rentals and concierge ride services for wheelchair-accessible vehicles. AccessibleGO also provides concierge service to assist in ensuring that accessibility requests can be accommodated, offers discounts to users and features an online community to exchange travel stories and tips.

A need for accessibility expansion

A 2022 study by the Government Accountability Office shows the need for accessibility expansion. It found that large, complex airports along with frequency of additional security screenings for people with disabilities, as well as mishandling of equipment pose challenges and create barriers for air travel.

Travel companies specifically dedicated to serving people with disabilities work to make travel more inclusive , as noted in an AARP report on the matter. And thanks to social media , there is no shortage of resources for people seeking guidance on making the experience easier and more enjoyable.

Accessibility travel costs

Traveling with a disability can be cost-prohibitive for a number of reasons, however. For wheelchair users, for example, this could include fewer budget-friendly hotel options and equipment rental , according to Wheelchairtravel.org.

AccessibleGO co-founder and CEO Miriam Eljas said in a statement that the company's expanded services will help make the process a bit easier.

"In a world where traveling with accessible needs can feel totally inaccessible, we are committed to doing all we can to empower travelers with disabilities as they plan their trips," she said. "We are excited about the progress we've made with our partners in the disability community and look forward to continuing to improve the travel booking process for people with accessibility needs and their travel companions so they can travel freely and with confidence."

AccesibleGO also serves as a resource for travelers when it comes to choosing their travel destinations. Its City Guides section features travel recommendations, accessible attractions, tour companies, links to caregivers and more for 30 major U.S. cities.

You can also check there for ideas on itineraries as well as an online community forum for fellow travelers to share insights.