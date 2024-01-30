Anxious Flyers Take Note: The Kiplinger Letter
Whether it's the routes to avoid that have the most turbulence or the safest airline, we've got you covered.
To help you understand what is going on in the travel sector our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest…
Taking a flight between Nashville, Tennessee and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina? The route has the most wind turbulence in North America in a new ranking compiled by Turbli, a website that forecasts turbulence for flights along with wind, thunderstorms, takeoff and landing crosswinds. Next on the list for turbulence are Charlotte to Pittsburgh; Denver to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; New York JFK to Raleigh-Durham; and Warwick, Rhode Island to Syracuse, N.Y.
Portland International Airport in Oregon is the location with the worst overall turbulence, followed by Denver, Las Vegas, Vancouver and Salt Lake City. As for international routes, Santiago, Chile to Santa Cruz, Bolivia has the most turbulence, with Santiago’s airport being the worst international airport. But a note for anxious flyers: Modern planes are designed to withstand bumps, even major ones, without problems. Injuries are very rare… there were only 17 cases in 2022.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
And if you're looking for a safe airline to carry you through, Air New Zealand has reclaimed its title as the world’s safest airline, according to a new report from AirlineRatings.com. Rounding out the top five: Australia’s Qantas, Virgin Australia, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways. Alaska Airlines is the only U.S. carrier to make the top 10.
Safety problems often arise from aircraft or engine manufacturing issues, not airline operational problems. How a flight crew handles serious incidents separates a good airline from an unsafe one. The launching of new, more advanced aircraft should help boost safety over the coming years. Models include Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 and 777-9.
This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter, which has been running since 1923 and is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, as well as what to expect from Washington, to help you understand what’s coming up to make the most of your investments and your money. Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter.
Related Content
Sean Lengell covers Congress and government policy for The Kiplinger Letter. Before joining Kiplinger in January 2017 he served as a congressional reporter for eight years with the Washington Examiner and the Washington Times. He previously covered local news for the Tampa (Fla.) Tribune. A native of northern Illinois who spent much of his youth in St. Petersburg, Fla., he holds a bachelor's degree in English from Marquette University.
-
-
More Americans Are Saying No to Full-Time Retirement
Increasingly, people say they plan to keep working their entire lives.
By David Crook Published
-
Four Reasons to Buy When You Downsize for Retirement
Buying your retirement home, rather than renting it, grants you stability, control, possible tax benefits and a very handy inflation hedge.
By Evan T. Beach, CFP®, AWMA® Published
-
The Auto Industry Outlook for 2024
The Kiplinger Letter Here's what to expect in the auto industry this year. If you’re in the market for a car it won’t be quite as daunting as it was during the pandemic and after.
By David Payne Published
-
Two More Travel Trends for 2024: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter As the world gets moving again, two more travel trends to consider: Solo cruising and airline passengers with loaded guns.
By Sean Lengell Published
-
Three Travel Trends Will Drive the Industry This Year: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter New travel trends like set-jetting, destination “dupes” and tour traveling will propel the travel industry in 2024.
By Sean Lengell Published
-
State Economics — Spotlight on New England: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter After a better-than-expected 2023, New England states will see only modest employment growth in 2024.
By David Payne Published
-
2024's Social Media and Smartphone Trends: The Kiplinger Letter
Video-sharing giant, YouTube, dominates as teens' go-to social media outlet.
By John Miley Published
-
Is a New Golden Age of Passenger Rail Dawning? The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter An increased focus on rail travel has ushered in several major new projects.
By Sean Lengell Published
-
Tesla's Cybertruck Unlikely to Win Over Traditional Buyers: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter Despite the buzz over Tesla's foray into the electric truck market, its Cybertruck suffers from shortcomings that will put off many buyers.
By Jim Patterson Published
-
As Mortgage Rates Rise, Renting Is Now Cheaper Than Buying for Many: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter A jump in mortgage rates has caused housing affordability to slump and priced many first-time home buyers out of the market.
By Rodrigo Sermeño Published