Three Travel Trends Will Drive the Industry This Year: The Kiplinger Letter
New travel trends like set-jetting, destination “dupes” and tour traveling will propel the travel industry in 2024.
To help you understand the travel trends that are driving the industry in 2024, and what we expect to happen in the future, our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest…
Three relatively new travel trends will help drive the industry this year.
First is “set-jetting,” which is planning trips inspired by TV shows and movies. While not a new concept, set-jetting gained popularity during the pandemic, when TV became the best available substitute for would-be travelers grounded by lockdowns and other restrictions.
According to one survey, more than half of travelers have researched or booked a trip to a destination after seeing it in a TV show or movie. These have a greater effect on travel plans than social media.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Some of the most popular set-jetting locations include Thailand (as seen in the HBO series White Lotus), Romania (part of the Netflix series Wednesday), South Korea (the setting of Netflix’s popular Squid Game) and Scotland (whose rolling Highlands can be seen in the Starz historical drama Outlander).
Second is destination “dupes,” less expensive alternatives to popular places, a trend popularized by TikTok. The basic idea is for travelers to avoid big crowds and stretch their dollars. Popular dupes include Taipei and Taiwan (for Seoul, South Korea), Pattaya, Thailand (for Bangkok), Liverpool (for London) and Quebec City (for Geneva).
Third is tour traveling, which is essentially traveling for a concert. After last year, when fans of Beyoncé and Taylor Swift traversed the globe to see them in concert, the trend is poised for an encore. Nearly 70% of travelers are more willing than ever to attend a concert outside their hometown, a possible excuse to see a new place.
Look for domestic airfares to be slightly lower in the first half of this year, compared with the same period in 2023, already lower than pre-pandemic levels. Outside of peak travel seasons, no major demand swings will drive prices up.
January will be the cheapest month to book tickets, with airfares rising in the spring and summer before falling again in September, prior to the holiday surge. Airfare to international destinations will also drop slightly versus 2023, though in this case, prices are higher than prepandemic levels.
The price relief is due in part to increased capacity among carriers and lower jet fuel prices. Around 4.7 billion passengers are expected to fly in 2024, an increase from 2019’s tally of 4.5 billion passengers, per the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter, which has been running since 1923 and is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, as well as what to expect from Washington, to help you understand what’s coming up to make the most of your investments and your money. Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter.
Related Content
Sean Lengell covers Congress and government policy for The Kiplinger Letter. Before joining Kiplinger in January 2017 he served as a congressional reporter for eight years with the Washington Examiner and the Washington Times. He previously covered local news for the Tampa (Fla.) Tribune. A native of northern Illinois who spent much of his youth in St. Petersburg, Fla., he holds a bachelor's degree in English from Marquette University.
-
-
2024 Investment Outlook: Three Tips for the New Year
What should investors do to protect their nest eggs as we head into a presidential election and face continued uncertainty about interest rates?
By Michael Aloi, CFP® Published
-
Five Tips if You’re Getting Divorced in 2024
Understanding the process and getting solid advice can help you achieve a better outcome.
By Julia Pham, CFP®, AIF®, CDFA® Published
-
State Economics — Spotlight on New England: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter After a better-than-expected 2023, New England states will see only modest employment growth in 2024.
By David Payne Published
-
Federal Agencies Finalize Antitrust Guidelines: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter What new antitrust guidelines by the Justice Department and FTC mean for mergers and acquisitions,
By Matthew Housiaux Published
-
Women's Sport to Pass $1B in Revenue in 2024: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter Revenue from elite-level women’s sports should hit $1.3 billion in 2024, according to Deloitte.
By Sean Lengell Published
-
2024's Social Media and Smartphone Trends: The Kiplinger Letter
Video-sharing giant, YouTube, dominates as teens' go-to social media outlet.
By John Miley Published
-
Is a New Golden Age of Passenger Rail Dawning? The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter An increased focus on rail travel has ushered in several major new projects.
By Sean Lengell Published
-
As Foreign Policy Battles Ramp Up, is the U.S. Defense Industry Ready?
The Kiplinger Letter As the threat landscape heats up, this special issue of the Kiplinger Letter reviews the challenges facing the defense industry.
By Matthew Housiaux Published
-
Tech Heavy Hitters Join Forces to Form AI Alliance: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter The AI Alliance is an international community of leading technology developers and researchers to cooperate on AI standards, safety and security.
By John Miley Published
-
NASA’s Moon Mission is Delayed: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter NASA’s moon mission Artemis III, the first with humans in 50 years, will explore a region near the Moon’s South Pole.
By John Miley Published