Airline Ticket Prices Are Coming Down to Earth
Domestic airline prices are on the decline in 2023, finally retreating after spiking just a year ago. International fares are still high.
After soaring in 2022, prices for domestic airline tickets are on the descent. In June 2023, airfares had dropped by 8.1% from May and by 18.9% over the previous 12 months, according to the June Consumer Price Index (CPI) report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Booming supply and changing demand are the two key drivers of the decrease, says Scott Keyes, founder of Going, a website that provides airfare alerts and information.
“While 2022 was characterized by pilot and plane shortages, airlines have been making steady progress on both fronts this year," Keyes says. "More capacity is getting added to the flight system every month, and because aircraft have gotten significantly larger on average over the past decade, the number of available seats is already higher today than pre-pandemic.”
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
And passengers are less willing to pay inflated ticket prices than they were in the summer of 2022, he says, when many of them were embarking on their first trip in years following the pandemic.
International travel still pricey
International travel is another story. Over the summer, the average airfare to Europe was nearly $1,200 per ticket—the highest price in the past six years, according to travel-booking site Hopper. Flights to Asia had an average ticket price of more than $1,800. To save money, Hopper advises flying midweek, vacationing in the fall shoulder season, and traveling to more off-the-beaten path destinations, such as Reykjavik or Dublin.
Planning holiday travel
It’s likely that domestic airfares will continue to sink through the rest of 2023, says Keyes. But prices still tend to run higher in peak holiday periods. To watch for low fares, you can enter your itinerary at sites such as Google Flights and Kayak and receive e-mail alerts when prices drop. You may be able to get the best fares for flights near Thanksgiving and Christmas by booking them early in the fall.
Change plans without paying fees (mostly)
If your plans change, you can rest easy knowing that the major U.S. airlines no longer charge ticket-change fees for most fare classes, although you may be charged for same-day requests and some international flights. Basic economy tickets are typically not refundable or changeable.
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger's Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here.
Related Content
Lisa has been the editor of Kiplinger Personal Finance since June 2023. Previously, she spent more than a decade reporting and writing for the magazine on a variety of topics, including credit, banking and retirement. She has shared her expertise as a guest on the Today Show, CNN, Fox, NPR, Cheddar and many other media outlets around the nation. Lisa graduated from Ball State University and received the school’s “Graduate of the Last Decade” award in 2014. A military spouse, she has moved around the U.S. and currently lives in the Philadelphia area with her husband and two sons.
-
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Mixed Ahead of July Jobs Report
Two of the three main benchmarks fell Thursday as investors looked ahead to a key update on the labor market.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Many Medicare Advantage Members Find Challenges With Plans, Survey Finds
Most Medicare Advantage beneficiaries said they are satisfied with their plans, but many reported overbilling and other concerns.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
What is Financial Therapy? A Way To a Healthier Relationship with Money
Financial therapy is a way for you to have a healthier relationship with money. See how you can change you mindset, according to a financial therapist.
By Emma Patch Published
-
The High Costs of Senior Caregiving
Out-of-pocket costs for caregivers average about $7,000 per year. Here's how to get some help.
By Ella Vincent Published
-
How to Prepare to Start Paying Student Loans Again
A three-year pause on federal student loan payments ends in October. Here’s how to prepare for repayment.
By Laura Petrecca Published
-
New Rules for Inherited IRAs Could Leave Heirs With a Hefty Tax Bill
Thanks to recent changes in the law on inherited IRAs, your tax bill from any inheritance could be larger than you expect.
By Sandra Block Published
-
Is Your Insurance Coverage Up to Date?
Costs are rising to repair or replace your most valuable assets. Make sure your home and vehicles are adequately insured.
By David Rodeck Published
-
How to Find Insurance Coverage in Disaster-Prone Areas
It can be difficult to find insurance in disaster-prone places, but these steps can help.
By David Rodeck Last updated
-
How to Avoid Tricky Financial Problems In Marriages
There are several topics that can become financial flashpoints in a marriage. This is what to look out for.
By Janet Bodnar Published
-
Celebrating 100 Years of The Kiplinger Letter
Editor emeritus Knight Kiplinger reflects on an enduring legacy of clear-eyed, unbiased journalism.
By Knight Kiplinger Published