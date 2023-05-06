The World’s Busiest Airports: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Find out how U.S. airports are faring and the outlook post-COVID-19
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
The aviation industry is a cornerstone of the economy not just because of its size but because its performance has an impact across the supply chain and can impact the economy via the tourism sector.
To help you understand this sector, our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will update you on major developments (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). Here’s the latest forecast…
Five of the world’s top 10 busiest airports last year were still in the U.S., a drop from 2021 when domestic airports claimed eight of the top 10 spots.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport once again reigned supreme, for the second straight year, with passenger volume of about 93.7 million people.
The rest in descending order were: Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Chicago’s O’Hare, Dubai, Los Angeles, Istanbul, London Heathrow, New Delhi and Paris Charles de Gaulle.
Post-COVID-19 travel rebound
U.S. airports dominated the rankings for the past two years as domestic travel rebounded faster than in other regions.
Worldwide travel significantly rose last year. Expect most of the world’s busiest airports to be back to normal this year, either matching or exceeding pre-pandemic levels.
Only two top 10 airports, Denver and Istanbul, had more passengers in 2022 than in 2019. But 2023 demand is strong...
Airplane supply may be limited
Meanwhile, quality problems have forced Boeing (BA (opens in new tab)) to halt deliveries of some jets. The issue will leave airlines with roughly 9,000 fewer seats than planned during a summer travel season when U.S. passenger volumes may set a record.
The 9,000-seat figure suggests dozens of planes will be affected. In the U.S., United (UAL (opens in new tab)) and Southwest Airlines (LUV (opens in new tab)) are the two biggest buyers of Boeing’s 737 Max, though certain variants of the narrow-body jet, such as the 9, won’t be affected.
Less clear is whether Boeing will be able to deliver 400 737 MAX jets in 2023, which is its goal. The planemaker has delivered 113 through this year’s first quarter.
This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter. Since 1925, the Letter has helped millions of business executives and investors profit by providing reliable forecasts on business and the economy, as well as what to expect from Washington. Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe.
Sean Lengell covers Congress and government policy for The Kiplinger Letter. Before joining Kiplinger in January 2017 he served as a congressional reporter for eight years with the Washington Examiner and the Washington Times. He previously covered local news for the Tampa (Fla.) Tribune. A native of northern Illinois who spent much of his youth in St. Petersburg, Fla., he holds a bachelor's degree in English from Marquette University.
-
-
How to Find High Yields in Today's Market
Kiplinger's guide to finding the best opportunities for high yields in nine categories — from super-safe options to higher-risk choices with big potential rewards.
By Andrew Tanzer • Published
-
Your Old VHS movies Could Be Worth $25K
It might be time to dig out your old VHS movies — rising demand is increasing its value by up to $25K
By Vaishali Varu • Published
-
Kiplinger's Retail Outlook: Consumers Are Still Resilient
Economic Forecasts Kiplinger's Retail Outlook: Sales this year are likely to be mostly stable, even as the economy slows.
By David Payne • Last updated
-
Kiplinger Energy Outlook: Surprise OPEC Move Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Economic Forecasts Kiplinger Energy Outlook: Surprise OPEC Move Sends Oil Prices Soaring
By Jim Patterson • Last updated
-
Kiplinger Jobs Outlook: Hints of a Slowdown in Progress
Economic Forecasts A stronger-than-expected April jobs report still shows the labor market is cooling.
By David Payne • Last updated
-
Kiplinger’s Interest Rates Outlook: The Fed May Be Done Hiking Short Rates
Economic Forecasts Kiplinger’s Interest Rates Outlook: The Fed May Be Done Hiking Short Rates
By David Payne • Last updated
-
Kiplinger's GDP Outlook: The Economy is Slowing Again
Economic Forecasts There’s a 50% chance of a recession in the second half of 2023.
By David Payne • Last updated
-
Kiplinger Housing Outlook: Single-Family Starts Rise for the Second Consecutive Month
Economic Forecasts Single-Family Starts Rise for the Second Consecutive Month
By Rodrigo Sermeño • Last updated
-
The Most Expensive Natural Disasters in U.S. History
Economic Forecasts Wind, water, fire and drought have all wreaked havoc on the United States. What’s been the worst?
By David Muhlbaum • Last updated
-
Where the Midterm Election Races Stand Today
Economic Forecasts In a tight race, these state elections may make the difference when midterm results are announced in November.
By Sean Lengell • Published