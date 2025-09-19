Seven Essential Health Tips Every Traveling Retiree Needs to Know

Traveling in retirement opens up a whole new world of adventure, but staying healthy while on the road is key to enjoying the experience. It can mean the difference between feeling tired and unwilling (or unable) to participate in activities and waking up energized and ready to turn the day into something extraordinary.

Travelers have always faced some level of health risk when on the go. Studies consistently show that 22% to 79% of international travelers experience some type of illness, although not always requiring the need to see a doctor. And, although these rates vary by destination, trip length and traveler type, tourists and those visiting friends or relatives face even higher risks, according to the CDC .

Whether on a cruise, hopping on a plane to an exotic overseas destination or taking that long-awaited road trip, you can’t afford to let your health take a backseat. Pack these 5 tips along with your suitcase to help maintain your mental and physical health while traveling — no matter where the journey takes you.

1. Plan ahead before setting out

A little preparation before traveling goes a long way to ensure your health stays in tip-top shape, no matter where you’re traveling to. Start by packing enough of your prescription meds for the entire trip, and consider tossing in a few extra doses to cover any unexpected delays.

If flying or boarding a train, keep them in your carry-on for easy access. If traveling internationally, leave them in their original, labeled containers.

“Before people hit the road or take to the skies, it is important to research what their health insurance plan may cover if they get sick or injured while on vacation,” said Whitney Stidom, vice president of consumer enablement at eHealth . “Research shows 54% of Americans mistakenly believe their health plan will help pay for care while traveling overseas. It’s also important to understand what your Medicare insurance does and doesn’t cover when you’re away from home."

Visit your primary health provider before traveling to review any health concerns and ensure you get the necessary vaccinations. Write down emergency contacts and research healthcare options, like nearby clinics or pharmacies, at your destination. And, don’t scrimp on comprehensive travel insurance either. It can be a safety net, especially for covering medical emergencies or managing pre-existing conditions.

On average, comprehensive travel insurance premiums cost roughly 5% to 10% of a traveler’s total trip cost. Seniors can expect to pay $400-$450 for comprehensive coverage for their trips abroad, according to Chrissy Valdez, Senior Director at Squaremouth .

2. Prepare for a health emergency

No matter how well we prepare, accidents happen. Falling, catching a nasty bug, or having an allergic reaction to food or an insect bite can take a trip from fun to unpleasant in a heartbeat. In addition to carrying your medication list and emergency contacts with you, wear a medical alert bracelet if you have a severe medical condition to ensure you get appropriate care quickly.

Annie DePasquale, MD, and Founder/CEO of Collaborating Docs , advises seniors to enroll with the United States Department of State’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) so they know where they are if there’s an emergency.

She also points out that as a family physician, she wants older travelers to feel confident — not cautious — about saying yes to adventure. “A little prep before you go pays off in fewer sick days and more memories.”

3. Stay active and moving

Staying active is often easier than you might think. Long flights or drives can be draining, so consider stopping often and adding a ‘stadium wave’ into your itinerary.

Take a walking tour to explore local sights, hike scenic trails, or join a yoga session. If on a long flight, get up and stretch often, and consider wearing compression socks to improve circulation in your legs.

Also consider packing resistance bands or a jump rope, which lets you squeeze in quick workouts, even in the smallest hotel rooms.

4. Eat smart

Maintaining a balanced diet while traveling can give you energy while fueling your immune system. Look for nutrient-dense foods like fresh produce, lean proteins and whole grains at local markets and restaurants. And, while it’s tempting to indulge in local treats (think donuts and pastries), eat them in moderation to avoid energy crashes and digestive problems.

Pack energy bars or string cheese, and carry a reusable water bottle. Drink water frequently throughout the day to stay hydrated, especially in hot climates. Dr. DePasquale tells seniors to follow the old traveler’s rule, “boil it, cook it, peel it, or forget it.”

5. Prioritize sleep

Quality rest can help keep you energized so you’re not dragging at the end of the day. Not getting enough sleep can lead to health issues, including weakened immune function and an increased risk of chronic conditions. It can also impair concentration and decision-making, affect your mood and make you more irritable. If possible, stick to a sleep schedule even across time zones. Use earplugs, an eye mask or a white noise app to improve sleep in unfamiliar settings and schedule downtime between activities to avoid burnout.

“Shift your sleep schedule a bit before departure,” adds Dr. DePasquale, “get morning light at your destination, and ask your clinician if short-term melatonin is appropriate for you.”

6. Protect your mental health too

While traveling is exhilarating, it can also be stressful and lonely, especially on longer trips. To combat loneliness, schedule calls with family or friends while you’re away. Use journaling and meditation apps to manage stress and stay grounded. And, because things seldom go as expected, be flexible with your plans to reduce frustration and disappointment.

7. Stay hygienic and wear sunscreen

Minimize health risks when traveling with simple precautions, such as sanitizing often with hand sanitizer or wipes.

“Wash hands or use alcohol sanitizer often; consider a well-fitting mask in crowded indoor areas, such as airports, planes and buses, especially if you’re higher-risk or it’s a bad local season,” suggests Dr. DePasquale.

Wear sunscreen, hats and sunglasses to shield yourself from UV rays, even on partly cloudy days. It has been shown that up to 80% of UV radiation can penetrate through clouds, according to studies referenced by Summit View Dermatology .

Dr. DePasquale also advises using EPA-registered repellents (DEET or picaridin), wearing permethrin-treated clothing where appropriate, and reapplying sunscreen regularly — about every two hours and after swimming or sweating.

Stay healthy on the road and off

Nothing can ruin your travel adventure faster than getting sick. Whether it’s a stomach or respiratory bug, or an unexpected allergic reaction to something you ate, getting sick on the road can sap your energy and spoil the excitement of exploring new destinations.

Pack your medications, research options for health care, eat right and get enough sleep. Stay active with walking tours or simple stretches, eat nutrient-dense foods, and practice good hygiene. You’re retired…now get out there.