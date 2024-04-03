You Can Now Get an Ozempic Prescription at Costco
Through its partnership with Sesame, Costco members now have access to weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy.
It seems like you can get anything from Costco, including gold and silver, and now, Costco members in all 50 states can get prescriptions for weight loss drugs, including Ozempic and Wegovy.
Costco started offering outpatient healthcare services last fall through a partnership with Sesame, a healthcare marketplace. They found that about one in five customer inquiries were about weight loss help, so Sesame began working on a new program to address the need, Sesame co-founder and president Michael Botta told CNN.
“It wasn’t what we initially thought would make sense to offer for Costco members who were coming to Sesame,” Botta told CNN. “But we realized pretty quickly, just by looking at what people were curious about, that there was a clear unmet need here.”
For $179, members can receive a three-month subscription to a weight loss program, which includes a video consultation, prescription, insurance coordination for the prescription authorization, ongoing support and a lab order, if necessary.
Getting a prescription doesn't mean the cost of the medication is covered, however. Members will need to check their insurance to see what’s covered. Without insurance, weight-loss medications like Wegovy, Ozempic and Saxenda can cost between $950 to $1,600 per month, Sesame said.
For Costco members looking to tap into the new weight loss service, here’s how you can get started:
- Create an account with Sesame and verify your Costco membership
- Navigate to the Weight Loss tab of the Costco + Sesame website
- Click "Get Started"
- Select a provider that specializes in weight management
- Meet with your provider to talk about your goals, discuss a treatment plan and order testing if data is needed
If medication is prescribed, the provider will handle insurance paperwork and send the prescription to your pharmacy. You will then begin your treatment and receive ongoing support from your provider.
Costco members can also receive discount pricing on a range of healthcare services through Sesame, including:
- Virtual primary care for $29
- Health check-ups that include a standard lab panel and virtual follow-up consultation with a provider for $72
- Virtual mental health therapy for $79
- 10% off all other Sesame services, including in-person appointments
Taken together, the price to access weight loss drugs through Costco adds up. A regular Costco membership costs $60 per year, then you'd add $179 to join the Sesame weight loss program, and finally the cost of the drugs themselves. If you consider a cost of Ozempic of $1,000 monthly without insurance, it adds up.
But, of course, what this provides is easy accessibility, as you can get care (and a $1.50 hot dog) with your local Costco. Beware, though, that with the popularity of weight loss drugs comes possible shortages to meet the high demand.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
How To Know If Your Car Is Recalled — And What To Do About It
Understanding how to find out if your car is recalled and what your next steps should be.
By Keerthi Vedantam Published
-
