Costco Raises Membership Fees For First Time Since 2017
Here's what Costco's membership fee will be effective in September.
Costco is raising its annual membership fees by $5 for non-executives and by $10 for executives in the United States and Canada.
The change is effective September 1 and will impact around 52 million memberships, Costco said in a statement. Costco has traditionally raised its membership prices by $5 to $10 every five-and-a-half years, so the latest increase should not come as a shock to members since the last increase was in June 2017.
Additionally, management has been clear about its plans to raise membership fees. On its conference calls in December 2023 and March of this year, Costco’s chief financial officer said the fee increase was a matter of “when, not if.”
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The new Costco fee for non-executive memberships in the U.S. and Canada will be $65, up from $60. Executive membership fees will be $130, up from $120, which consists of the $65 primary membership fee plus the $65 Executive upgrade.
In addition, the maximum annual 2% reward associated with Executive memberships will increase to $1,250 from $1,000.
For comparison of Costco vs Sam's Club, Sam's Club membership is $50. But if you know the secrets to shopping at Costco, you can find ways to make up that $15 annual difference.
Costco stock reacts to the announcement
Costco (COST) stock is down by more than 3% following the membership price increase, but analysts are bullish on the stock going forward. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the consensus recommendation among analysts it tracks is a Buy.
However, analysts’ price targets have struggled to keep up with COST’s run higher. Indeed, shares are up more than 31% in 2024 and over 61% in the last year. Currently, the average price target is $874.41, representing implied upside of just about 2% to current levels.
Financial service firm Oppenheimer is one of the most bullish outfits on COST stock with a Buy rating and an upwardly-revised price target of $950.
“COST's performance continues to stand out in a difficult retail backdrop, and we expect share gains to continue,” Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh said in a July 10 note. “In addition, management finally announced a membership fee increase that has been anticipated for some time. We are lifting our estimates to reflect the increase.”
Oppenheimer’s $950 price target implies upside of about 11% to current levels.
Related Content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
PepsiCo Stock Falls On Q2 Revenue Miss, Revised Outlook: What to Know
PepsiCo stock is trading lower after mixed second-quarter results and revised outlook. Here’s what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Rent a Luxury Pool This Summer With Swimply — the Airbnb of Pools
With Swimply, you can live it up at a luxury pool while escaping the heat and going for a swim.
By Erin Bendig Published
-
Try Swimply, the Airbnb of Pools, and Rent a Luxury Pool This Summer
With Swimply, you can live it up at a luxury pool while escaping the heat and going for a swim.
By Erin Bendig Published
-
10 Money-Saving Hacks for Amazon Shoppers
There are many money-saving hacks for Amazon shoppers if you know how to use them.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Amazon Prime Day vs Walmart Deal Days: Which Is Better?
From household goods and clothing to electronics and toys, which retail giant is the clear winner? The answer may be both.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Take a Mid-Year Review of Your Health Insurance Coverage
Whether it's monitoring your deductible or using a health savings account, here are the best ways to maximize use of your health insurance coverage
By Kimberly Lankford Published
-
Now's a Great Time to Build a Bond Ladder
Navigating how to proceed with new or rollover money can be daunting. Here are some of the best ways to guarantee a high yield to maturity and full recovery of principal.
By Jeffrey R. Kosnett Published
-
Get 5 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited for Free with Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day 2024 has a free five-month trial of Amazon Music Unlimited.
By Charlotte Gorbold Published
-
What's the Most Popular Investment? These Investors Might Be Missing Out
The most popular investment may shock you and it has widely underperformed other asset classes. Here’s what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Seven Best Vacation Spots to Beat the Summer Heat
The best vacation spots to beat the summer heat and embrace the comparatively cool include Alaska, Reykjavík, British Columbia, and Stockholm.
By Erin Bendig Published