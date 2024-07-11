Costco Raises Membership Fees For First Time Since 2017

Here's what Costco's membership fee will be effective in September.

A Costco membership card
(Image credit: ohyecloudy via Flickr)
Joey Solitro
By
published
inNews

Costco is raising its annual membership fees by $5 for non-executives and by $10 for executives in the United States and Canada.

The change is effective September 1 and will impact around 52 million memberships, Costco said in a statement. Costco has traditionally raised its membership prices by $5 to $10 every five-and-a-half years, so the latest increase should not come as a shock to members since the last increase was in June 2017.

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

