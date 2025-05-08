14 Mother’s Day Gifts That Are a Boost to Her Bank Account

Whether she’s a mom-to-be or an empty nester, the mothers in our life definitely deserve a holiday that’s all about them. What better way to show your mom, your wife or your daughter who’s just become a mom that you appreciate them than by giving them a gift that also acts as a financial boost?

From creative Mother’s Day deals that help her save money at home or on vacation to cash or investments that have a personalized touch, here are some of the best Mother’s Day Gifts that show her she’s loved and boost her finances at the same time.

4 Mother’s Day gifts that save her money at home

Help the mom in your life combat rising grocery prices with these fun and convenient gadgets for the home and kitchen.

Terra SodaStream Starter Kit

For the mom who loves sparkling water or soda, this SodaStream is a must. She can make a batch of bubbly water to mix into cocktails or drink on its own. And for the soda drinkers, SodaStream offers tons of signature flavorings like Starry or Pepsi that she can add to the sparkling water to create her favorite soft drink at home.

Since the cost of beverages can add up quickly, this is a Mother’s Day gift that can immediately shrink her grocery bill. The kit comes with the Terra SodaStream machine, a canister of CO2 and a bottle of lime Bubly flavoring to give her sparkling water a refreshing citrusy twist.

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Pro bundle

A sous vide makes cooking the perfect meal so effortless. But it also makes the leftovers from those delicious meals last longer in the fridge. Since ingredients are vacuum sealed as part of the sous vide cooking process, the food has a longer shelf life.

According to U.S. Packaging and Wrapping, cooked chicken – which normally lasts just three or four days in the fridge – can be safely stored in the refrigerator for up to two weeks when vacuum sealed.

In addition to the savings from losing less food to spoilage, this gift makes it possible to take advantage of sales or bulk deals at the grocery store. She can stock up, meal prep and then stash everything in her fridge for weeks or months at a time.

was $507 now $292 at Amazon By snagging this bundle, you get the pro-grade sous vide, a vacuum sealer and 10 vacuum sealer bags for almost half the price you'd pay to buy them separately.

AeroGarden Sprout

This hydroponic kit is small enough to fit on a kitchen counter and makes growing your own herbs so easy you don’t need a green thumb to do it. With no soil needed, you just add water and plant food to the base, insert seed pods and turn on the built-in LED grow lights.

For the mother who loves to cook, this gift will save her plenty on her favorite fresh herbs like basil, parsley or thyme. Instead of buying pricey herbs at the store, she can snip fresh leaves or sprigs from her indoor herb garden.

If she likes dried herbs, the AeroGarden Sprout can grow plants from seed to harvest-ready in as little as 21 days. So, she can grow multiple batches throughout the year to have a steady supply of homegrown dried herbs.

Lettuce Grow Farmstand Starter Kit

For the mom who doesn’t have the time or backyard space for a traditional veggie garden, this Lettuce Grow Farmstand Starter Kit is a great pick. The hydroponic tower has space for up to 36 plants and can be used to grow tomatoes, broccoli, cucumbers, salad greens and plenty of other popular veggies.

It also takes no gardening experience to see a successful harvest. Just put the tower in a sunny spot outside and keep it supplied with water and liquid plant food. This kit comes with 36 seedlings ready to plant in the tower — and the actual selection of veggies is customized to your local climate to make a successful harvest even easier.

With this gift, mom has everything she needs to skip the produce section at the grocery store and enjoy homegrown veggies with almost no effort.

was $749 now $649 at Amazon Get 36 edible seedlings and the hydroponic tower needed to grow them in one convenient bundle. Make sure to clip the on-site coupon to save $100 on the kit.

3 Mother’s Day jewelry ideas to invest in her financial future

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Invest in her future with stunning jewelry that will appreciate in value over time or invest in her health with fashion-forward fitness trackers like the limited edition Fitbit Luxe or the latest Oura Ring.

Luxury jewelry that appreciates in value

Jewelry is a classic Mother’s Day gift. But you can make yours extra special by opting for a piece that’s likely to increase in value over time. While investment-worthy jewelry comes with high price tags, you can score great deals on something mom will love by shopping at trustworthy second-hand marketplaces like The RealReal or Fashionphile.

Both of these marketplaces specialize in pre-owned luxury items, including jewelry, that have been rigorously authenticated. So you can score some surprising deals on authentic luxury jewelry.

For Mother’s Day, we recommend the following:

Fitbit Luxe

A reliable fitness tracker can make a real difference in the wearer’s long-term health. By keeping track of essential data like heart rate and activity levels, they help doctors provide more personalized preventative treatment to patients who wear them (and share the data the tracker logs with their doctor).

By nudging wearers or encouraging them to set personalized health and fitness goals, they make it easier to keep up with healthy lifestyle changes and habits that can lower the risk of chronic disease or injury.

But if the mom in your life has been hesitant to wear one regularly, the Fitbit Luxe might change her mind. The special edition fitness tracker has all the reliable tracking technology of Fitbit paired with an elegant stainless steel chain band that makes it feel more like a piece of jewelry than a fitness tracker.

Oura Ring 4

Another way to make wearing a fitness tracker every day feel more stylish and less cumbersome is the Oura Ring 4. The latest generation of the fitness tracker ring comes in a range of sizes for a custom fit on any finger and is available in multiple stylish metal finishes.

Not sure what her ring size is? The brand offers a gift sizing kit that includes a slot for a gift card. So she can find her size and then order the Oura Ring design she likes best.

$499 at Amazon All the advanced fitness tracking features you expect in a smartwatch, packed into a stylish, lightweight ring.

5 Mother’s Day gift ideas that let her travel for less

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Does the mom in your life love to travel? Help her squeeze more adventure out of every dollar of her travel budget by giving her a gift that helps her cut costs on her next vacation.

Gift her some of your points, miles or other travel perks

Have you racked up a good amount of miles or points on your favorite travel rewards card? Share the wealth this year by gifting some of them to the jetsetting mom in your life. If she’s stockpiling points herself, you can give her enough to push her over the finish line to book the dream vacation she’s been working toward.

When it comes to the logistics of how to send points as a gift, every reward program is different. This Mother’s Day gift idea works best if you’re in the same program as her – as you can lose a lot of value by converting points from one program to another.

Some loyalty programs, like Marriot Bonvoy or World of Hyatt let you gift points for free. But most will charge transfer fees. So make sure to do the math before transferring.

If you’d lose a lot of value in fees, you could offer to book a flight or hotel stay for her using your points instead. You can also do this with other travel perks you get.

Have a card that comes with a free companion pass? Book a Mother’s Day weekend getaway for the two of you. Get free nights at a hotel or free room upgrades? Book her a luxurious stay with all the amenities your credit card offers.

America the Beautiful National Park Pass

The official annual pass of the U.S. national park system, the America the Beautiful Pass is a great gift for moms who hike, camp or generally love the outdoors. You’ll pay just $80 for the pass and she’ll get unlimited free entrance into every national park and federal recreational land in the country.

At sites that charge per vehicle, the park pass you give her covers admission for everyone inside her car. At sites that charge per person, she can flash her pass to get free entrance for herself and up to three adults (aged 16 and over). Kids under 15 are free.

You can also browse REI for annual passes to state parks in your home state or, for the full-time RV life retiree, any state she’s planning to visit this year.

Passport America

More and more retirees are getting into camping. Renting out your home and spending a year or two exploring the iconic national parks and state parks across the country is an unforgettable experience that also makes financial sense.

Make it make even more financial sense by gifting your mom a Passport America membership. It costs just $49 for a full year membership and grants your outdoorsy mom half off nightly rates at over 1,100 campgrounds across North America – including Canada and Mexico.

Even for moms who aren’t traveling full time, this membership is still a great deal if she goes on a couple of camping trips each year. Depending on the campground, she’ll save more than the $49 annual fee on her very first campground booking as a member.

Connolly Wine Bottle Travel Protector Bags

Looking for a Mother’s Day gift idea that’s affordable enough to be found on Amazon Haul? This 10-pack of inflatable wine bottle travel protector bags is selling for under $9 on Amazon right now.

For the mom who loves visiting wine country, these handy inflatable bags allow her to safely pack the bottles she buys in her checked bag, rather than paying to ship them back home.

Olarhike compression packing cubes

This year, give her the gift of avoiding checked bag fees. This set of 10 compression packing cubes in various sizes can help her squeeze everything she needs into a carry-on. And the set is just $36 on Amazon right now. It also includes a cosmetic bag and accessories bag so she can keep everything organized, even if she stuffs her carry-on to the brim.

2 Mother’s Day gifts that add a personalized touch to cash gifts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’d rather skip the flowers and chocolate this year, show the moms in your life how much you appreciate them by investing directly into their financial future.

Open a vacation savings account in her name

Is there a dream vacation mom has been talking about for years? Give her the head start or financial boost to make it a reality by opening a high yield savings account or CD account in her name and funding it with an initial deposit to get her savings going.

You can also do this to help her save toward another big goal she’s dreamed about like buying a new car or remodeling the bathroom.

Boost her investment portfolio

If you want to add a personal touch to a cash gift this Mother’s Day, consider gifting her shares of an ETF or stock that has personal meaning to her. Is she a nature enthusiast? Gift her ESG stocks as an investment in the environment’s future. Is she a runner that exclusively runs in Nike? Gift her shares of the company stock.

When is Mother’s Day in 2025?

This year, Mother’s Day is on May 11. So, you still have a little time to figure out the perfect Mother’s Day gift. But the longer you wait, the more you risk any gifts you order showing up after the holiday.