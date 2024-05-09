36 Great Mother's Day Deals
Mother's Day is this Sunday May 12th. To honor mom, check out these great deals from Walmart, Amazon, Etsy, Applebee's, Pandora and oh, so many more.
Once a year, people worldwide celebrate Mother’s Day — a special day to honor our moms and show our appreciation for all they do all year long. Mother’s Day became an official holiday in 1914, and this year, it falls on Sunday, May 12.
Bearing in mind that actions speak louder than words, let’s show mom, grandmother, sister, aunt or pet parent just how much she’s loved this Mother’s Day with gifts they will actually love. Here’s 36 to get your started.
Edible
Celebrate Mom with 50% off edible arrangements.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
LovePop
Personalize Mother’s Days cards and arrangements, then take 15% off when you sign up for emails and texts.
Personalization Mall
Get up to 50% off personalized gifts for mom at the Mall
Etsy
ZehrDesignCo Handwritten Recipe Plate. Was $73, now $65.70 (thru May 12). Then, enjoy Mother's Day markdowns of UP TO 30% OFF at many other participating stores.
Uncommon Goods
Get free shipping and discounts on dozens of unique or one-of-a-kind items.
Amazon
- Corduroy Crossbody Bags. Now $17.99 - $18.99. Large variety of colors and designs to choose from.
- ArtPix 3D Crystal Photo in a variety of sizes. Starting at $69.99.
- Personalized Soft Flannel Blankets, 50” x 60”. Save 40%. Was $29.99. Now $17.99.
- 10Pc Almond Milk & Honey Beauty & Personal Gift Basket. Limited-time $34.99.
- Nextmug, Temperature-Controlled, Self-Heating Coffee Mug. Was $129.95. Now $99.94.
1-800-Flowers
Save up to 40% on an exclusive collection of top Mother’s Day flowers and gifts.
Target
- 16oz Mother's Day Stoneware mug. Only $5.
- Bird Buddy Smart Bird Feeder. Now $203.99, was $239.99.
- Apple AirTags, 4-Pack. Now $79.99, was $99.99.
- Active Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones. Was $49.99, now $39.99.
- Women's Long Sleeve Sweater Wrap Top. Was $40, now $24. Matching pants. Was $40, now $34.
Unhide
Shleepy Robe. Was $119, now $99.
Pressed Floral
Pressed floral necklace. $84.95 — free shipping on custom orders.
Pandora
Engravable Bar Link Bracelet. Now $90. Or, for a limited time, spend $125+ and receive a free silver bracelet ($85 value), or spend $250+ and receive a free rose gold-plated bracket ($225 value).
Walmart
- Ferrero Rocher Premium Gourmet Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Chocolates, 18 Count. Now $11.96.
- Cate & Chloe Bianca 18k White Gold Plated Silver Hoop Earrings. Was $135. Now $16.99. Save $118.01.
- JeenMata MOM Moissanite Pendant Necklace. Was $109, now $24. Save $85.
- Nicesoul Rattan Swing Egg Hanging Chair. Was $245, now $159. Save $86.
- CAROTE 14 Pieces Knife Set with Wooden Block. Was $199.99, now $49.99. Save $150.
Applebee’s
Now through June 23, purchase a $50 gift card and receive a $10 bonus card. Expires Aug. 4.
Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream
Treat her to a large pizza on May 12 and she’ll get a small-size dessert pizza on the house. Moms dining in restaurants can also get a free sundae.
Godiva
Get 20% off at checkout on your Godiva chocolate when you use the code MOTHER.
Starbucks
Starbucks Rewards members who bring a clean, personal cup will earn 25 Stars in addition to 10 cents off their beverage Also, just released: a new collection of drinkware featuring prism and floral designs to honor mom.
Walgreen's
$4 off two Hallmark Mother's Day cards
FromYouFlowers.com
Moms everywhere love flowers. Right now, you can get a rose and lily bouquet for only $35.99. Regular price $44.99. Or, get 1/2 dozen chocolate covered strawberries for only $43.99, regular price $54.99.
Best Buy
Sharper Image — Shiatsu Foot Massager. Was $149.99, now $127.99.
Aura
Surprise mom with a Carver Mat WiFi-connected picture frame. Was $179, now $149.
Athleta
Get 25% off your order through May 5.
Kate Spade
Get 30% off your entire purchase. Plus, 10% off when you sign up for emails and texts.
Minted
Get 15% off Mother's Day gifts and free priority shipping with promo code MOM2024.
Nest Bedding
Spoil mom and get up to 50% off mattresses, bedding, furniture and more.
ScentBird
What’s the best Mother’s Day gift for the person who has it all? A Scentbird gift subscription. Offer expires May 14th at midnight EST. Six-month gift subscription, was $102, now $89.
Williams Sonoma
Save on bakeware, cookware, garden and much more — just in time for Mother's Day, Set of six Goldtouch® Pro Nonstick Bakeware. Was $172.95, now $129.95.
Vitruvi
25% off sitewide on gifts for mom.
Riley
Get 20% off at checkout for Mother's Day with code MOTHER24
Nike
Get an extra 25% off select items with the promo code JUST4MOM.
Murray's Cheese
Get 20% off sitewide with the promo code GOUDAMOM.
Baskin-Robbins
Participating Baskin-Robbins stores are offering their Strawberries 'n Cream Cake, Elegant Rosette Cake, Perfect Peony Cake, Rosette Pink Cake or one of the other customizable Mother's Day designs including your mom's favorite ice cream and cake flavors, along with a special message.
The Cheesecake Factory
Purchase a $50 gift card online now through May 14 (Mother’s Day) and receive a $10 bonus card, redeemable from May 15 through June 7.
Hooters
For Mother's Day, moms can receive 10 free wings, any style, with the purchase of 10 wings, any style, at participating locations on Sunday, May 14.
Kentucky Fried Chicken
KFC is celebrating mom this year with a free 12-piece KFC Nuggets and downloadable Mother's Day card with the online purchase (KFC mobile app or on the website) of a Nuggets of Appreciation meal.
Outback Steakhousse
Outback Steakhouse is celebrating moms with their “Mums Over Mates” menu, including prime rib, grilled shrimp, brownie cake and a Mother’s Day Peach Bellini available in-house only from May 10 — 14. Outback is also offering a free $10 bonus for every $50 gift card purchased through June 18.
P.F. Chang's
Moms get a special red velvet cheesecake throughout Mother’s Day weekend (May 12 — 14), as well as a four-course prix-fixe Celebration Menu for Mother’s Day and other celebrations for $55.
Related Content
For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.
-
-
Stock Market Today: Dow's Winning Streak Hits Seven Straight Days
The main indexes rose Thursday as higher-than-expected weekly jobless claims boosted rate-cut expectations.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up After Earnings, Disney Plus Bundle Deal
Warner Bros. Discovery shares are higher Thursday after the media giant disclosed Q1 earnings and a bundle deal with Disney. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
30 Deals, Discounts and Freebies for Teacher Appreciation Week
Celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week through May 10 with deals from Scholastic, Microsoft, AT&T, Verizon and more.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Six Travel Mistakes to Avoid
No travel medical insurance? Unnecessary luggage and hotel fees? Here are the biggest travel mistakes people make and how you can avoid them.
By Daniel Bortz Published
-
Having Enough Money for Retirement Still a Top Concern, But Moods Are Changing
A new Gallup poll shows Americans are still concerned about having enough money for retirement, but there are some changes from last year.
By Alexandra Svokos Last updated
-
Jobs Growth Slows in April: What the Experts Are Saying
Jobs Report Slower jobs growth and easing wage pressures are good news for rate cuts.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Fed Holds Rates Steady at 23-Year High: What the Experts Are Saying
Federal Reserve The Federal Reserve struck a dovish pose even as it kept interest rates unchanged for a sixth straight meeting.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Federal Reserve Meeting: Live Updates
Investors of all kinds are eagerly awaiting news from the Federal Reserve meeting. Here is live updates and commentary from Kiplinger experts.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Philips CPAP Settlement: What to Know
Philips agreed to a $1.1 billion settlement over CPAP and ventilator machines.
By Alexandra Svokos Published
-
Proposed Change in Social Security Could Mean More Money for Retirees
A proposed bill could change how the Social Security COLA is calculated, resulting in higher benefits for retirees.
By Erin Bendig Published