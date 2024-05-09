36 Great Mother's Day Deals

Once a year, people worldwide celebrate Mother’s Day — a special day to honor our moms and show our appreciation for all they do all year long. Mother’s Day became an official holiday in 1914, and this year, it falls on Sunday, May 12.

Bearing in mind that actions speak louder than words, let’s show mom, grandmother, sister, aunt or pet parent just how much she’s loved this Mother’s Day with gifts they will actually love. Here’s 36 to get your started.

Edible

Celebrate Mom with 50% off edible arrangements.

LovePop

Personalize Mother’s Days cards and arrangements, then take 15% off when you sign up for emails and texts.

Personalization Mall

Get up to 50% off personalized gifts for mom at the Mall

Etsy

ZehrDesignCo Handwritten Recipe Plate. Was $73, now $65.70 (thru May 12). Then, enjoy Mother's Day markdowns of UP TO 30% OFF at many other participating stores.

Uncommon Goods

Get free shipping and discounts on dozens of unique or one-of-a-kind items.

Amazon

1-800-Flowers

Save up to 40% on an exclusive collection of top Mother’s Day flowers and gifts.

Target

Unhide

Shleepy Robe. Was $119, now $99.

Pressed Floral

Pressed floral necklace. $84.95 — free shipping on custom orders.

Pandora

Engravable Bar Link Bracelet. Now $90. Or, for a limited time, spend $125+ and receive a free silver bracelet ($85 value), or spend $250+ and receive a free rose gold-plated bracket ($225 value).

Walmart

Applebee’s

Now through June 23, purchase a $50 gift card and receive a $10 bonus card. Expires Aug. 4.

Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream

Treat her to a large pizza on May 12 and she’ll get a small-size dessert pizza on the house. Moms dining in restaurants can also get a free sundae.

Godiva

Get 20% off at checkout on your Godiva chocolate when you use the code MOTHER.

Starbucks

Starbucks Rewards members who bring a clean, personal cup will earn 25 Stars in addition to 10 cents off their beverage Also, just released: a new collection of drinkware featuring prism and floral designs to honor mom.

Walgreen's

$4 off two Hallmark Mother's Day cards

FromYouFlowers.com

Moms everywhere love flowers. Right now, you can get a rose and lily bouquet for only $35.99. Regular price $44.99. Or, get 1/2 dozen chocolate covered strawberries for only $43.99, regular price $54.99.

Best Buy

Sharper Image — Shiatsu Foot Massager. Was $149.99, now $127.99.

Aura

Surprise mom with a Carver Mat WiFi-connected picture frame. Was $179, now $149.

Athleta

Get 25% off your order through May 5.

Kate Spade

Get 30% off your entire purchase. Plus, 10% off when you sign up for emails and texts.

Minted

Get 15% off Mother's Day gifts and free priority shipping with promo code MOM2024.

Nest Bedding

Spoil mom and get up to 50% off mattresses, bedding, furniture and more.

ScentBird

What’s the best Mother’s Day gift for the person who has it all? A Scentbird gift subscription. Offer expires May 14th at midnight EST. Six-month gift subscription, was $102, now $89.

Williams Sonoma

Save on bakeware, cookware, garden and much more — just in time for Mother's Day, Set of six Goldtouch® Pro Nonstick Bakeware. Was $172.95, now $129.95.

Vitruvi

25% off sitewide on gifts for mom.

Riley

Get 20% off at checkout for Mother's Day with code MOTHER24

Nike

Get an extra 25% off select items with the promo code JUST4MOM.

Murray's Cheese

Get 20% off sitewide with the promo code GOUDAMOM.

Baskin-Robbins

Participating Baskin-Robbins stores are offering their Strawberries 'n Cream Cake, Elegant Rosette Cake, Perfect Peony Cake, Rosette Pink Cake or one of the other customizable Mother's Day designs including your mom's favorite ice cream and cake flavors, along with a special message.

The Cheesecake Factory

Purchase a $50 gift card online now through May 14 (Mother’s Day) and receive a $10 bonus card, redeemable from May 15 through June 7.

Hooters

For Mother's Day, moms can receive 10 free wings, any style, with the purchase of 10 wings, any style, at participating locations on Sunday, May 14.

Kentucky Fried Chicken

KFC is celebrating mom this year with a free 12-piece KFC Nuggets and downloadable Mother's Day card with the online purchase (KFC mobile app or on the website) of a Nuggets of Appreciation meal.

Outback Steakhousse

Outback Steakhouse is celebrating moms with their “Mums Over Mates” menu, including prime rib, grilled shrimp, brownie cake and a Mother’s Day Peach Bellini available in-house only from May 10 — 14. Outback is also offering a free $10 bonus for every $50 gift card purchased through June 18.

P.F. Chang's

Moms get a special red velvet cheesecake throughout Mother’s Day weekend (May 12 — 14), as well as a four-course prix-fixe Celebration Menu for Mother’s Day and other celebrations for $55.