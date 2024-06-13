Can Buy Now, Pay Later Plans Help You Build Credit?

BNPL is a popular way to buy everything — and some loans are starting to show up on credit reports.

Concept art of someone using BNPL technology
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ashlyn Brooks
By
published

Apple recently announced that loans made through its buy now, pay later program will be reported to Experian, a major credit reporting company. If more lenders follow Apple’s lead, the change could help consumers who use these loans build a credit history — but it could hurt their credit scores, too. 

BNPL services allow consumers to spread payments on their purchases over a few weeks or months, typically without interest if payments are made on time. Unlike layaway plans of the past, which required buyers to wait to claim a purchase until they had paid it off, BNPL provides instant gratification, which has made the loans popular with consumers. More than 40% of U.S. adults have used at least one BNPL service, according to a survey by Bankrate

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Problems users have experienced:
None44%
Overspent29%
Difficulty obtaining a purchase/refund18%
Regretted a purchase17%
Dissatisfied with purchase or experience17%
Other1%

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Ashlyn Brooks
Ashlyn Brooks
Kiplinger Contributor

Ashlyn Brooks is a financial writer and former civil engineer. She's on a mission to show others how to save and spend smarter through purposeful money habits. Her work has been featured on Investopedia, Bankrate and Yahoo Finance.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8