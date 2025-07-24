July Fed Meeting: Live Updates and Commentary

The July Fed meeting kicks off next Tuesday, July 29, and concludes on Wednesday, July 30, with the central bank's latest policy decision.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is not expected to cut interest rates this time around despite President Donald Trump's repeated calls for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lower the federal funds rate .

And, more recently, "these comments have broadened from focusing on interest rates to calls for Chair Powell to resign over the handling of the ongoing $2.5 billion renovation of the Fed's headquarters," says UBS Global Research economist Abigail Watt .

This will certainly make Powell's press conference a must-see event as Wall Street looks for clues on a potential September rate cut – and any commentary on Trump's increasingly combative commentary toward the Fed chair.

The Kiplinger team is reporting live on the July Fed meeting, bringing you the news and our expert analysis of what it could mean for the economy. Scroll for the latest updates.