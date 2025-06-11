June Fed Meeting: Live Updates and Commentary

The June Fed meeting kicks off next Tuesday, June 17, and concludes on Wednesday, June 18, with the central bank's latest policy decision.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is not expected to cut interest rates this time around, but the central bank will release its Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), or "dot plot," which will show where it expects the federal funds rate to be at the end of this year.
Wall Street will also look to the FOMC statement and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's press conference to see how President Donald Trump's tariff policies could impact the central bank's decisions moving forward.
The Kiplinger team is reporting live on the June Fed meeting, bringing you the news and our expert analysis of what it could mean for the economy. Scroll for the latest updates.
What Is the Federal Funds Rate? | Master the Fed Funds Rate, Help Clients Master Retirement | Why Does the Fed Prefer PCE Over CPI?
When is Jerome Powell's term as Fed chair up?
Despite President Trump's innuendos that he would like to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell, the Supreme Court has suggested that it would oppose such an action.
Indeed, Trump in April used his Truth Social platform to call for Powell's termination, while an April 17 report in The Wall Street Journal discussed private meetings where the president expressed his desire to remove the Fed chair from his post.
Nevertheless, the question of whether or not Trump can fire Powell is seemingly moot given that his term as Fed chair is up in less than a year from now – on May 15, 2026.
It's unlikely that those in Trump's inner circle will encourage him to disrupt the status quo – and likely send stocks and bonds tumbling – when Powell has such a small amount of time left in his term.
For what it's worth, Powell's term as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve ends on January 31, 2028.
- Karee Venema
The labor market remains resilient
The Federal Reserve has a dual mandate of price stability and maximum employment – and both sides appear to be on solid footing at the moment.
Indeed, while the May Consumer Price Index signaled progress on the inflation front, the most recent jobs report showed a resilient labor market.
According to the Labor Department, the U.S. added 139,000 new jobs last month, more than economists expected. And while figures for March and April were revised down, the unemployment rate remained at a historically low 4.2%.
"It's clear that the economy remains resilient, with the job market holding up well," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Northlight Asset Management.
The CIO added that the Fed "should be reluctant to cut rates because the full effects of tariffs haven't impacted inflation numbers yet and the job market isn't deteriorating enough to force their hand."
- Karee Venema
President Trump's tariff policies have yet to impact inflation
Inflation eased more than expected in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Headline CPI was up 0.1% month over month in May, slower than April's 0.2% rise and the 0.2% increase economists expected.
The CPI was 2.4% higher year over year, slightly higher than the 2.3% increase seen the month prior and in line with economists' projections.
Shelter was the "primary factor" for the increase in headline CPI, according to BLS, up 0.3% on the month. Energy costs, meanwhile, were down 1% in May as gas prices declined.
Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices and is seen as a better measure of underlying inflation trends, was up 0.1% from April to May and 2.8% year over year. Economists expected 0.3% and 2.9% increases, respectively.
The May CPI report, alongside news that the U.S. and China have reached a trade deal, is doing little to move the needle on rate-cut expectations.
According to CME FedWatch, futures traders are pricing in a 99.9% chance the central bank will hold rates steady, with the first quarter-point rate cut not expected until September.
- Karee Venema
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021, and oversees a wide range of investing coverage, including content focused on equities, fixed income, mutual funds, ETFs, macroeconomics and more.