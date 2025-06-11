June Fed Meeting: Live Updates and Commentary

The June Fed meeting kicks off next Tuesday, June 17, and concludes on Wednesday, June 18, with the central bank's latest policy decision.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is not expected to cut interest rates this time around, but the central bank will release its Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), or "dot plot," which will show where it expects the federal funds rate to be at the end of this year.

Wall Street will also look to the FOMC statement and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's press conference to see how President Donald Trump's tariff policies could impact the central bank's decisions moving forward.

The Kiplinger team is reporting live on the June Fed meeting, bringing you the news and our expert analysis of what it could mean for the economy. Scroll for the latest updates.