Federal Reserve Meeting: Updates and Commentary

In the wake of the November 5 election, the Federal Reserve is having its next scheduled meeting.
In September, the Fed cut rates for the first time after a series of rate hikes to address post-pandemic inflation. At the last meeting, the Fed announced a 50 bps cut. This time around, another cut is expected, although we'll have to wait and see the exact amount.
Here, Kiplinger experts share the news and our analysis.
The Trump factor and the Fed meeting
While markets are generally expecting the Federal Reserve to reduce its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a point, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has a new wrinkle to consider: President-elect Donald Trump, along with a Republican Senate and the possibility of a Republican-controlled House of Representatives, too.
Trump campaigned on extending and adding to his signature 2017 tax cut, and he has also talked about imposing steep tariffs on imported goods from China and Mexico. Plus, he says he will order deportations of illegal immigrants once he takes office. Whatever you think of those policies politically, they have the potential to drive up the federal budget deficit or raise costs for certain businesses and consumers, which could add to overall inflation.
Whether Powell suggests that those factors could slow the Fed's future intended interest rate cuts will be a key storyline to watch. Powell will demonstrate his commitment to hard data by cutting tomorrow and not reacting to vague fiscal policy plans. But expectations for the future path of rate cuts are definitely more uncertain now.
- Jim Patterson
Jim is the managing editor of The Kiplinger Letter and The Kiplinger Tax Letter. He joined The Kiplinger Letter in December 2010, covering energy and commodities markets, autos, environment and sports business, and previously covered federal grant funding and congressional appropriations for Thompson Publishing Group.