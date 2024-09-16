Federal Reserve September Meeting

The September meeting of the Federal Reserve is one of the most highly anticipated in recent memory. While expectations are high the Fed will cut rates, we don't know by how much or at what pace easing will happen.

Post-pandemic inflation prompted the Fed to begin a series of rate hikes, driving the federal funds rate to a 23-year high. But about a year ago, the Fed stopped raising the rate, instead leaving it at that level. Since then, high-yield savings account rates and CD rates have been attractive, while mortgage rates have been frightening (especially when paired with rising house prices). More pertinently, in the meantime, inflation has cooled off.

This all sets the stage for a rate cut, as the Fed and Chair Jerome Powell have been watching indicators to show the timing is right for inflation. The consensus is that we'll see a cut, by either 25 or 50 bps. The meeting starts Tuesday, September 17, and an announcement and press conference from Powell will take place Wednesday, September 18 at 2 pm.