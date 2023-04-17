Stock Market Today: Stocks Waver Ahead of Busy Earnings Week

It was a slow start to the week for stocks as investors took in mixed quarterly results from a handful of financial sector names. The real fireworks kick off later this week when first-quarter earnings season gets rolling.

Drilling down into this morning's quarterly results, Charles Schwab (SCHW (opens in new tab), +3.9%) said earnings were up 21% year-over-year to 93 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate. Revenue rose 10% to $5.1 billion, but fell short of expectations. Although "investor sentiment remained bearish – especially following the onset of the banking industry turmoil in early March ... clients opened over 1 million new brokerage accounts and entrusted us with $132 billion of core net new assets," said Schwab CEO Walt Bettinger.

State Street (STT (opens in new tab), -9.2%) was another financial firm that reported Q1 earnings ahead of the open. STT said earnings fell 3.2% to $1.52 per share, while revenue was mostly flat at $3.1 billion. Both figures missed consensus estimates due in part to lower fee revenue and a $29 million provision tied to a $1 billion deposit made to First Republic (FRC (opens in new tab), +0.2%) to shore up the embattled regional bank's liquidity.

Looking ahead, Netflix (NFLX (opens in new tab), -1.8%) and Tesla (TSLA (opens in new tab), +1.1%) are just two of the high-profile names on this week's earnings calendar , with results from the streaming giant and electric vehicle maker due out tomorrow and Wednesday, respectively.

In non-earning news, Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX (opens in new tab)) surged 69.7% on news that blue chip stock Merck (MRK (opens in new tab), -0.3%) will purchase the biotech for roughly $10.8 billion in cash. The "lead asset of Prometheus (PRA023) is an antibody that binds TL1A, a target associated with both intestinal inflammation and fibrosis," says BofA Securities analyst Geoff Meacham. "We see the deal as a strategic positive and another step in the right direction to diversify Keytruda concentration risk."

At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3% at 33,987, the S&P 500 had gained 0.3% at 4,151, and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.3% higher at 12,157.

Last Wednesday's consumer price index (CPI) report is still fresh on investors' minds, particularly as the next Fed meeting creeps closer. " Inflation is continuing to come down," says Kevin Simpson, founder and chief investment officer of investment advisory firm Capital Wealth Planning. "Food prices were flat for the month and showed a monthly decline of 0.3% in the food at home category. Energy prices also declined by 3.5% for the month, including gasoline, which dropped 4.6%." But shelter, which makes up roughly a third of the overall index, remained sticky, rising 8.2% year-over-year, he adds.