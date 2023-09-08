Stock Market Today: Stocks Rise With Inflation Data on Deck
The main benchmarks eked out modest gains to end the week as investors look ahead to next week's August CPI report.
It was a choppy end to a down week for stocks as investors looked ahead to next week's critical inflation update.
Amid relatively bare economic and earnings calendars, today's price action was driven by single-stock moves, with notable upside in a few mega-cap names helping the Nasdaq Composite avoid a fifth straight loss.
At Friday's close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2% at 34,577, while the S&P 500 was 0.1% higher at 4,457. The Nasdaq, meanwhile, rose 0.1% to 13,761, its first win in five sessions. All three benchmarks closed in negative territory for the week.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Positive end-of-week returns for several of the biggest Nasdaq stocks buoyed the tech-heavy index. Notably, Apple (AAPL) stock, which has shed about $200 billion in market value this week on news China could widen its ban of iPhones to include state-owned companies and government-backed agencies, gained 0.4%.
Amazon.com (AMZN, +0.3%) and Microsoft (MSFT, +1.3%) – two other stocks with outsized weightings in the Nasdaq – also gained ground today.
RH stock spirals after earnings
Elsewhere, RH (RH) plunged 15.6% after the high-end furniture retailer that was previously known as Restoration Hardware reported earnings. In the second quarter, RH reported higher-than-expected earnings of $3.93 per share on $800 million in revenue.
However, the company forecast third-quarter sales below analysts' estimates amid continuing challenges in the luxury housing market and broader economy. The retail stock was a former member of the Berkshire Hathaway equity portfolio, though Warren Buffett and his team exited the stake in the first quarter of this year.
Market participants also kept an eye on rising oil prices, with U.S. crude futures climbing 0.7% to $87.51 per barrel, bringing their weekly gain to 2.3%. This gave a boost to energy stocks, with Marathon Petroleum (MRO, +2.3%) and Phillips 66 (PSX, +2.9%) among the day's biggest advancers.
Rising oil prices could impact inflation
Energy prices will feature prominently in next Wednesday morning's release of the August Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, says Douglas Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.
"We reckon that gasoline prices rose roughly 10% in seasonally adjusted terms in the month, which alone will bump up the CPI by four ticks," the economist says. "We look for overall prices to rise a meaty 0.6%, lifting the annual inflation rate to 3.6% (from 3.2%)." The core reading, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, should be "much more friendly," Porter adds.
Meanwhile, there are still a few stragglers left to report earnings, including Photoshop creator Adobe (ADBE). The tech stock has been red-hot this year – building on its impressive 20-year return – on optimism over the company's artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives.
Related content
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is an investing editor and options expert at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
Are You Committing Insurance Fraud Without Realizing It?
More Americans commit insurance fraud than you might think, and many don't even know they're doing it.
By Ben Demers Published
-
Need a Flu Shot? Get a Shopping Perk Too
CVS, Walgreens, Kroger and many other retailers are offering incentives for getting flu shots at their pharmacies.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
If You'd Put $1,000 Into Walmart Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's What You'd Have Today
Walmart Walmart stock has been a buy-and-hold bust over the past couple of decades.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Stock Market Today: Another Apple Stock Slump Drags on Nasdaq
The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell for a fourth straight day as Apple sold off again on China worries.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Inflation Fears Ramp Up
The latest economic data and a continued rise in oil prices sparked worries of higher inflation and more rate hikes.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Lower on Downbeat Economic Data
One mega-cap tech stock stood out in an otherwise choppy session.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Lose Steam Ahead of Labor Day
The latest jobs report, which showed a slowing but still firm labor market, did little to move stocks ahead of the long holiday weekend.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Mixed Ahead of July Jobs Report
Two of the three main benchmarks fell Thursday as investors looked ahead to a key update on the labor market.
By Karee Venema Published
-
5 Monopoly Stocks At the Top of Their Game
The best monopoly stocks dominate their respective industries and create solid long-term opportunities for investors.
By Louis Navellier Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Higher After ADP Jobs Data
The main benchmarks notched a fourth straight win after private payrolls rose less than expected and Q2 GDP was lowered.
By Karee Venema Published