Stock Market Today: Another Apple Stock Slump Drags on Nasdaq
The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell for a fourth straight day as Apple sold off again on China worries.
Stocks opened lower Thursday after an unwelcome update on the labor market. Two of the three main benchmarks stayed in negative territory through the close as mega-cap tech titan Apple (AAPL) extended its recent slump.
However, one name managed to muscle into positive territory, as chipmaker Intel (INTC) extended its longest win streak in years.
Ahead of the bell, the Labor Department said initial jobless claims unexpectedly declined last week, falling by 16,000 to 216,000 – the lowest level since mid-February. This was the fourth consecutive week unemployment claims have dropped. Continuing claims also tumbled, by 40,000 to 1.68 million.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"We've seen this movie before: Weekly jobless claims once again surprise to the downside, underscoring the labor market's resilience," says Mike Loewengart, head of model portfolio construction at Morgan Stanley. "Employment continues to be a thorn in the side of the Fed, which has made softening the jobs market the cornerstone of its inflation battle."
While the Fed is likely to keep interest rates unchanged at its upcoming meeting, the central bank is "nowhere close to backing away from a higher-for-longer stance," Loewengart adds.
Apple slump continues, C3.ai sells off after earnings
In single-stock news, Apple continued its recent decline, slumping 2.9% after a Bloomberg News report suggested China could widen its ban of iPhones to include state-owned companies and government-backed agencies. AAPL stock is now down more than 6% for the week.
Elsewhere, C3.ai (AI) stock plunged 12.2% after earnings. In its fiscal first quarter, the enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software provider reported a loss of 9 cents per share on revenue of $72.4 million. Both figures beat expectations, as did C3.ai's fiscal Q2 revenue guidance. However, C3.ai's gross margin of 68.6% missed analysts' estimates as the company ramped up artificial intelligence investments.
Despite today's earnings reaction, Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives says C3.ai "is well-positioned to grab a significant portion of the generative AI market" through its partnerships and enterprise AI applications. And the company's "near-term pain" will eventually translate into "long-term gain," Ives adds.
The analyst has an Outperform (Buy) rating on C3.ai and a price target of $42, representing implied upside of more than 50% to current levels.
At the close, the rate-sensitive Nasdaq Composite was down 0.9% at 13,748 – its fourth straight loss – while the S&P 500 was off 0.3% at 4,451. The Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to add 0.2% to 34,500 on strength in Intel. The semiconductor stock jumped 3.2% to close higher for a ninth straight day, marking its longest daily win streak since December 2020.
Related content
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is an investing editor and options expert at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
Three Reasons to Move to Texas
State Tax Should you move to Texas? Here are three benefits of relocating to the Lone Star State.
By Katelyn Washington Published
-
Will Your State Rebate Check Be Taxed for 2023?
State Rebates Here's what the IRS says about taxing 'state stimulus checks' and other special state rebates and what it could mean for you.
By Kelley R. Taylor Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Inflation Fears Ramp Up
The latest economic data and a continued rise in oil prices sparked worries of higher inflation and more rate hikes.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Lower on Downbeat Economic Data
One mega-cap tech stock stood out in an otherwise choppy session.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Lose Steam Ahead of Labor Day
The latest jobs report, which showed a slowing but still firm labor market, did little to move stocks ahead of the long holiday weekend.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Mixed Ahead of July Jobs Report
Two of the three main benchmarks fell Thursday as investors looked ahead to a key update on the labor market.
By Karee Venema Published
-
5 Monopoly Stocks At the Top of Their Game
The best monopoly stocks dominate their respective industries and create solid long-term opportunities for investors.
By Louis Navellier Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Higher After ADP Jobs Data
The main benchmarks notched a fourth straight win after private payrolls rose less than expected and Q2 GDP was lowered.
By Karee Venema Published
-
U.S. Dividend Growth Decelerated Once Again in Q2
American companies continued to slow their rates of dividend growth after a period of remarkable resilience during the pandemic.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rise for Third Straight Day; Bitcoin Pops on SEC News
Bitcoin and bitcoin-related stocks rallied Tuesday after a federal appeals court potentially paved the way for a spot market ETF.
By Karee Venema Published