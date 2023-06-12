If You'd Put $1,000 Into Adobe Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's What You'd Have Today
Adobe stock has outperformed the S&P 500 by leaps and bounds over the past two decades.
The promise of generative artificial intelligence has Adobe (ADBE) stock back to its market-beating ways after a protracted period of uncharacteristic underperformance.
Shares in the maker of application software for creative types are up about 37% so far in 2023, adding $57 billion in market value along the way. But those outsized gains are a recent phenomenon, coming after the company's May announcement that it was adding AI tools to Photoshop.
Jumping on the AI bandwagon was just what Adobe needed. For years, the company enjoyed a near monopoly in its niche. Its Creative Suite – which includes the likes of Photoshop, Premiere Pro for video editing and Dreamweaver for website design, among others – really had no peer.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
But times change. The emergence of Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure and other cloud-based competitors have taken a bite out of Creative Cloud. Adobe's suite of products still commands a market share of more than 60%, but there's no question the company – and its shareholders – have been feeling the heat.
Just look at how shares have slowed down over the past few years.
Adobe stock has outperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin over the course of its life as a publicly traded company, generating an all-time total return of more than 23%. By comparison, the broader market returned just 10% over the same span. ADBE stock also clobbered the S&P 500 over the past 20-, 15-, 10- and five-year periods.
The early 2020s have been a different story entirely. A terrible 2022 has ABDE stock lagging the S&P 500 over the past three- and one-year periods.
Happily for shareholders, some recent analyst upgrades, optimism over Adobe's upcoming quarterly earnings report and the AI feeding frenzy appear to have put shares back on track.
For example, Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin upgraded Adobe stock to Overweight (the equivalent of Buy) from Equal Weight (Hold) in early June, citing the boost from AI.
"The AI debate continues to drive ADBE," Turrin wrote in a note to clients. "Generative AI is a tailwind to ADBE, as we expect much of the early value to accrue to established platforms and see potential for further break-out as products are monetized."
The bottom line on Adobe stock
Adobe's hot 2023 run is a lot more like what longtime shareholders have come to expect from the stock. After all, anyone who plonked down just a thousand bucks into ADBE a couple of decades ago would have enjoyed truly outstanding returns.
Have a look at the chart below and you'll see that a $1,000 investment in Adobe stock 20 years ago would today be worth more than $24,000. The same money invested in the broader market would theoretically have grown to less than $6,500.
And, as noted above, Wall Street says Adobe stock is just getting started. Of the 36 analysts covering Adobe stock surveyed by S&P Global Market Intelligence, 16 rate it at Strong Buy, three call it a Buy and 17 have it at Hold. That works out to a consensus recommendation of Buy, albeit with somewhat mixed conviction.
More Stocks of the Past 20 Years
- If You'd Put $1,000 Into Nvidia Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's What You'd Have Today
- If You'd Put $1,000 Into Netflix Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's What You'd Have Today
- If You'd Put $1,000 Into Apple Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's What You'd Have Today
- If You'd Put $1,000 Into Amazon Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's What You'd Have Today
- If You'd Put $1,000 Into Microsoft Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's What You'd Have Today
Dan Burrows is Kiplinger's senior investing writer, having joined the august publication full time in 2016.
A long-time financial journalist, Dan is a veteran of SmartMoney, MarketWatch, CBS MoneyWatch, InvestorPlace and DailyFinance. He has written for The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Consumer Reports, Senior Executive and Boston magazine, and his stories have appeared in the New York Daily News, the San Jose Mercury News and Investor's Business Daily, among other publications. As a senior writer at AOL's DailyFinance, Dan reported market news from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and hosted a weekly video segment on equities.
Once upon a time – before his days as a financial reporter and assistant financial editor at legendary fashion trade paper Women's Wear Daily – Dan worked for Spy magazine, scribbled away at Time Inc. and contributed to Maxim magazine back when lad mags were a thing. He's also written for Esquire magazine's Dubious Achievements Awards.
In his current role at Kiplinger, Dan writes about equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities, funds, macroeconomics, demographics, real estate, cost of living indexes and more.
Dan holds a bachelor's degree from Oberlin College and a master's degree from Columbia University.
Disclosure: Dan does not trade stocks or other securities. Rather, he dollar-cost averages into cheap funds and index funds and holds them forever in tax-advantaged accounts.
-
-
Top Five Reasons to Quit a Job
A new survey reveals the leading reasons employees want to jump ship from their current roles.
By Ben Demers • Published
-
Montana Tax Rebate Checks Up to $2,500 Coming in July
State Tax Rebates Montana tax rebate checks go out in July. Here’s how to find out if you are eligible for a payment — and how much you might get.
By Katelyn Washington • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Higher as Tesla Extends Win Streak
The electric vehicle maker extended its longest daily win streak since early 2021 after announcing a new deal with GM.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rise as Jobless Claims Jump, Big Tech Bounces
While many tech and tech-adjacent stocks bounced Thursday, video game retailer GameStop plunged on a C-Suite shocker.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Mixed After Bank of Canada's Surprise Rate Hike
Canada's central bank unexpectedly lifted interest rates after pausing them earlier this year, boosting expectations for another Fed rate hike at next week's meeting.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Small-Cap Stocks Lead in Low-Volume Session
While the major indexes made modest moves, small caps soared.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Apple Stock Hits New High as WWDC Kicks Off
The blue chip tech giant unveiled its newest product, a virtual/augmented reality headset that will be sold for $3,499.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar After Jobs Data, Debt Ceiling Deal
The major benchmarks rallied hard into the weekend after a mixed May jobs report and end to debt ceiling drama.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rally on Debt Ceiling News, Manufacturing Data
A slow start turned into a strong finish for stocks thanks to encouraging debt ceiling updates and the latest economic data.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Is Chevron Stock Set for a Rebound?
Chevron stock received its second analyst upgrade in as many days, boosting hopes for a recovery in the lagging energy major.
By Dan Burrows • Published