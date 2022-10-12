9 Top Energy ETFs to Buy Now
These energy funds offer exposure to oil and gas stocks, which are some of the rare outperformers in an otherwise volatile year.
Energy stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were a popular bet heading into 2022. So far, so good – the sector has been by far and away the best performer as the end of the year nears.
And this is still the case, even as oil and gas prices have rolled back from highs of about $130 per barrel earlier this year, down into the $80s as of this writing. That decline from early 2022 highs may have slowed down some of the red-hot gains for the energy sector that we saw early on, but stocks are still boasting impressive returns. In fact, when you look at the top-performing ETFs of any flavor this year, the vast majority of them are related to energy in some way.
Past performance is never an indicator of future returns, so it's worth taking that with a grain of salt. But given chronic supply constraints brought on by global sanctions on Russia and strong baseline demand from around the world, chances are that energy prices are going to stay elevated for the foreseeable future – and prop up energy stocks for some time as a result.
If you want to increase your exposure to this sector, here are nine top energy ETFs to consider. Most of these funds are extremely sensitive to energy-price movements – but that relationship cuts both ways. If you believe there's additional upside to be had in oil and natural gas – like we saw following the recent OPEC+ output cut announcement – these funds should help you leverage those gains. On the other hand, if crude and nat-gas prices head even lower, these ETFs could struggle.
Data is as of Oct. 11. Yields represent the trailing 12-month yield, which is a standard measure for equity funds.
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund
- Assets under management: $37.5 billion
- Dividend yield: 4.3%
- Expenses: 0.10%, or $10 annually on a $10,000 investment
When it comes to picking the top energy ETFs, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE (opens in new tab), $79.48) makes it easy. The fund stands head and shoulders above the rest.
XLE debuted way back in 1998 when ETFs were far less popular. It boasts more than four times the assets of the No. 2 fund in the category, and regularly sees average trading volume of 30 million shares each session. Those structural benefits alone make the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund worth a look.
However, it's worth noting that XLE isn't particularly clever in its formulation. There are a mere 22 total holdings at present. And thanks to a weighting by market value, it allows the biggest stocks on its already short list of components to carry a ton of weight. Specifically, Exxon Mobil (XOM (opens in new tab)) and Chevron (CVX (opens in new tab)) represent more than 40% of the entire portfolio between them at present.
With that kind of bias, you may wonder why you need an ETF at all instead of just buying a handful of big oil stocks directly. But depending on your investment goals, this overreliance on Big Oil may not be too off-putting given that smaller energy stocks tend to be much more volatile than their mega-cap cousins.
Besides, XLE is up more than 43% so far this year. So in 2022, that focus on a short list of stocks hasn't exactly held this fund back.
Vanguard Energy ETF
- Assets under management: $7.8 billion
- Dividend yield: 4.0%
- Expenses: 0.10%
Widening the net across a host of smaller players in the sector, the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE (opens in new tab), $111.78) is another established and liquid energy ETF worth a closer look.
This Vanguard fund has a portfolio of just over 100 stocks at present. And while it, too, is weighted by market cap to make it a bit top-heavy – roughly two-thirds of the assets are allocated toward the top 10 stocks alone – VDE does a better job of spreading its cash around.
The lineup is similar to XLE, with Big Oil mainstays like Exxon and Chevron at the top of the list. But you'll also find smaller exploration and production firms like mid-sized player Ovintiv (OVV (opens in new tab)) in the portfolio once you push past the usual suspects.
Interestingly enough, this diversification has actually resulted in slightly better returns than the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund so far in 2022. The Vanguard Energy ETF is up more than 44% for the year-to-date.
Alerian MLP ETF
- Assets under management: $6.3 billion
- Dividend yield: 8.0%
- Expenses: 0.87%
The Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP (opens in new tab), $37.97) focuses on just one unique subsector of energy, providing investors with exposure to an income-rich corner of Wall Street via a portfolio of master limited partnerships, or MLPs.
This unique kind of company is typically an energy infrastructure stock that has capital-intensive operations building out pipelines and storage facilities. These are critical pieces of the energy supply chain. And to incentivize this vital role, there is a special class of partnership that allows MLPs to get big tax breaks – so long as they abide by certain rules and regulations, including passing a significant portion of profits on to shareholders via dividends.
Since AMLP only focuses on these kinds of companies, its dividend yield is double that of many other energy ETFs. It's also far more stable as a result, as storage and transportation of energy is reliable and relatively insulated from commodity price volatility that can upset drilling or refining operations.
The fund may "only" be up about 14% on the year, but its stability in an otherwise choppy market is a big appeal. And with a generous dividend yield for shareholders, there is a lot of incentive for low-risk and income-oriented investors to consider exposure to this top energy ETF.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF
- Assets under management: $4.6 billion
- Dividend yield: 1.4%
- Expenses: 0.40%
If you are concerned about the future of traditional energy in the age of climate change, then the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN (opens in new tab), $18.16) should prove to you that there is a lot to offer outside the typical Big Oil names in the sector.
This $5 billion fund has grown significantly in prominence since its inception in 2009, and is currently the most established offering out there among clean energy ETFs.
The portfolio includes a wide swath of major players in the green energy space including solar plays like Enphase Energy (ENPH (opens in new tab)), utilities like Dutch giant Orsted that derive a large part of their electricity from renewable sources, and wind turbine companies such as Vestas Wind Systems (VWDRY (opens in new tab)). All told, there's about 100 different companies that give investors wide exposure to the various forms of energy that exist beyond fossil fuels.
While the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF is down more than 13% for the year-to-date, there's no doubt that there's a bright future for alternative companies in the years ahead as we move towards a more carbon-neutral global economy. And in the near term, persistently high oil and gas prices are going to accelerate the rate of adoption as businesses and consumers look to contain their rising energy costs.
You won't get much in the way of dividends with ICLN, as these companies are very much focused on investing in the future. But you will definitely get a long-term investment that will provide exposure to clean energy as the sector evolves.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
- Assets under management: $4.2 billion
- Dividend yield: 2.3%
- Expenses: 0.35%
The flip side of a long-term play on the evolution of the sector is a short-term investment in the current state of energy markets via the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP (opens in new tab), $138.15). Many oil and gas explorers are on track for record years – and particularly after cutbacks and lean times during the COVID-19 pandemic, this windfall has provided a big change in the short-term outlook of many of the smaller companies in the space.
XOP is an "equal weight" fund, which means it rebalances regularly to ensure no single position represents an outsized part of the portfolio – regardless of how big an individual holding is, or how different the pieces of this fund perform on its own. Or more precisely, right now stocks like $146-billion oil giant ConocoPhillips (COP (opens in new tab)) stand side by side with lesser-known $5-billion explorer Denbury (DEN (opens in new tab)).
The fund is up about 40% so far this year thanks to rising oil and gas prices, proving that you don't have to sacrifice performance when you take a truly diversified approach like this. But keep in mind that integrated oil giants like Exxon, MLPs that are far focused on infrastructure, and alternative energy stocks don't make it on the list at all. This is a pure play on exploration and production – meaning that in many ways, it's a pure play on oil and gas prices.
Invesco Solar ETF
- Assets under management: $2.4 billion
- Dividend yield: 0.0%
- Expenses: 0.66%
While the previously mentioned iShares Global Clean Energy ETF might make sense as one of the top energy ETFs, you may be surprised to learn that a dedicated solar fund excluding the rest of the clean energy industry is among the top options out there. But that is indeed the case, with the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN (opens in new tab), $69.12) commanding nearly $2.5 billion in assets to make it one of the best energy ETFs of any flavor on Wall Street.
Needless to say, it's far from the most diversified energy ETF out there. There are less than 50 total stocks in the fund, with more than 25% in the top three positions – Enphase Energy, First Solar (FSLR (opens in new tab)) and SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG (opens in new tab)).
Furthermore, despite ostensibly different businesses there are often big-picture trends that cause the entire solar industry to rise and fall as one. These can include any reduction in fossil fuel costs that make solar spending less attractive, as well as semiconductor supply chain bottlenecks that can hold up production.
Still, it's undeniable that solar energy remains a vital part of the clean energy future of our planet. So if you want to invest in this single piece of the puzzle, TAN is an established and respected exchange-traded fund worth considering. Just keep in mind these high-growth firms do not pay any dividends, unlike other companies in the sector.
iShares Global Energy ETF
- Assets under management: $2 billion
- Dividend yield: 4.3%
- Expenses: 0.40%
Another way to look at the energy sector is to step outside of a sector-by-sector breakdown and instead look for geographic diversification. One of the best ways to do this is via the iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC (opens in new tab), $35.94) – a $2-billion fund providing exposure to a small list of high-profile players that dominate the world's energy markets.
To be clear, this is not one of those international funds where you only get companies from outside of America. The top holding is, in fact, domestic Big Oil leader Exxon at 16.2% of the portfolio. Plus, 60% of IXC's assets are allocated toward U.S.-based stocks.
But there's also Royal Dutch Shell (RDS (opens in new tab)), France's TotalEnergies (TTE (opens in new tab)) and the U.K.'s BP (BP), among other global players. There are only about 50 stocks, true, but it's a who's who of the global energy scene.
And with a year-to-date return of more than 30%, there's a lot to like about IXC. So if you're looking to play the biggest of Big Oil stocks out there, the iShares Global Energy ETF is one of the best ways to do that.
United States Natural Gas Fund
- Assets under management: $501.5 million
- Dividend yield: 0.0%
- Expenses: 1.11%
A unique alternative to the prior stock-based funds is an investment directly in natural gas via the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG (opens in new tab), $22.62). This commodity-focused investment doesn't give investors exposure to for-profit oil and gas explorers or refiners, but instead offers a play on natural gas future markets.
Specifically, it is tied to futures contracts linked to natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, terminal and traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange. This is one of the most direct investments you can make in natural gas – and as the price of this fuel has soared, UNG has tacked on a stellar gain of more than 80% so far this year. This has not only made it one of the best energy ETFs, but also one of the best performing funds of any flavor on Wall Street.
The big returns come with a higher risk profile, however. Futures markets do not function the same way as stock markets do, and come with a unique volatility based on supply and demand dynamics. There's also a significantly higher cost structure to account for, as UNG's expense ratio is 10X some of the low-cost index funds on this list.
Still, with UNG up so much this year and with no end in sight to gas supply disruption, investors may want to consider this smaller and more tactical energy ETF.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF
- Assets under management: $497.6 million
- Dividend yield: 3.4%
- Expenses: 0.40%
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE (opens in new tab), $67.46) is the smallest of the energy ETFs featured here, but it is perhaps the easiest to understand. The fund takes every single S&P 500 component that is the energy industry, and gives those companies "equal weight" in the portfolio to offer a simple and diversified way to play the sector.
Admittedly, there are only about 25 total companies in this ETF at present because energy isn't exactly the meatiest sector in the S&P 500. At present, the information technology sector represents 23% of the S&P 500 and healthcare is another 15%, while energy stocks make up just under 4% of the index. But the stocks that do make the cut get equal pull, with about 4% weighting apiece. That means you won't find mega caps like Exxon Mobil representing an outsized share of this fund.
RYE has tacked on more than 40% in what is an otherwise challenging year for the broader stock market, so this diversification doesn't mean you have to leave any upside on the table when times are good. But like all the energy ETFs on this list, if oil and gas prices roll back then the fates of this fund could change in kind.
Jeff Reeves has covered finance and capital markets since 2008, contributing to outlets including CNBC, the Fox Business Network, the Wall Street Journal digital network, USA Today, US News & World Report and CNN Money.
