Stock Market Today: Stocks Bounce Back; UNP Rallies After CEO Splits
The major benchmarks closed higher Monday after notching their worst week of the year on Friday.
Stocks closed higher Monday, bouncing back after the major benchmarks finished their worst week of 2023 on Friday.
Amid declining Treasury yields, the rate-sensitive tech sector saw big gains, while a surge in the share price of railroad company Union Pacific (UNP (opens in new tab)) helped lift industrial stocks.
The three main indexes notched weekly losses around 3% last week – their biggest of the year so far. "The weakness in equity markets has come amidst a round of economic data that has been stronger than expected while inflation data has suggested the disinflationary process will be a bumpy road," says Michael Reinking, senior market strategist at the New York Stock Exchange. "Last week, yields moved above their December highs which seemed to be the trigger that finally caused some downside momentum in equity markets."
Today's economic data was more mixed. While headline durable goods orders fell by a more-than-expected 4.5% month-over-month in January, the core reading, which excludes the volatile nondefense aircraft category, unexpectedly rose 0.7%. Elsewhere, pending home sales jumped a higher-than-anticipated 8.1% last month.
Still, bond yields declined, which sparked buying across Wall Street. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.6% to 11,466, the broader S&P 500 gained 0.3% to 3,982, and the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2% to 32,889.
In single-stock news, Union Pacific jumped 10.1% after the railroad operator said its CEO Larry Fritz will step down from the position later this year. The C-suite shift comes amid pressure from hedge fund Soroban Capital Partners, which owns roughly 4.6 million UNP shares.
Why Nvidia has been one of the best stocks to own
We've talked a lot about stock picking in this space recently. Whether it be the stocks Warren Buffett is buying and selling or the blue chip stocks favored by hedge funds or the top stock picks of billionaires. All of these show us what the smart money – those with deep pockets and access to research and insights typically not available to the average retail investor – are doing with their money.
But sometimes it's plain old math that reveals where the best investment ideas are. Take Nvidia (NVDA (opens in new tab)), for instance. Not only has NVDA stock been a recent market-beater, but it's turned in a jaw-dropping return for those who invested $1,000 in the semiconductor stock 20 years ago. And there's reason to believe Nvidia is positioned for more success. NVDA is one of the best AI stocks in the rapidly growing space, and the company's data center and automotive segments are seeing impressive growth.
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is an investing editor and options expert at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
If You'd Put $1,000 Into Nvidia Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's What You'd Have Today
Nvidia stock has been a market-beater recently, but has it always been such a winner?
By Dan Burrows • Published
-
