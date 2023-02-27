Stock Market Today: Stocks Bounce Back; UNP Rallies After CEO Splits

Stocks closed higher Monday, bouncing back after the major benchmarks finished their worst week of 2023 on Friday.

Amid declining Treasury yields, the rate-sensitive tech sector saw big gains, while a surge in the share price of railroad company Union Pacific ( UNP (opens in new tab)) helped lift industrial stocks.

The three main indexes notched weekly losses around 3% last week – their biggest of the year so far. "The weakness in equity markets has come amidst a round of economic data that has been stronger than expected while inflation data has suggested the disinflationary process will be a bumpy road," says Michael Reinking, senior market strategist at the New York Stock Exchange. "Last week, yields moved above their December highs which seemed to be the trigger that finally caused some downside momentum in equity markets."

Today's economic data was more mixed. While headline durable goods orders fell by a more-than-expected 4.5% month-over-month in January, the core reading, which excludes the volatile nondefense aircraft category, unexpectedly rose 0.7%. Elsewhere, pending home sales jumped a higher-than-anticipated 8.1% last month.

Still, bond yields declined, which sparked buying across Wall Street. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.6% to 11,466, the broader S&P 500 gained 0.3% to 3,982, and the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2% to 32,889.

In single-stock news, Union Pacific jumped 10.1% after the railroad operator said its CEO Larry Fritz will step down from the position later this year. The C-suite shift comes amid pressure from hedge fund Soroban Capital Partners, which owns roughly 4.6 million UNP shares.

