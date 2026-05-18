<a id="elk-adeb9ade-828d-4500-95ba-931734ee4ae3"></a><h2 id="nvidia-stock-trades-lower-to-start-earnings-week-2">Nvidia stock trades lower to start earnings week</h2><p id="elk-e7182a57-7b41-467c-b634-70d5cb846852">Nvidia stock opened higher Monday morning, but was last seen down 1.4%. The chip stock is still up more than 11% for the month to date, and has gained nearly 20% since the start of the year.</p><div class="tradingview-widget-container" id="elk-81c34fe0-4fb6-465e-a856-71fbcb531b25">\n <div class="tradingview-widget-container__widget"></div>\n <div class="tradingview-widget-copyright"><a href="https://www.tradingview.com/" rel="noopener nofollow" target="_blank"><span class="blue-text">Track all markets on TradingView</span></a></div>\n <script type="text/javascript" src="https://s3.tradingview.com/external-embedding/embed-widget-single-quote.js" async>{"source":"singleQuote","id":"81c34fe0-4fb6-465e-a856-71fbcb531b25","embedType":"iframe","position":"center","embedtype":"iframe","attributes":[],"colorTheme":"light","isTransparent":false,"locale":"en","width":"350","symbol":"NASDAQ:NVDA","realType":"embed","rawBlockId":"81c34fe0-4fb6-465e-a856-71fbcb531b25","articleId":"SaWkLDcoo6fBePkSizDbgf"}</script></div><p id="elk-18c50667-87d9-4050-95b5-342bc12a79c1">This comes as the broader equities market trades mixed at the start of the week, with the blue-chip <strong>Dow Jones Industrial Average</strong> up 0.1%, while the broader <strong>S&amp;P 500</strong> is off 0.3% and the tech-heavy <strong>Nasdaq Composite</strong> is down 0.6%.</p><a id="elk-seasonal"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>