Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
As an asset class, bonds generally carry less risk than stocks. The trade-off is they offer lower potential returns. The reasoning comes down to the fundamental difference between equity and debt.
Stocks represent ownership in a company. As a shareholder, you participate in its potential growth through share price appreciation and, where applicable, dividends. But equity holders are also first in line to absorb losses. If a company goes bankrupt and its assets are liquidated, bondholders have a higher claim on whatever value remains, while shareholders receive anything left over.
Bondholders, meanwhile, are lenders. Even if the issuing company performs exceptionally well, their contractual upside is generally limited to receiving scheduled interest payments, known as coupons, and the return of principal at maturity. A more predictable payment structure plus higher priority in bankruptcy help explain why bonds typically offer lower expected returns than equities.
From just $107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Become a smarter, better informed investor. Subscribe from just $107.88 $24.99, plus get up to 4 Special Issues
However, certain segments of the bond universe can offer yields that rival those of stocks. One prominent example is high-yield bonds, also known as non-investment-grade bonds or junk bonds. These are rated below BBB- by S&P Global Ratings and Fitch, or below Baa3 by Moody's.
Such ratings indicate greater credit risk, including a higher likelihood that the issuer could experience financial distress or default. To compensate investors for taking on that additional uncertainty, these bonds typically offer higher yields than investment-grade debt.
Some companies issue bonds with non-investment-grade ratings from the outset. Others begin with investment-grade ratings but are subsequently downgraded due to deteriorating financial conditions. These are commonly referred to as "fallen angels."
Packaging high-yield bonds into an exchange-traded fund (ETF) adds several conveniences. Instead of purchasing individual bonds and collecting their typically semi-annual coupon payments, you can buy a diversified portfolio through a single bond ETF, often receiving monthly distributions. This also reduces dependence on the financial health of any one issuer.
Diversification, however, can't eliminate the broader drawbacks of high-yield debt. Two considerations deserve particular attention: credit risk and tax inefficiency. Higher yields can come with larger losses during periods of economic stress, while the interest income generated by these funds can be taxed at relatively unfavorable rates in a taxable brokerage account.
Let's examine both issues using popular high-yield bond ETFs. Then we'll consider several alternatives that may help you mitigate one or the other without necessarily giving up income altogether.
How high-yield bond ETFs can be tax inefficient
The taxation of bond ETFs depends largely on what their underlying portfolios hold. For example, interest from Treasury bonds is generally exempt from state and local income taxes, although it remains taxable at the federal level.
Municipal bonds can offer federal income tax exemptions and, depending on the holdings and your state of residence, exemptions from state and local taxes as well. Certain municipal bonds may also be exempt from the alternative minimum tax (AMT).
Corporate bonds generally offer none of these advantages. Their interest payments are typically taxed as ordinary income at both the federal and, where applicable, state levels. So if you hold corporate bond ETFs in a taxable brokerage account, you may face substantially higher tax bills than those who invest in otherwise comparable Treasury or municipal bond funds.
One way to mitigate this is through asset location, which involves deciding which investments to hold in taxable vs tax-advantaged accounts. Holding corporate bond ETFs inside a Roth IRA, for example, can shelter their distributions from current taxation, with qualified withdrawals also being tax-free.
However, annual contribution limits and eligibility restrictions mean investors have only so much tax-advantaged account space available. If you hold high-yield corporate bond ETFs in a taxable brokerage account, the resulting tax drag can be significant.
Consider the iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY). After deducting its relatively low 0.08% expense ratio, USHY currently offers a 7.9% 30-day SEC yield. That elevated yield reflects the additional credit risk investors assume by lending to companies with below-investment-grade ratings.
The fund's historical returns illustrate how much taxation can reduce the income investors actually retain. According to iShares, over the trailing three-year period ended September 30, USHY delivered an annualized total return of 8.1% before taxes.
After accounting for estimated federal taxes on the fund's distributions, that figure fell to just 5.2% annualized. The calculation also assumes a standardized tax situation, meaning individual results will vary depending on your tax bracket and other circumstances.
If you're attracted to high-yield bond ETFs primarily for their income, this is worth assessing. A headline yield approaching 8% can look compelling. But the amount retained after taxes may be considerably lower, particularly if you're in a higher tax bracket.
High-yield bond ETFs can be risky
The investment world has several strategies that could be described as "picking up pennies in front of a steamroller." One of the best-known examples is the short-volatility trade, where investors bet against instruments such as the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) futures, collecting relatively steady gains until a sudden spike for the market's fear index produces outsized losses.
High-yield bond ETFs exhibit a less extreme, but somewhat similar, risk-return relationship. Attractive coupons compensate for the possibility that underlying issuers may miss interest payments or fail to repay principal altogether. You can collect additional income for accepting credit risk that may not become apparent until economic conditions deteriorate.
Actual defaults aren't even necessary for losses to occur. The mere prospect of a recession, deteriorating corporate earnings or higher interest rates can cause credit spreads, the additional yields investors demand over comparable government bonds, to widen. When that happens, existing high-yield bonds generally fall in price, potentially causing substantial temporary losses.
The difference becomes clearer when comparing two ETFs that were trading during the 2008 global financial crisis: the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) and the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG).
LQD focuses on investment-grade corporate debt, with its portfolio largely divided between A- and BBB-rated bonds. HYG, by contrast, invests below investment grade, with more than half its portfolio rated BB, roughly another third rated B and a smaller allocation to CCC-rated securities. Those credit ratings correspond to substantial differences in historical default probabilities.
According to S&P Global's historical credit statistics, the three-year cumulative default rate for BBB-rated issuers is approximately 0.9%. Moving down one notch into speculative-grade territory at BB increases that figure to 4.2%. For B-rated issuers, it rises to 12.4%, while CCC-rated issuers face a much higher 45.7% cumulative default rate.
These are historical averages rather than predictions for any individual bond, but they illustrate how quickly credit risk increases as ratings deteriorate. The 2008 financial crisis provides a practical example of what that means for ETF investors.
In a Testfolio backtest spanning December 31, 2007, through December 31, 2008, HYG experienced a maximum drawdown of 32.2%, vs 21.5% for LQD. The difference was even more pronounced by year-end. HYG finished the period with a cumulative total return of -17.6%, while LQD recovered sufficiently to post a positive 2.4% return.
High-yield bond ETFs can become highly sensitive to the economic cycle, and their losses during severe credit crises can resemble those of equities. Investors should evaluate the additional income against the possibility of substantial drawdowns, particularly if they may need to sell shares during a downturn.
How to mitigate both drawbacks with ETFs
By choosing more specialized bond ETFs, you can reduce, although not entirely eliminate, the drawbacks associated with high-yield debt's tax inefficiency and elevated credit risk.
If you're primarily concerned about taxes, one alternative is to look beyond high-yield corporate bonds toward their less-explored counterpart: high-yield municipal bonds.
Municipal bonds are issued by state and local governments, public authorities and other qualifying entities to finance infrastructure, schools, hospitals, utilities and other projects. They generally fall into two categories: general obligation bonds, which are backed by an issuer's taxing authority, and revenue bonds, which are supported by income generated from specific projects or services.
Like corporations, not all municipal issuers have investment-grade credit ratings. Some face weaker finances, uncertain revenue streams or other challenges that make repayment less certain. Others may simply be unrated. These issuers must offer generally higher yields to attract investors.
One way to access this market is through the VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD). Its 4.8% 30-day SEC yield is considerably lower than what's offered by USHY, but interest from qualifying municipal bonds is generally exempt from federal income tax.
According to VanEck, HYD's 4.8% SEC yield translates into a 7.6% tax-equivalent yield if you're in the highest 37% federal income tax bracket. In other words, a comparable taxable bond investment would need to yield 7.6% to provide the same after-tax income under those assumptions.
The precise benefit depends on your tax bracket and state of residence, as well as the tax characteristics of the underlying securities. Still, if you're a higher-income investor holding bonds in taxable brokerage accounts, high-yield municipal bond ETFs can offer a viable alternative to taxable corporate debt.
When it comes to mitigating credit risk, the most straightforward approach is to focus on the highest-quality segment of the high-yield bond market. That might sound contradictory, but remember how sharply historical default rates increase as credit ratings deteriorate. BB-rated issuers occupy the highest rung of the non-investment-grade market, with considerably lower historical default rates than B- or CCC-rated borrowers.
Most broad high-yield corporate bond ETFs hold a mixture of these ratings, but some funds target specific credit-quality segments. One example is the BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XBB). The ETF currently offers a 6.4% 30-day SEC yield and caps exposure to any individual issuer at 2%, helping limit the damage that financial distress at a single company could cause.
Neither approach offers a free lunch. High-yield municipal bonds still carry meaningful credit risk, and their tax advantages may be less valuable if you're in a lower tax bracket or if you invest through tax-advantaged accounts.
Likewise, concentrating on BB-rated bonds means giving up some of the additional yield available from lower-rated issuers. XBB could lag a broader high-yield ETF during periods of strong economic growth, and tightening credit spreads, when riskier bonds may outperform.
Ultimately, neither ETF removes the fundamental trade-offs involved in high-yield investing. They simply give you more control over which risks and tax consequences you're willing to accept. If you're an ETF investor, having a broader toolkit to tailor fixed-income exposure is a welcome development.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, ETF Central, The Motley Fool, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint.