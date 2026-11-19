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An ordinary taxable brokerage account may lack the tax advantages of a Roth IRA or a 401(k), but it beats both handily when it comes to flexibility. There are no annual contribution limits, income restrictions on eligibility or age-based withdrawal rules.
So you can deposit and withdraw your money whenever you choose, making accounts with brokers and trading platforms useful for financial goals that don't necessarily revolve around retirement. But this flexibility means you must account for taxes.
Investment returns in a brokerage account can receive different tax treatment depending on their source. Indeed, you may encounter short- and long-term capital gains, non-qualified and qualified dividends, ordinary interest income and return of capital.
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These aren't all taxed at the same rate, and depending on the investment and where you live, they can create liabilities at both the federal and state levels. Providers of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are well aware of this, which helps explain the increasingly diverse roster of funds designed to defer or minimize specific forms of tax drag.
Some accomplish this through the securities they hold, while others employ specialized management techniques and derivatives such as options. The trade-off is that these active ETFs can be more complicated and expensive than their plain-vanilla counterparts.
Tax efficiency also depends on your circumstances and your financial goals, meaning the fund with the lowest apparent tax burden isn't necessarily the best choice for all investors.
With that in mind, here are three tax-efficient ETF categories worth considering for a taxable brokerage account, along with some notable picks for each.
Municipal bonds
With yields higher than they were for much of the previous decade, bond ETFs are better positioned to generate current income. But what you actually keep after taxes remains an important consideration. And bond taxation is a mixed bag.
Interest from Treasury bonds, notes and bills is generally exempt from state and local income taxes, but remains federally taxable. Corporate bond interest, meanwhile, is typically treated as ordinary taxable income at both the federal and, where applicable, state levels.
This has long been a challenge for bond investors, as taxes can consume a meaningful portion of the already modest returns that fixed-income investments often provide.
One potential solution is municipal bond ETFs. These invest in debt issued by state and local governments and other qualifying public entities, often to finance infrastructure, schools, hospitals and utilities.
They generally fall into two categories: general obligation bonds, backed by an issuer's taxing authority; and revenue bonds, supported by income from specific projects or services.
The most common approach is a nationally diversified municipal bond ETF, which spreads investments across issuers in multiple states.
The iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB), for example, holds approximately 7,600 securities from issuers across New York, California, Texas, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Washington, Florida, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Maryland, Georgia and other states.
MUB focuses on investment-grade debt, with the largest portion of its portfolio carrying AA credit ratings. Its 4.0% 30-day SEC yield might initially look less attractive than the 5.1% currently available from a taxable broad bond market ETF such as the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG).
However, the more relevant comparison is the tax-equivalent yield, which estimates how much a taxable investment would need to pay to provide the same after-tax income.
According to iShares, MUB's 4.0% SEC yield translates to a 6.8% tax-equivalent yield for an investor in the highest federal income tax bracket. That's the yield a comparable taxable bond investment would need to offer to match MUB's federally tax-exempt income under those assumptions.
If you live in a high-tax state you may be able to improve your after-tax results further with state-specific municipal bond ETFs. The iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYF)and iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF) concentrate their portfolios in municipal debt from their respective states.
For eligible residents, the interest can generally qualify for exemptions from both federal and state income taxes. Those additional exemptions can make a considerable difference. The trade-off is reduced geographic diversification and greater exposure to the finances of a single state.
According to iShares, NYF's 4.0% 30-day SEC yield translates into an 8.3% tax-equivalent yield under the highest applicable federal and New York state tax rates. CMF's 3.9% SEC yield similarly translates into an estimated 8.4% tax-equivalent yield under the corresponding federal and California state assumptions.
Another consideration, particularly for higher-income investors, is the alternative minimum tax (AMT). This is a parallel federal income tax calculation designed to limit the extent to which certain exclusions, deductions and other tax preferences can reduce an individual's tax liability. Interest from some private activity municipal bonds can be subject to AMT, even when it's exempt from regular federal income tax.
Some ETFs explicitly seek to avoid that exposure, with one example being the Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA). This can be worth considering if you're subject to, or concerned about becoming subject to, the AMT.
Distribution minimization
Some investments are naturally more tax-efficient than others. Growth stocks, for example, often pay little or no dividends, preferring to reinvest earnings in research and development, acquisitions or opportunistic stock buybacks. You can therefore receive much of your return through unrealized capital appreciation, which generally isn't taxed until your shares are sold.
ETFs can take advantage of similar principles, although regulated investment companies generally must distribute sufficient taxable income and realized gains to maintain their favorable tax treatment and avoid certain fund-level taxes. Still, some ETF providers have developed strategies designed to minimize those distributions, allowing more of the investment return to accumulate within the fund.
One of the most prominent examples is the box spread ETF. A box spread combines four options positions, typically two call options and two put options at different strike prices but with the same expiration date. When constructed correctly, the combination produces a predetermined payoff at expiration, largely independent of the underlying asset's price movements.
Depending on which side of the trade an investor takes, a box spread can function economically like borrowing or lending money. If you pay less upfront than the fixed amount you receive at expiration, you effectively loan money and earn an implied financing rate. This makes it possible to approximate short-term Treasury returns without owning Treasury securities.
The largest example is the Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX). For a 0.1949% expense ratio, investors currently receive exposure to box spreads with a 4.4% average yield to options expiration.
This metric estimates the annualized return implied by the fund's options positions, and serves a similar comparative purpose to the 30-day SEC yield commonly quoted for bond ETFs. Rather than distributing interest income like a conventional Treasury bill ETF, BOXX seeks to retain more of its returns through appreciation in its net asset value.
Its success has encouraged competitors, including the Calamos Tax Aware Collateral ETF (CBOX) and Roundhill Box Spread ETF (XBOX).
There are important caveats. Treasury securities are direct obligations of the U.S. government, backed by its full faith and credit. Box spread ETFs instead rely on combinations of derivatives, introducing risks related to options execution, liquidity, collateral and clearing arrangements. Distribution minimization also isn't a guarantee. BOXX, for example, paid a taxable capital gains distribution of approximately 29 cents per share in August 2024, including short- and long-term capital gains.
Box spreads aren't the only technique ETF providers can employ. Another approach, increasingly used by funds of funds, involves ex-distribution rotation, also called "dividend stripping."
The ex-distribution date is the first trading day on which an ETF's shares trade without entitlement to its upcoming payout. If you purchase shares before that date, you generally qualify for the payment, while if you buy on or after it you don't. All else being equal, the ETF's share price adjusts downward by approximately the payout amount when it goes ex-distribution.
To avoid distributions, some fund managers temporarily exit an underlying ETF prior to its ex-distribution date and re-establish exposure immediately after. This is favorable becauseETFs can utilize in-kind creation and redemption mechanisms to exchange securities rather than cash with authorized participants. This process potentially allows the ETF to rebalance or meet redemptions without triggering the fund-level capital gains associated with ordinary sales.
One example is the Roundhill S&P 500 Accumulating ETF (XDIV), which charges a relatively modest 0.0849% annual expense ratio. Its core exposure comes from the State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPYM), but the strategy seeks to rotate its holdings around SPYM's distribution schedule to reduce the dividends received and subsequently distributed to shareholders.
A similar concept has emerged in fixed income. The F/m Compoundr High Yield ETF (CPHY) seeks to provide junk bond exposure while minimizing taxable distributions. Its underlying allocation is split approximately evenly between the iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) and the State Street SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY), with the strategy using distribution-aware portfolio management to reduce the income passed through to investors.
One risk here deserves attention: Regulatory and tax-policy changes. The Internal Revenue Service or the Treasury Department could issue guidance, revise interpretations or pursue rule changes affecting the treatment of box spreads or distribution-avoidance strategies. These ETFs depend partly on existing tax rules, making their continued effectiveness an important consideration for long-term investors
Tax-advantaged income
If you want greater growth and income potential than municipal bond ETFs typically offer, while keeping as much of that income after taxes as possible, there are still several options worth considering.
At the simpler and cheaper end are dividend ETFs that seek to generate distributions eligible for treatment as qualified dividend income (QDI). Under current federal tax rules, qualified dividends generally receive preferential long-term capital gains tax rates of 0%, 15% or 20%, depending on taxable income, rather than being taxed at ordinary income rates.
Two notable examples are the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) and Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM). According to Vanguard, 100% of both funds' dividend and net short-term capital gains distributions for 2025 were reported as eligible for reduced federal tax rates as QDI, subject to individual shareholder eligibility requirements.
Both ETFs track dividend-oriented indexes that exclude real estate investment trusts (REITs). They also focus on U.S. stocks, avoiding some of the additional withholding tax associated with international equities. These are useful characteristics to look for when evaluating an ETF's index methodology.
The drawback is that neither fund offers particularly high current income. Despite delivering competitive 10-year annualized total returns of 12.87% for VIG and 11.28% for VYM, their respective 30-day SEC yields stand at just 1.51% and 2.35%.
If you're seeking substantially larger distributions, you may find those yields insufficient for your needs. To move further up the yield spectrum, you generally need to consider more complex strategies, including covered call ETFs. These funds generate additional cash flow by selling call options against stocks or stock indexes, effectively exchanging some potential upside for option premiums.
Whether that trade-off is worthwhile depends on factors such as implied volatility, option strike prices, time to expiration and the performance of the underlying investments. Higher distributions don't necessarily translate into higher total returns, particularly during strong equity bull markets. However, certain covered call ETFs also employ tax-management techniques.
Two prominent examples are the NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (SPYI)and NEOS Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (QQQI), which currently offer annual distribution rates of 12.21% and 14.28%, respectively. According to their September Section 19(a)-1 notices, 94% of SPYI's monthly distribution and 97% of QQQI's were estimated to consist of return of capital (ROC).
Return of capital has a different tax treatment from ordinary income or qualified dividends. Generally, ROC is not immediately taxable. Instead, it reduces the investor's adjusted cost basis in the ETF shares, potentially increasing the capital gain realized when those shares are eventually sold.
Once the adjusted cost basis reaches zero, additional distributions are generally treated as capital gains. This mechanism can effectively defer taxation, allowing you to receive cash distributions today while postponing some of the associated tax liability until a future sale. But ROC doesn't automatically indicate that a distribution is economically sustainable, nor does it eliminate the investment's risk.
Finally, there's an important qualification to note. NEOS and other derivative-income ETF providers emphasize that Section 19(a)-1 notices are preliminary estimates, not definitive statements of tax treatment.
The final characterization of distributions is determined after year-end and reported to shareholders on Form 1099-DIV. Actual amounts classified as ordinary income, capital gains or return of capital can differ materially from the estimates published throughout the year.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
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Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, ETF Central, The Motley Fool, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint.