5 ETFs to Help Build Your Emergency Fund and Keep It Safe

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In November 2025, one of the biggest financial institutions in the U.S. examined its internal data and estimated that nearly a quarter of surveyed U.S. households were living paycheck to paycheck.
As the Bank of America (BAC) study underscores, living paycheck to paycheck can make a financial shock difficult to absorb. A sudden job loss is the obvious example.
If your next paycheck doesn't arrive and nearly all of the previous ones went toward existing expenses, there may be little financial cushion available to cover rent or a mortgage, groceries and utilities. Unexpected car repairs or medical bills can create the same problem.
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Beyond careful budgeting, one of the simplest ways to prepare for these situations is by building an emergency fund. This is a dedicated pool of money set aside specifically for unexpected expenses rather than everyday spending or long-term investment goals.
Recommendations vary based on circumstances, but financial professionals suggest eventually accumulating six months to one year of living expenses.
Two characteristics matter above all for this money: safety of principal and liquidity.
You want reasonable confidence that the money will still be there when you need it, while also being able to access it quickly without waiting through a lengthy lockup period or taking a substantial withdrawal penalty.
That doesn't necessarily mean keeping stacks of cash under the mattress, or leaving everything idle in a checking account. Inflation gradually erodes the purchasing power of cash, so ideally an emergency fund should also earn a modest return while preserving those first two priorities.
One option is a growing collection of low-risk exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
These funds aren't risk-free, and they don't qualify for FDIC insurance. But they invest in extremely conservative securities, and historically they've experienced relatively little price volatility.
They also offer excellent liquidity. They trade throughout the day, like stocks, and they can be purchased in an ordinary brokerage account.
The key is choosing the right one. Emergency-fund ETFs can differ in credit risk, sensitivity to interest rates, yield, tax treatment, fees and portfolio construction.
Here's what investors should consider when evaluating them, along with five ETF picks that could be suitable investments for an emergency fund.
What makes an ETF suitable for an emergency fund?
There is no official "emergency fund ETF" category. Instead, the ETFs that can work for this purpose tend to share one important characteristic: minimal volatility.
Their prices generally fluctuate little from day to day and have limited correlation with movements in the broader stock market. There are generally two ways an ETF can produce this type of return profile.
The first is by investing in ultra-short-maturity, high-quality fixed-income securities. The second is by using options strategies to hedge downside risk, typically in exchange for limiting some or most of the upside.
For fixed income, investors should pay attention to both credit quality and interest-rate risk. Investment-grade bonds are rated BBB or higher, while particularly high-quality portfolios tend to emphasize A, AA and AAA-rated securities.
Higher ratings indicate that credit-rating agencies consider the issuer less likely to default, meaning it fails to make required interest payments or repay principal as promised.
Interest-rate risk is the other variable. Bond prices generally move inversely to interest rates. When prevailing rates rise, existing bonds paying lower yields become less attractive, causing their prices to fall.
The longer a bond's duration, the greater this sensitivity tends to be. That's why ETFs suitable for emergency savings generally stay at the ultra-short end of the maturity spectrum.
The other approach uses options, which are derivatives that can effectively function as portfolio insurance. By combining different options positions, an ETF can establish protection against market declines.
That protection has a cost, however. The ETF may need to pay recurring premiums or finance its protection by selling other options that cap potential gains.
The main principle to remember is that there is no free lunch. An ETF suitable for an emergency fund shouldn't take much risk, and therefore you shouldn't expect much return from it.
For conventional cash-like and ultra-short fixed-income strategies, a reasonable reference point before taxes and fund expenses is the current target range for the federal funds rate. Right now, it's 3.75% to 4.00%.
How we picked the best emergency fund ETFs
Because investors can have different priorities for their emergency savings, we divided our five ETF selections into distinct categories.
We chose one for maximum safety, one for federally tax-exempt income, one for above-average income, one for additional inflation protection and one designed to minimize taxable distributions altogether.
Within each category, we prioritized established ETFs with substantial assets and economies of scale. We required each fund to have at least $1 billion in assets under management (AUM).
Besides indicating substantial investor adoption, a large asset base can help reduce the likelihood that an ETF is eventually closed because of insufficient demand.
Fees were another major consideration. Returns on emergency-fund investments tend to be modest in the first place, meaning every additional basis point charged by the fund directly reduces what investors keep.
We therefore capped expense ratios at 0.20%, equivalent to no more than $20 in annual fund expenses for every $10,000 invested, all else being equal.
Finally, we placed a high priority on liquidity. An emergency fund needs to be readily accessible, so owning an ETF with a wide bid-ask spread would work against one of its primary purposes.
Every ETF on our list therefore has a 30-day median bid-ask spread below 0.10%, keeping the implicit transaction cost of entering or exiting a position relatively low.
The safest option: Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF
Assets under management: $2.6 billion
Expense ratio: 0.08%
30-day SEC yield: 3.7%
U.S. Treasuries are debt securities issued by the federal government and generally come in three forms based on maturity: Treasury bills, notes and bonds.
Treasury bills, or T-bills, occupy the shortest end of the spectrum, with maturities ranging from several weeks to one year. Treasury notes mature in two to 10 years, while Treasury bonds extend as far as 20 or 30 years.
Because T-bills combine the credit backing of the U.S. government with extremely short maturities, they're generally among the safest and lowest-yielding Treasury securities available.
Investors can purchase T-bills directly through TreasuryDirect and construct their own ladder. If you'd rather outsource that process while receiving convenient monthly distributions, the Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) offers a straightforward alternative.
TBLL passively tracks the ICE U.S. Treasury Short Bond Index, with its portfolio currently spanning 88 Treasurys with remaining maturities of under 12 months. That produces an effective duration of just 0.3 years, giving TBLL little sensitivity to interest rates.
If rates rise, its net asset value should experience considerably less pressure than a conventional bond ETF. As existing T-bills mature and are replaced with higher-yielding issues, the portfolio's income should also gradually adjust toward prevailing short-term rates.
TBLL currently offers a 3.7% 30-day SEC yield and distributes its income monthly. That's more convenient for income-oriented investors than owning individual T-bills, which generally don't make periodic coupon payments.
Instead, T-bills are issued at a discount to their face value and mature at par, with the difference representing the investor's interest income.
There's also a potential tax advantage. Because TBLL invests in U.S. Treasury securities, the portion of its distributions attributable to Treasury interest is generally exempt from state and local income taxes, although federal income tax still applies.
Treasury bills already offer some useful tax efficiency because their interest is generally exempt from state and local income taxes. That can be particularly valuable for investors living in high-tax states such as California or New York.
However, if your priority is shielding the income generated by your emergency fund from federal income taxes, a municipal bond ETF such as the iShares Short-Duration National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) may be a better fit.
SUB tracks the ICE Short Maturity AMT-Free U.S. National Municipal Index and currently holds more than 2,900 municipal bonds. These are debt securities issued by state and local governments and their agencies to finance infrastructure.
While municipal debt doesn't carry the same credit backing as U.S. Treasury securities, SUB maintains a high-quality portfolio. More than half of its holdings are rated AA, while roughly another quarter carry the highest AAA credit rating.
There is somewhat more interest-rate risk than with a T-bill ETF. SUB currently has an effective duration of approximately 1.9 years, meaning its net asset value will be more sensitive to changes in prevailing rates. But that's low compared with intermediate- and long-term bond funds and helps keep price volatility modest.
The headline 2.6% 30-day SEC yield may not turn many heads, but it also doesn't tell the full story. A more useful comparison for a high-income investor is SUB's 4.5% tax-equivalent SEC yield.
This estimates what a comparable taxable bond investment would need to yield for an investor in the highest federal individual income tax bracket to receive the same amount of income after federal taxes.
Your own tax-equivalent yield will depend on your marginal tax rate, so the 4.5% figure won't apply to everyone. You can use one of the many tax-equivalent yield calculators available online to make a comparison based on your tax bracket.
The higher-yielding option: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF
Assets under management: $18.8 billion
Expense ratio: 0.15%
30-day SEC yield: 4.3%
Unlike the previous options, the PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) doesn't passively track a benchmark. PULS is actively managed, meaning its portfolio managers select securities with the goal of outperforming a benchmark. Here, it's the ICE BofA U.S. 3-Month Treasury Bill Index.
So far, PGIM has managed to beat its benchmark in terms of both yield and total return, although generating that requires taking more risk.
Despite maintaining an ultra-short duration, PULS ventures well beyond Treasury bills. Its managers can allocate to investment-grade corporate bonds, asset-backed securities, commercial paper, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and foreign CDs.
These additional sources of yield give management more levers to pull than a Treasury-only strategy. Credit quality nevertheless remains high.
Approximately 33% of the portfolio is rated AAA, followed by 23% in AA securities and 20% in A-rated debt, with most of the remainder rated BBB.
These are all considered investment grade, although the inclusion of corporate and securitized debt means PULS carries more credit risk than an ETF backed exclusively by U.S. Treasury bills.
You're compensated for accepting that additional risk with more income. PULS currently offers a 4.3% 30-day SEC yield, noticeably higher than a Treasury-only alternative such as TBLL.
Its short 0.33-year duration also helps keep interest-rate sensitivity relatively low, an important consideration when the primary objective is preserving emergency savings rather than maximizing capital appreciation.
The trade-off is tax efficiency. Much of PULS's income generally lacks the preferential tax treatment available from Treasury securities or municipal bonds.
Depending on the underlying security and your circumstances, distributions can therefore be subject to federal and state income taxes, potentially leaving a materially lower yield after taxes for investors in higher brackets.
One risk shared by the previous emergency-fund ETFs is inflation. Their underlying securities can remain perfectly safe from a credit perspective, but that doesn't necessarily preserve your purchasing power.
If your emergency fund earns 3% while consumer prices rise 5%, for example, you've lost purchasing power in real terms even though your account balance increased.
Like conventional Treasuries, TIPS are obligations of the U.S. government and therefore carry very high credit quality. The difference is their principal value adjusts based on changes in the Consumer Price Index (CPI).
Because coupon payments are calculated using that inflation-adjusted principal, the dollar amount of interest investors receive can rise as inflation increases.
This gives TIPS a different return profile from conventional Treasury bonds. They can underperform when realized inflation comes in below what markets had anticipated, but become more valuable when inflation exceeds expectations.
That makes them particularly useful for an emergency fund where preserving purchasing power is a higher priority.
One inexpensive way to access this market is the Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF( VTIP), which tracks the Bloomberg U.S. 0-5 Year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities Index.
Importantly, VTIP stays toward the shorter end of the TIPS market, currently producing an average duration of approximately 2.5 years. This can be particularly useful because inflation spikes are frequently accompanied by rising interest rates.
VTIP's yield also requires some interpretation. The ETF currently reports a 2.4% 30-day SEC yield, but Vanguard notes that this figure excludes income adjustments resulting from changes in the CPI.
In other words, the headline yield doesn't capture the entire potential inflation component of the fund's return. That also makes VTIP's cash flow less predictable than the previous ETFs.
Instead of making monthly distributions, VTIP pays quarterly, and those distributions can fluctuate considerably as inflation adjustments work their way through the portfolio.
The minimal distribution option: Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF
Assets under management: $14.3 billion
Expense ratio: 0.1949%
30-day SEC yield: N/A
The income generated by an emergency fund ETF is a nice addition. But in a regular taxable brokerage account, Uncle Sam will want a cut. Depending on the underlying securities, there may be some relief.
Treasury income is generally exempt from state and local income taxes, while qualifying municipal bond income can avoid federal income taxes. Either way, some layer of taxation usually remains.
The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) takes a different approach. This more sophisticated ETF aims to approximate the return of a hypothetical ladder of one- to three-month Treasury bills while minimizing taxable distributions.
The important distinction is that BOXX doesn't actually own Treasury bills. Instead, the ETF uses stock market index options to construct a multi-leg strategy known as a "box spread."
A box spread combines offsetting option positions so its eventual payoff is largely predetermined. The difference between what the ETF pays to establish the position and what it receives when the options expire effectively produces an implied interest rate.
Properly constructed, that rate should approximate prevailing short-term, low-risk interest rates. The result is economically similar to repeatedly rolling short-term Treasury bills, but with a different tax profile.
Rather than receiving monthly interest distributions and immediately owing taxes on them, BOXX attempts to retain those returns inside the ETF. For a taxable investor, that can provide something closer to earning the prevailing risk-free rate without receiving regular taxable cash distributions.
Because BOXX generally doesn't pay regular income distributions, there's no 30-day SEC yield to compare with the other ETFs. The relevant measure is its average yield to options expiration, currently 3.8%, putting its expected return in the same neighborhood as other short-term cash-like investments.
However, BOXX is considerably more complicated than simply owning Treasury bills, and its 0.1949% expense ratio is higher than the conventional fixed-income ETFs profiled above.
Investors also need to understand that minimizing distributions is an objective rather than a guarantee. The fund has historically made one taxable capital gains distribution in August 2024 of $0.29 per share.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, ETF Central, The Motley Fool, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint.