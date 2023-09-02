10 Things You Need to Know About Retiring to Florida

Previous Next 5/10

You'll need plenty of insurance in Florida

The risk of hurricanes makes insuring your home in Florida much more complex and expensive than it is in many other areas. Expect to pay a higher deductible for hurricane damage — generally, 2% or 5% of your coverage amount for damages caused by a hurricane. Also, try to keep enough money in your emergency fund to cover those potential expenses.

It’s important to find out about a house’s insurability before buying it, so you don’t end up with annual premiums that are several thousand dollars more than you were expecting to pay. In addition to a standard home inspection, get a wind mitigation inspection before buying a home. The inspector will check for special construction features that help a home withstand high winds.

“The cost to insure a home without wind mitigation features could be four times higher than a home with wind mitigation,” says Chris Heidrick, an independent insurance agent in Sanibel, Fla.

If you live in certain flood zones, your mortgage company will require you to get flood coverage. Floods aren't covered by a standard homeowners policy, but you can get coverage from the National Flood Insurance Program. You may also be able to find flood coverage from private insurers, which may have higher limits than the federal program. Ask your insurance agent about your options, or find out about private insurers selling flood coverage at the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation’s Flood Insurance Resources page.

The availability of coverage and cost of premiums can vary a lot by insurer in Florida. The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has a great Rate Comparison Tool that provides premium estimates from insurers in your county. Among the insurers listed on the comparison tool is Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, a nonprofit created by the Florida legislature to provide insurance to property owners who can’t find coverage from private insurers.

"Homeowners insurance in general can be tough to get when you live on a barrier island,” one Florida transplant told me. “No one wanted to insure us, so we had to use the default state insurer."

You can find an independent agent in your area who works with many companies and knows the local marketplace at TrustedChoice.com. Also see the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation’s Hurricane Season Resources for more information about your rights, insurers selling coverage in your area, and resources to help you find a policy and get your claim paid.