Sorry, Florida, Retirees Just Aren't That Into You
For years, Florida was the go-to state for retirees looking for sunshine, warm temps, sandy beaches and endless ways to stay busy. But those glory days may be over, according to a recent study
If you’re trading in your work shoes for sandals, putting on a bathing suit and a big, floppy sun hat, you might be retiring. And what better place to relax and unwind than in the Sunshine State? Not so fast. It seems the bloom is off the citrus tree as retirees bypass Florida for other states that offer a better quality of life.
Between the extreme weather, hot humidity, rising costs, creepy critters and overcrowding, Florida is no longer the go-to state it once was. At least, that’s what a recent survey from GoBankingRates says.
Some analysts blame the slowdown in the white-hot Florida market on, among other things, a combination of a slowing economy and increased insurance rates — more than 19.8% above the national average over the last two years, according to a report from Insurify. Add to that an average home price of $386,892, an uptick in crime in many areas, termites galore and an overabundance of boomers, and you have several good reasons to stay away.
But, as Jerry Seinfeld put it, “My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned sixty, and that’s the law.”
Five states leaving Florida in the shade
Now that Florida’s retirees are fleeing, experts predict these five states will be top retirement spots in the next ten years.
1. Texas
Apparently, it’s now all about Texas as the Lone Star State makes the list as a favorite destination for retirees ditching the Florida sunshine. Much of that popularity is based on the fact there is no individual income tax and no tax on Social Security. Not only that, GOBankingRates data uncovered at least ten Texas cities that were considered hidden gems for retirees. Cities like Frisco, El Paso and Plano all received mentions, partly thanks to low crime rates and an affordable cost of living.
2. New Hampshire
In spite of long winters and brutal cold temps, New Hampshire was ranked as one of the best states to retire in 2024, per a study conducted by Empower. Firstly, the Granite State’s tax-friendly reputation continues to be a big draw with retirees. Its minimal tax burden — at 5.1% — is the lowest of any U.S. state. Tack on no tax on Social Security benefits, and you have a retiree’s dream spot, even with a 5% tax imposed on investment income.
3. North Carolina
Violent storms aside, GOBankingRates data showed that North Carolina would be an up-and-coming state with retirees in 2025. One major reason is an affordable housing market According to U.S. News & World Report, several major cities, including Charlotte and Raleigh, have median mortgage and rent costs that don’t exceed $1,500 a month. And although North Carolina's climate varies depending on the region, many areas have a moderate climate with warm summers and mild winters, making it an impressive destination for retirees who want to avoid harsh winter weather conditions.
4. Arkansas
If you're a retiree on a fixed income, consider Arkansas, where your retirement could cost under $50,000 per year, depending on your spending habits. GoBankingRates data indicated that Arkansas’ total annual cost of living is $43,865, which is about $3,600 a month, with retirees paying $547 in healthcare and $392 in grocery costs monthly. Besides a low cost-of-living, Arkansas does not tax Social Security benefits and other types of retirement income, like pensions and 401(k) withdrawals.
5. Iowa
Original research conducted by life insurance agency Choice Mutual cited Iowa as one of the best states for retirement in 2024, and GoBankingRates concurs. The state has many attractive features, but an outstanding healthcare system, low crime rates, affordable housing, and low cost of living are all factors that clinched a place in the top five states for retirees. Retirees can anticipate spending around $400 in transportation costs and about $622 in healthcare expenses monthly, with the total monthly cost of living coming out to about $3,910.
How much you'll need to save to retire in Florida
In another study this past January, GOBankingRates determined just how much savings retirees would need to have stored up before retiring in every state. Florida, unfortunately, is on the higher end of that spectrum. Here are some key takeaways:
Annual cost of living minus Social Security income: $36,829.42
Minimum savings needed for 20 years of retirement: $736,588
Minimum savings needed for 25 years of retirement: $920,736
Minimum savings needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,105,989
If you still have your sights set on retiring in Florida, take a look at these 10 Reasons You Don't Want to Retire in Florida.
