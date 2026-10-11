A 60-year-old retiree is reviewing her retirement plan. Her accounts, Social Security and withdrawal strategy all appear to work through age 85.
Then she asks the question that changes everything: "What if I live as long as my mother did? She made it to 95."
In one sentence, a 25-year income plan becomes a 35-year income plan. The issue is not whether you will live to 95; it is whether your income plan can survive if you do.
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The same assets may need to fund another decade of withdrawals, market cycles and inflation. That possibility is more common than many plans account for.
According to the Social Security Administration's current actuarial life table, roughly 8% of men and 14% of women who reach 65 survive to 95.
That is why age 95 belongs in your core retirement income plan, not just in long-term care conversations.
A longer timeline changes the withdrawal math
A withdrawal percentage can create false comfort if the timeline is wrong. Recent retirement-income research estimates a 3.9% starting rate for 30 years of inflation-adjusted spending with a 90% probability of funds remaining. At 35 years, the modeled rate falls to 3.5%.
For a $1 million portfolio, that difference reduces first-year withdrawals from $39,000 to $35,000 before taxes and fees. Weak returns in retirement can make the higher spending level harder to sustain.
Retirement rarely gets cheaper simply because the projection ends. Even a steady 3% annual increase in prices would turn $60,000 of spending today into roughly $146,000 after 30 years and almost $169,000 after 35.
Build the floor before reaching for more return
An income floor starts with a simple calculation. Add up your essential annual expenses. Separate expenses that must be paid — housing, food, utilities, insurance and basic transportation — from those that can change, such as travel.
Then subtract reliable lifetime income, such as Social Security and a pension.
This is where protected lifetime income, including income from an annuity, may help.
Research from the Stanford Center on Longevity found that pooling longevity risk may support higher expected lifetime income in some scenarios than self-funding it.
An annuity with a lifetime-income feature is one way to close that gap, but it is not right for everyone. It may fit retirees who want help covering essential expenses for life and are comfortable trading some liquidity for dependable income.
Too often, retirees consider protected lifetime income only after a portfolio takes a hit. It may be more useful if you select it while you still have planning flexibility and adequate liquid reserves.
The goal is not necessarily to cover every dollar of spending with protected lifetime income. It is to protect the bills you cannot afford to miss, while keeping liquid assets for growth, emergencies and discretionary spending.
Keep the conversation about income, not products
Before comparing annuity illustrations, riders or product features, start with four practical questions:
- Which monthly bills do you need to cover no matter what the markets do?
- How much dependable income is already coming in for life?
- If the market fell 20% next year, where would spending money come from?
- How much savings do you want available for emergencies?
Those answers clarify what your income strategy needs to accomplish before product features enter the conversation. Fees, surrender periods, inflation features, death benefits and access to principal can change the result.
FINRA cautions consumers to understand costs and restrictions. Guarantees depend on the issuing insurer's financial strength and claims-paying ability.
Keep a separate reserve for surprises and an inflation strategy because a fixed payment can lose purchasing power.
Make age 95 part of the next review
At your next financial plan review, rerun the strategy through age 95, test the first five years against a severe market decline and inflate essential expenses across the full horizon.
Then ask: "Which bills do I never want the market to vote on?" If too many essential expenses depend on strong returns arriving on schedule, consider building a stronger income floor while you still have choices and liquidity.
A durable income floor may give retirees more confidence to use the rest of their portfolio for the life they planned, even if that life lasts longer than expected.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.